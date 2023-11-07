Good morning, and welcome to The Small Bow. Since it is the first Tuesday of November, our readers grab the mic for the monthly Check-In feature, sharing with us all the wide-eyed terror-fun of trying to live a life differently—soberly—so that they can become nicer, better-smelling, more trustworthy people. Results don't matter here, though—we still love you if you're still lying and stinky.

Our entries are heavier than usual this month, even the one that’s about a lost turtle.

Anyway: Grace, et cetera for our correspondents in the field. We’re all doing the best we can.

All our contributors shall and will remain Anonymous but are credited collectively as "The Small Bow Family Orchestra."

The ***** separates individual entries. I'm also experimenting with pull quotes. Who doesn't love pull quotes?

And, of course, TSB looks awesome because Edith Zimmerman did all the illustrations.

We are a newsletter fully funded by paid subscriptions, so if you still need to sign up, you should. You'll love it. I promise. Bring us with you wherever you go.

Also: My wife is away from us in Cleveland right now so I’m gonna say hello to her real quick: Hey J-Bomb!

Alright, let’s get into it. — xx AJD

Am I sober? Does it matter at my age? And, why is the first recommendation from my therapist drugs?

I have mixed feelings about October. On the one hand, there are a lot of birthdays and anniversaries to celebrate, but a couple of them are tinged with all those emotions that The Program is supposed to teach you how to regulate.

My 51-year-old son took his own life on March 28th, 2020, when I had only nine months of sobriety. I'm pretty sure he wanted to take me out with him. In trying to stop him, I incurred 3rd degree burns over 30% of my body.

I lived. I stayed sober.

Tim's wedding anniversary is October 8th. His daughter's birthday is October 21st. Two occasions that Tim would make magical…..if only he were here.

Bottom line: I currently have a love-hate relationship with life. I hate being old, weak, and disabled. I hate being needy. There is no purpose to my continued existence. The guilt and shame I feel for all of my faults and failures as a mother has become rather unbearable, and applying program principles has not made a difference. Counting all my many blessings has failed to counteract the negativity.

So…I have not gotten drunk, nor do I have any desire to get stupider than I am now, and I have not reset my sober calendar, which is at 1610 days, but I did have two glasses of mead on my 40th anniversary (15th), and a glass of wine at a gourmet dinner (20th).

Am I sober? Who gets to define sober? Does it matter at my age? And, why is the first recommendation from my therapist drugs?

IDK what my point was or if I had one.

*****

I have a drug that helps with the dread but also makes me sleepy, which in turn causes more anxiety.

My sobriety feels strong, and I made it through a week without my family with no serious temptation. Turns out the build-up was tougher than the reality. My anxiety, on the other hand, is eating me alive. I have a drug that helps slow my heart rate but doesn't affect the deep feelings of dread that barrel into my heart at various times with no seeming trigger. I have a drug that helps with the dread but also makes me sleepy, which in turn causes more anxiety. I don't even think of alcohol as a potential solution to this, which I'd call a win, but feeling this way doesn't much feel like winning.

*****

I had some urges to drink or get high yesterday. I was able to accept feeling shitty for a while instead.

My original addiction was food. I went on my first diet in 4th grade and started bingeing and purging in high school (I'm in my 50s now.) Drinking tons of coffee and smoking cigarettes were added to the eating disorder mix in college. I wasn't much of a drinker because my dad is a self-defined recovering alcoholic, so I stayed away from the stuff. My husband's family introduced me to the pleasures of a 5:00 cocktail in my late twenties. I became a regular drinker after that. I was mostly sober from alcohol for a few years after my second child was born, but I started drinking again on and off, keeping it a secret from my family and friends, who thought I was sober.

A few years ago, when pot was legalized in a nearby state, I bought a THC tincture and started using it to help me sleep. Over the past few years, I have started taking more and more, secretly being high many evenings. I was still drinking a lot of coffee, so I had trouble sleeping without a sleep aid. At the end of September, I accepted that I was depressed and that all the addictions were not helping my mental health. I cut way down on the coffee and cut out the THC completely. So far, I haven't been binging on food. I am letting myself feel my difficult feelings rather than temporarily erasing them with a substance. I am allowing myself to be tired and rest rather than caffeinating more. I am being more honest about my emotions and sharing more of what I am going through with my husband. I had some urges to drink or get high yesterday. I was able to accept feeling shitty for a while instead.

I feel proud of what I've been able to do this past month. I know I need more support in terms of a 12-step group or a therapist. Unfortunately, my past experience with these hasn't been great. I am considering trying a Small Bow group, but I am scared. Many of my past sources of support have abandoned me, so I find it hard to trust anyone with my shame and secrets. It is very nice to write this anonymously, so thank you for the opportunity.

*****

Instead of picking up, I'm buying far too many earth-toned flannels for Fall, hoping to trick my brain into thinking I have it together or am "cool," whatever either of those means This time last year, I was in a Lyft on my way to detox. It was a Saturday night. I'd run out of vodka, and liquor stores are closed on Sundays in North Carolina. On the ride, I remember earnestly wishing I had a tumbler of vodka—my buzz was getting too dull to cut through reality. I'm immensely grateful for the growth I've experienced this year and for the hope, oh the hope, but my alcoholism felt, and still sometimes feels, inescapable. It prefers it that way, and it prefers me to stay silent. But fuck that!

