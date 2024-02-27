It’s Tuesday, so we ride. Today’s essay is about reality show villain Tom Sandoval, whom the New York Times picked apart last week and who’s been accused by many people of being a narcissist. I also think I’m a narcissist sometimes but I can’t diagnose myself. Let’s work. it out, though, progress not perfection, etc.

There is a part of my personality that I need to work on more frequently, and it's when my knee-jerk response to any change in my emotional temperature veers into self-hate. The cycle of thoughts flashing, "I'm bad; therefore, I don't deserve happiness or even a glass of potable water," comes in intermittently for sure. But I have enough program (and medication) in me to where it doesn't have to last very long. After seven years (and 185 days) of continuous sobriety, five years of effective mood stabilizers, frequent therapy, daily meditation, thorough journaling, and sweaty exercise, I'd rate my overall mood and self-image a solid 6.5/10 on most days. That's a healthy average for me but I'm more prone to obsess about (and write about) the bad days—the 2.5/10 rated days where I declare myself a "full human toilet" and should never be hugged again.

And I write about this state often here, sometimes more earnestly than others. I've discovered that it's easier to sell you the idea that I hate myself more than I love myself. I try to love myself as much as I love anything else but it’s uncomfortable. I’m also very self-absorbed. Paradox!

I brought this up in a recent newsletter about learning how to have an "unconditional friendship" with myself (some Pema Chödrön hot shit). Instead of recoiling from that notion, I took a few seconds, stepped away from the impulse to self-hate, and then waited waited waited to see if it was possible…and it is possible.

How to get there, beyond all the usual tendencies to ignore the other impulse—the one that suggests that the lovingly kind Hey, you're not so bad don't punch yourself in the face over this voice is still a work in progress but I have heard it more often than not and I should acknowledge that.

*****

Alright, now you're gonna kill me as to why all this bubbled up for me. It was after I read the New York Times profile of Tom Sandoval, the oft-pissed-upon reality person from the very popular show "Vanderpump Rules," a show I've watched a few times a decade ago but can't convincingly pretend I'm a fan of but I also can't pretend it's a destructive cultural poison that inflicts real pain upon human beings for the sole purpose of entertainment because, as a lifelong fan of the National Football League, that would be hypocritical. So we've established that I'm cool talking about Tom Sandoval, and I hope you are okay with me talking about it as well.

Anyway, here he is:

And this is a bruiser of a headline about him:

"How Tom Sandoval Became the Most Hated Man in America

He turned last year's season of 'Vanderpump Rules' into the best in reality TV's history — and ruined his life in the process."

If you've already read this profile and have discussed it in your group chat, you're probably already familiar with the eye-poppingly stupid things that he said in front of—and sometimes directly to—the reporter, Irina Aleksander, but I'm not interested in dragging him for that stuff.

Mostly, I found it uncomfortably relatable. Sandoval is experiencing a unique level of self-obsession and self-hatred: he has convinced himself that his worst public moment is his most important professional (and personal) asset. It's a dangerous place to be. When I spent the better part of a year navigating the legal minefields and public fallout that came from the Hogan trial, I felt very convinced the only way I could rescue myself was if I spoke about it — with equal parts self-deprecation and self-pity to anyone who asked about it. What was required: patience, humility, and recovery, which I had very little of at that time. Unfortunately, those things are only earned usually through failure and loss.

*****

I should also note that I became interested in "Scandoval" thanks to one rainy Saturday a few months ago when Hulu's algorithm suggested that I would like "Special Forces," a competition show where a group of hard-luck and fame-thirsty celebs take place in grueling military-style exercises and try to knock each other off one by one to win the usual prizes afforded in these types of competitions—cash, sustained relevancy, and the emancipation of their own self-respect.

Sandoval was a contestant on this show and, as reported in the NYT's piece, came to it just a few months after "Scandoval," hoping to find redemption through something that sounded like boot camp but was just another reality show. During his "interrogation" session on the show, the two beefy actual battle-tested drill instructors castigated Tom on his performance on the first test — something that appeared to be an icy bridge harness march of doom— which he failed. "Why are you here?" one of them asks, and Sandoval begins to rattle off the abridged version of the events that brought him to this place. His eyes lit up as he retold the gruesome details of how his cheating on his Vanderpump Rules fiance affected his life, including the fun fact that CNN covered it and that merch sales for items that declared "Team Ariana" were more than $200,000. The whole world hated him, and he "deserved to be punished," so he was here to be beaten down and broken once and for all.

The two instructors didn't blink; they were confused about why this pretty man with the perfect haircut thought they would care. They tell him not to be so self-pitying and that if he works harder this could be a chance for him to gain some integrity and a fresh start. "That's all I want," Sandoval says. Then they stick a bag over his head like a pretend hostage and escort him back to the pretend barracks to go sleep next to Tara Reid and Brian Austin Green and the other dozen people there searching for integrity and a fresh start.

After I watched that interview, I called a friend of mine who had also gone through their own public shaming and who had spent a year in the aftermath, depressed that some parts of his (public) life were over. I told him how I recognized the bewildered tone in Sandoval's voice—the arrogance and ego could not be contained by his genuine pain. "He has no idea that there are people who exist in the world who have no idea what he's talking about," I said.

For a year, I was convinced that everyone knew my story, that everyone probably hated me, that I agreed with them, and that I deserved punishment. But ideally I would continue to be punished publicly, I could cash in on the public redemption tour later on, so it looks earned even if it's not. That was the goal of every interview I participated in six months after the Hogan trial—I needed to show a sliver of my humanity and that I was suffering but also accepted (some, but minimal) responsibility.

