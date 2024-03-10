If that’s too much of a commitment, but you’d still like to help us, you can also make a one-time donation.

Now let’s get to Sunday. Heavy one today.

I tend to avoid reading recovery memoirs because I'm usually disappointed more often than not when I don't find my story in there. I know that "we're all the same" in some capacity, but then again, we're not because I believe that I'm one of the lucky ones who got away pretty unscathed even though I'm sure if I looked closer, that isn't close to being true. But I'm not dead, and I didn't kill anyone. I disappointed and frustrated some people. Maybe I terrorized them, too, but only a little bit.

But a friend of mine (PJ) recommended a book about Mickey Mantle called "The Last Boy" by Jane Leavy and it turned out to be a recovery memoir that I needed to read, even though it's not one, obviously.

It's relatively common knowledge that Mickey Mantle was a classic alcoholic in all the ways that men who became men in the '50s and '60s were alcoholics, like real bottle smashers with red noses and dirty fingernails. Mickey was unique because he was Mickey Mantle, obviously. And if you don't know the mythology attached to Mickey Mantle, as a Yankees centerfielder, as one of the greatest baseball players ever to walk the earth (although some people argue he was highly overrated), then you probably just know him as "Mickey Mantle," a famous American athlete who made grown American men cry simply because he existed.

Obviously, it's a long story, and I had a significant jump on it because I am a baseball fan and a baseball card fan (don't judge). I am too young to have experienced him as a player but old enough to remember how valuable Mickey Mantle was in cardboard form. After reading the book, it appears that's how Mickey Mantle saw himself: one-dimensional and damaged, therefore practically worthless.

I never realized how much Mickey Mantle hated being Mickey Mantle, but then again, how heavy a burden it must be to carry such a name, not unlike Muhammad Ali or Jesus Christ. And this wasn't only later in life, post-baseball when he was older and fatter and away from men crying over how far he could hit a baseball. No, the man was tormented for a long time. Look at this Life magazine cover from 1965, when he was only 33 years old: "Mantle's Misery: He faces physical pain and a fading career."

But it wasn't the fame and the pressure of outsized expectations—it went deeper than that. Mickey Mantle had a giant hole inside him before he became a Yankee, and there was never enough booze, women, or home runs to fill it.

And alcoholism poisoned his entire family, all four of his sons. He was an absent father most of their life, and when he did see them, they drank together. They drank alcoholically with him because that was the only way to spend significant time with him.

There's this one scene in the book when comedian Billy Crystal—a Yankee fan who is one of those men to whom Mickey Mantle is Jesus Christ and Ali combined—meets his sons at a special Yankee gala. He tells them that when he was growing up, he always wished that Mickey Mantle was his dad in a ha-ha Billy Crystal way. And one of his sons responds to him in a not-ha-ha way and says that he also wished Mickey Mantle was his dad growing up. It's just awful.

The book compassionately reports about the Mantle family's AA, the rehabs, the premature deaths from rotting livers and drugs — even Al-Anon plays a prominent role in the book. His wife, Merlyn, endured the coldness of his absence but also had to survive his drunkenness, his infidelities, and the public humiliation that came with it. "Al-Anon saved my life," she said. She found a way out through spirituality and forgave him, eventually, but forgave herself mostly.

There was this other part about Mickey Mantle she never knew but found out about later, something that came up from his past that he only began to say out loud because he wanted to be sober: Mickey Mantle was molested as a little boy and a teenager. I found this terribly shocking, and it sunk me mainly because that revelation was followed by this paragraph, which talks about the boundaries that Mickey Mantle lost forever after that:

"Every boundary had been crossed—familial, gender, professional—which could account for why Mantle crossed so many lines of behavior and decorum. If it was okay for others to violate his boundaries, it was okay for him to violate those of others."

It jolted me awake and reminded me of my past, one I detailed in an essay I wrote a couple of years ago, one I buried on the old site so no one would find it because I was so ashamed of it, but here's a portion of it and I'm sure you'll see why I couldn't ignore it after reading about Mickey Mantle:

"At an AA meeting a few months ago, a man we'll call Mitchell qualified and told his awful story about his own sexual abuse history during the What It Was Like portion of the share. He mentioned that he was sexually abused several times when he was a teenager. He didn't recognize it was abuse until he got sober almost 30 years later – and that was only after his therapist told him what he'd experienced was not okay. He retold his story with such admirable composure. It was like he was relieved that he finally had some answers for why he was the way he was. "I didn't know what boundaries were." He'd just let people do things to him he didn't want them to do over and over again. He thought that was normal! So he people-pleased. He drank. He had weird sex issues. All the hits.

