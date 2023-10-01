No one tells you how lonely sobriety can be, but it’s a killer. It’s an overlooked part of my recovery, but I need to address it daily, or I tend to drift somewhere where it’s never dark, and I long for nothing. Because loneliness, for me, isn’t a lack of people; it’s an overall uneasiness with what life offers me.

So what’s the cure?

Mostly push myself out into the world, especially a place that’s unfamiliar and full of strangers, and that’s why recovery meetings work for so many people: Open your mouth and say what you feel in front of a roomful of strangers and try to make sense of this new, unfamiliar state of clarity—and having a conscience.

And that’s why I found this essay about Phillip Seymour Hoffman so engrossing.