“I have wished a bird would fly away,

And not sing by my house all day;

Have clapped my hands at him from the door

When it seemed as if I could bear no more.

The fault must partly have been in me.

The bird was not to blame for his keys.

And of course there must be something wrong

In waiting to silence any song.” — Robert Frost

David Carr's memoir "Night of the Gun" opened up my heart in many terrifying ways, but one part that consistently makes me shiver came early in the book, on page 11 to be exact:

"We had some more cocaine, along with shots of Irish whiskey. We kept calling it "just a wee taste" in honor of the occasion. The shot glasses piled up between trips to the back room for line after line of coke, and at closing time we moved to a house party. Then the dreaded walk home accompanied by the chirping of birds."

There are moments that I miss from the bad old days – Mrs.T's bloody marys on airplanes, the way my neck got hot when the drugs hit perfectly, nine million cigarettes on a summery rooftop – but I never ever miss those damn birds. Those birds – the ones that cried and croaked just before the sunrise – were always a stark reminder of how grim my life was. Then came the Flonase. The black tongue. Diarrhea. So many awful mornings.

All this was followed by the unyielding horror of having to endure whatever the day brought – to face the consequences of the choices I made the night before.

And when I think of the bird hours and all they wrought, one particularly ghastly period of my life stands out.

*****

It was around 2006, and I worked for a startup men's newsletter called Thrillist. I was maybe employee number five or six, and I believe my title was "National Editor," which sounded singular and essential, but it was not. It wasn't a bad job, but I couldn't determine if I was qualified for it – or even wanted to be – and I spent many nights contemplating this.

I was also depressed that I was ten years older than the founders, who were light years ahead of me in almost every aspect of their lives. They had apartments they could afford in the West Village and cars they could drive out to family beach houses on the weekends, and here I was, living with my friend in Astoria, who hated living with me, barely making rent.

I'd take the N into the city and get dropped off at the Broadway stop in Soho, a block away from their spacious office. They shared space with two other media startups. One was HuffPost (still then “The Huffington Post”). The other was a new offshoot called Buzzfeed. Auspicious times.

Everyone in that office seemed excited about what they were doing and I was so envious of them, especially the guys at Thrillist. And it wasn’t just because of their youth and tireless ambition, but how unwilling they were to compromise on their vision for Thrillist: Telling dudes how to live awesomely.

They would tell them where to eat on a first date, where to have a bachelor party in Costa Rica, and how to pimp out their bar cart. That sort of thing.

My job was to write up the item, make it funny, include a “call to action,” and hit send. That's it.

Yet I struggled. I didn't think I was above that job – I actually thought I should be great at writing a 400-word newsletter about a talking hibachi or some underground cigar bar in Toronto. And it should have been fun, right? I don't know why it wasn't.

But I made it worse because I was so discombobulated and messy all the time, so it was difficult for me not to fuck up every single day.

One day – one of my most pathetic days – I'd improperly formatted something and forgotten to correctly link to whatever razor company was sponsoring that morning's e-mail blast. About 30 minutes after it went out, I received an angry, flabbergasted phone call from one of the founders who was gone that week. He had stepped away from his vacation to call me and beg me to AGAIN, please, please proofread three times before I sent anything out. "I'm not impressed," he said right before he hung up.

It was one of the most devastatingly precise assessments of my work (and my life) I'd ever received. He was 24, and I was 33. And he was exactly right.

I wanted to quit Thrillist – not just for me but for them – but I had nowhere to go. I kept applying for low-level magazine jobs but never got one. I was trapped, most likely until I got fired. It was such a rotten way to exist.

Even though I was making very little money, I was drinking very heavily. I would go from work to a bar, drink into my overdraft account, and stink-stumble home, swearing to never let myself get behind on money again. But I always did.

One time, while I was trying to beat the birds home again, I had one of the lowest moments of my lowest life. It was that eerie time of the morning that shouldn't even qualify as morning because it was black and blue out – everything was closed except for the bodegas with loud radios and someone sleeping at the register. I pretended I didn't hear the birds; I pretended that it was early enough in the evening for me to enjoy the long subway ride home to Astoria, just in time to climb into bed and read a book, and grab seven hours of blissful sleep.

Pretend. I would pretend because if I didn't, I would start sobbing: how could I let this happen again?

But it did happen again. And, of course, I didn't have enough money for a cab ride back to Astoria. It was going to be a long subway ride on the N. It could be a 20-minute wait or an hour. I never checked the schedule.

As I got closer to the station, I could hear the brakes screeching. I got down the stairs just in time to watch the train pulling away.

The rush-hour subway commuters hadn’t arrived yet, thank God, so the platform was empty. I was wobbly, my bladder was perilously full, and there was no way I'd make it to a toilet in time or even a sidewalk. I began to unfasten my belt so I could urinate in a corner that was already stained by urine, but I was too slow and began to piss my pants. I panicked, sat down, and tried to scoot over close enough to the platform's edge to let it run off the side. Almost got it.

I buttoned myself up and began to stand. My pants were wet, but I thought it would be worse. I looked up, and now there was someone else on the platform. I couldn't tell if he was in the same ragged state as I was, but he acknowledged my presence. He looked at me as if to say, "I've been exactly where you are." I was drunk, and this was a long time ago, so maybe that man wasn’t real. I hope none of this is real.

But the birds were real, and by the time I got home to Astoria, they were out in full force, practically screaming almost. The day was theirs now.

I took off my wet pants only to lay down on the other dirty laundry in my bed, contemplating the best way I could use the next 45 minutes. It was almost 6:30 a.m. I was both wide awake and exhausted and still legally drunk. Should I try to sleep for one hour or just go to Starbucks and pretend I was well-rested and ready to start my day? Pretend I was a rise-and-grinder whose ambition was the only alarm clock needed. Pretend I loved my job. Maybe if I pretended more, life would be better.

What was the use? At that hour, only two types of people are awake: those who have fulfilling lives and those who are lost.

*****

The mockingbirds are aggressively loud in Los Angeles and chirp all night, sometimes from 9 p.m. until morning. I've seen posts on Nextdoor from cranky people inquiring about what could be done about them: can these annoying birds be silenced once and for all?

I've read that it’s the young male birds making all the noise, and it's usually the loneliest ones desperately looking for a new mate before breeding season. They won't shut up until they find one. They need someone to stay quiet with.

Our two oldest kids were early risers as babies, and I would bring them downstairs sometimes before it was 5 a.m. while it was still blue and black outside. It was my favorite job. I’d plop them into their Boppy with a bottle, we'd have Sesame Street glowing on the screen but with no volume. I'd sit with the hot coffee I made for myself and a journal to scribble out a gratitude list. And every couple of minutes, I'd lean in and inhale the baby's head while the birds chirped loudly and beautifully, and I would remember what it used to be like, all those desperate mornings trying to beat the birds home. Now look, I thought. No more pretending.

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Advice for a Stegosaurus by Jessica Goodheart

Never mind the asteroid,

the hot throat of the volcano,

a sun that daily drips into the void.

Comb the drying riverbed for drink.

Strut your bird-hipped body.

Practice a lizard grin. Don't think.

Stretch out your tail. Walk, as you must,

in a slow deliberate gait.

Don't look back, Dinosaur. Dust is dust.

You'll leave your bones, your fossil feet

and armored eye-lids.

Put your chin to the wind. Eat what you eat.