I knew exactly what he meant because I realized, just then, that I had no boundaries either. Like, truly. What are boundaries! I had no boundaries, and I didn't respect other people's boundaries, and that tore me up. If I looked at a map and you asked me to point out the boundaries I would point at the ocean – but where it began, where it ended, where it fell off the earth, man, I don't know. Everything else between the landmasses is meaningless—there were only imaginary lines. It was both a disgusting but welcome discovery.

Goddammit. Anyway, the Mickey Mantle book—well, it did its job in a way because as upsetting as it was to read, especially the parts that sounded like my story, it also soothed me because underneath the sadness exists the vibrations of other people's sadness and, for whatever reason, that helps me. So, I reworked and republished my own essay and made it open and free here for anyone who needs it:

One More Broken Boy: Buddy Duress

“It seems paradoxical to say that an admitted and convicted thief was honest, but he was honest. He was honest about who he was.”

From the New York Times obit: “He was ungovernable and thrill-seeking — traits that, on the set, gave his performances authenticity, but that also led him to squander opportunities. Each time, though, he said he would finally change: He was ready to dedicate himself to acting.”

I’m a Safdie fan, and it’s impossible to be a Safdie fan without being a Buddy Duress fan. Spend the $4 to stream “Heaven Knows What” to marvel and mourn.

I’m exhausted are you exhausted?

Anyway, let’s log it out. Talk about how to live life by reading about death.

Readers

* Selected Poems of Rainer Maria Rilke

* The Pocket Pema Chödrön

* The Practicing Stoic by Ward Farnsworth (Death section)

Daily Journals:

- Notable Fears this week:

I was afraid of the surgery. I don’t know why—just had a bad feeling. Thought I’d end up in a coma. Some Dalton Trumbo nightmare scenario. I was also afraid that part of me found that idea relaxing.

–Notable daily Gratitude List:

I am grateful for…

* Coming through it all okay.

* Staying off the drugs.

* Catching up with Gillin.

* Ozzy writing songs for me.

* Holly got her blanket.

* Ability to be of service with one leg.

* Buddy Duress.

* The opportunity to live a quality life.

* One last BJJ session.

* A recognition of time passing.

FAVORITE POEM I READ THIS WEEK:

10

by Rainer Maria Rilke

********

My life is not this steeply sloping hour,

in which you see me hurrying.

Much stands behind me; I stand before it like a tree;

I am only one of my many mouths,

and at that, the one that will be still the soonest.



I am the rest between two notes,

which are somehow always in discord

because Death’s note wants to climb over—

but in the dark interval, reconciled,

they stay there trembling.

And the song goes on, beautiful.

FAVORITE GROUNDING QUOTES ABOUT DEATH I READ THIS WEEK THAT HELPED ME APPRECIATE LIFE :

“How ridiculous to worry about passing into freedom from all worry!

– Montaigne

“Infants and boys and those who have gone mad have no fear of death. It is most shameful if reason cannot gives us the same peace of mind to which they are led by their simplicity.”

– Seneca

“Each day is a little life: every waking and rising a little birth, every fresh morning a little youth, ever going to rest and sleep a little death.”

– Schopenhauer

“Not the longest life is the best, but the best lived.”

– Plutarch

MEDITATION PRACTICE: 10 MINUTES PER DAY MINIMUM

NUMBER OF SESSIONS: 10

LONGEST SIT: 10 minutes and 10 seconds

THERAPY SESSIONS: NONE

RECOVERY STEP WORK SESSIONS: NONE

OUTREACH CALLS: FIVE

MEETINGS: FOUR

SERVICE: SECRETARY TSB MEETING

EXERCISE: 1x BJJ, then knee surgery.

TOTAL SOBRIETY RATING FOR THE WEEK: 3/5

IMPROVEMENTS NEEDED: More quiet. Less laziness. Less comparing, despairing. Less complaining. More therapy.

Enjoy your time. — xx AJD