Many times there were stories, written by reporters at publications with large readerships, that declared the trial "had ruined my life," and I played along with that notion because if I didn't, then no one would talk about me anymore. Being publicly shamed isn't fun, but for some of us, like me, with Sandovalian tendencies, it's better if it's public because at least that meant I was exciting and important, even if that was also delusional.

What I've realized (right before I wrote this) is that I have to make a better effort of not shitting on myself so much here. I feel like too much of that—and, honestly, too much self-deprecation—taps into its own low-grade narcissism: The false belief in my own terribleness is just another way to manipulate others for the attention that I crave. I have to stop pretending that I'm sick: sometimes my self-hatred is just a cold, so I have to not act like it's lung cancer.

For the next several issues, I will focus on this part of my recovery — ego-smashing and self-worth, two significant things I struggle with even though I'm aware of them. I'm also devoting an issue to my body dysmorphia, and then hopefully, some of you can share about your own.

Finally, to round this out, I want to share something I sent to another friend involved in a pretty awful public downfall situation. I shared some things I learned about my experience that I thought would be useful for him. Maybe it could be for you at some point as well.

Here's a list of things I wish I did differently during the 12 or so months (I don't remember) it took to get through all the Hogan business.

1. I was convinced that my life was on hold until all the loose ends were tied up. This was a mistake. Yes, I was limited in what I could do work-wise, and there were definitely financial challenges. I wasted so much time worrying about what the lawyers were doing, but I should have just lived my life. Yes, Hogan's (or Thiel's) goons kept confiscating my laptops and phones every few months when they got bored, but I didn't have an ankle bracelet. I had beaches I could go to during the day, California sunsets to marvel at, and cold oceans to swim in. It sounds hokey, but I felt like I couldn't enjoy those things until all the legal stuff was over. That was a mistake. So go outside. Enjoy your sunny days more than you usually would. You need the daily reminder that you can experience happy moments—even if it's just a few hours—despite everything else happening.

2. Don't read stories about yourself and don't talk to the press. Yes, I know—IT IS HARD TO SAY NO. But no good can come from this right now. Nobody in the media cares about your well-being, and they will exploit your vulnerability. Even when you can trust the person, just don't do it. No off the record, no nothing. It's hard. And you'll probably slip up, but try to be vigilant. Talking to anyone during this time will only cause you more problems. Wait a year. Two years even. Or better—never.

3. Exercise every single day. Your body's gonna become a wreck if you don't take extra care of it. Trauma fucks with a whole bunch of things, and the physical manifestations of it are extreme. I mean, my eyeballs hurt a lot. I almost lost teeth. I was clawing at my skin every single night in my sleep. Cook your own meals as much as possible. AND BEWARE OF FAST FOOD.

4. Talk to other people who have been through hard years like this (you'll know who they are). Especially people who have had it worse. Self-pity is your enemy right now. Read the Stoics! Seneca and Epictetus, in particular. Also--there is a small pamphlet-sized book by Admiral James Stockdale called Courage Under Fire about his time at the Hanoi Hilton that put things into perspective for me. (I know, I know—Ryan Holiday pushes stoicism, and some people find him unbearable, but you can still read up without ever having to bump into his shit.)

5. Have a therapist handy; don't self-medicate. All the obvious things.

6. Don't pretend that you'll ever be the same. You won't. Your life has officially been reordered. This can either ruin you and be a sad last chapter OR: every day you can start a new chapter.

7. This will end. It may not seem like it right now, but it will.

We focused on praying this week—how to do it without feeling self-conscious or unqualified.

“I recently had a relapse — not so bad, all things considered, only about a week-ish of secret blackout drinking before I pulled myself out of it, and then another week of detoxing the ethanol and shame. Now I'm facing a to-do list that still has all the stuff from two weeks ago, plus all the other stuff that's accumulated since. I missed the deadline on something important to me and ignored a time-sensitive email that could have resulted in a really good work assignment. Still, like an amnesiac, when I diligently copied all the old tasks in my planner yesterday, I was like, "What happened? Why didn't I do any of this stuff?" Someday, I hope the answer will be so evident that I will no longer have to ask the question.”

The Inheritance

by Stephen Dunn

***********************

You shouldn’t be surprised that the place

you always sought, and now have been given,

carries with it a certain disappointment.

Here you are, finally inside, and not a friend

in sight. The only gaiety that exists

is the gaiety you’ve brought with you,

and how little you had to bring.

The bougainvillea outside your front window,

like the gardener himself, has the look

of something that wants constant praise.

And the exposed wooden beams,

once a main attraction, now feel pretentious,

fit for someone other than you.

But it’s yours now and you suspect

you’ll be known by the paintings you hang,

the books you shelve, and no doubt

your need to speak about the wallpaper

as if it weren’t your fault. Perhaps that’s why

wherever you go these days

vanity has followed you like a clownish dog.

You’re thinking that with a house like this

you should throw a big party and invite

a Nick Carraway and ask him to bring

your dream girl, and would he please also

referee the uncertainties of the night?

You’re thinking that some fictional

characters can be better friends

than real friends can ever be.

For weeks now your dreams have been

offering you their fractured truths.

You don’t know how to inhabit them yet,

and it might cost another fortune to find out.

Why not just try to settle in,

take your place, however undeserved,

among the fortunate? Why not trust

that almost everyone, even in

his own house, is a troubled guest?

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