It's usually around this time—year one, or two, or maybe even three (all markers of past relapses)—that I hear the whispers. It feels like they're boring deep into the curls of my brain, subversive thoughts hooking in like velcro. Historically, I've picked up so they'll shut up. I buy myself the chance to seek a solution by running to the problem—that's the insanity of my alcoholism. Instead of picking up, I'm buying far too many earth-toned flannels for Fall, hoping to trick my brain into thinking I have it together or am "cool," whatever either of those means. I'm also hitting Hinge hard, sick enough to seek out little key bumps of dopamine to satiate my starved brain but well enough to not follow through with subjecting another human to my sickness. I'm so self-aware of this song and dance and riddled with self-doubt that it feels like I'm watching my life in the third person.

*****

I've shown her who I am in all my broken glory. She doesn't need this in her life.

My eating is out of control. I keep restricting myself and then having a blowout. I can't seem to stop. My relationship is hanging in the balance, but she's probably got a foot out the door already. I've shown her who I am in all my broken glory. She doesn't need this in her life. And my family just kinda looks on; they already know they can't help. I'm skittering across the ice right now. I am tumbling and slipping, and I have no idea how I get my balance back.

*****

I'm fine, not dog-sitting. I didn't want to do it anyway, and I always want to drink when I'm dog-sitting, maybe because I don't want to be there.

I've mostly been doing good. I only drank once in the last 6 weeks. But that 1X was really bad and shame-producing. It ended up with my good friend asking me what specifically am I doing to handle my alcohol addiction and telling me she doesn't trust me to watch her dogs. I'm fine, not dog-sitting. I didn't want to do it anyway, and I always want to drink when I'm dog-sitting, maybe because I don't want to be there. But the shame and the shame from all of the things I have done while drinking. And I'm so happy I don't have daily or weekly urges to drink anymore. That one time was just from not stopping to play the evening through.

****

Most days, I believe I am okay. Today, I'm exhausted.

I've been in recovery from alcohol since August 2022, and I'm proud of my program. I feel strong in that area. The rest of my life, today, this week, feels overwhelming. I'm working with a fitness coach/nutritionist to lose weight, working with a financial planner to get out of debt and save/invest more, working a job that I love but that can be stressful at times, and working with a medical specialist to treat/manage thyroid disease. I balance all that with my favorite hobbies, such as kayaking, yoga, swimming, and bike riding. In my recovery, I've learned much about willingness, service, accountability, and keeping it real with my greater power. Most days, I believe I am okay. Today, I'm exhausted. It just feels like too much. Gratefully, I have no desire to drink. And another super important piece I have embraced in recovery: I will be okay, no matter what. I'm just life-exhausted right now. Hanging in there is way better than giving it all up for a drink. I am okay. I am okay. At this very moment, I am okay.

****

I was like, "What happened? Why didn't I do any of this stuff?"

I recently had a relapse — not so bad, all things considered, only about a week-ish of secret blackout drinking before I pulled myself out of it, and then another week of detoxing the ethanol and shame. Now I'm facing a to-do list that still has all the stuff from two weeks ago, plus all the other stuff that's accumulated since. I missed the deadline on something important to me and ignored a time-sensitive email that could have resulted in a really good work assignment. Still, like an amnesiac, when I diligently copied all the old tasks in my planner yesterday, I was like, "What happened? Why didn't I do any of this stuff?" Someday, I hope the answer will be so evident that I will no longer have to ask the question.

*****

I keep thinking about escaping in slow motion.

There were signs all over the neighborhood last week for MELISSA: LOST TORTOISE. There was a photo, a phone number, and a plea to help find her. It seemed like a joke because who loses a fucking turtle? But now I'm obsessed with Melissa. I keep thinking about escaping in slow motion, just like her.

Other Recent Check-Ins:

So would you like to be a part of next month’s?

Remember anyone who contributes will get a Free Month of TSB Sundays. I appreciate you and all you bring to us.

EMAIL ME HERE: ajd@thesmallbow.com subject DECEMBER CHECK-IN

It will be published the first Tuesday of November, so this Tuesday.

We also donate $25 to the Katal Center each month on behalf of TSB.

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday or Saturday morning.

You can also get a Sunday issue for $5 a month or $45 per year. The Sunday issue is a recovery bonanza full of gratitude lists, a study guide to my daily recovery routines, a poem I like, the TSB Spotify playlist, and more exclusive essays.

This was our most recent one for Subscribers Only:

If you already have too many newsletters in your inbox but would still like to help our publication succeed, you can make a one-time or monthly donation by pressing this button.

DONATE

Or if you like someone an awful lot, you can give them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Thank you so much for your support!

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Seesaws by Samuel Hazo

The bigger the tomb, the smaller the man.

The weaker the case, the thicker the brief.

The deeper the pain, the older the wound.

The graver the loss, the dryer the tears.

The truer the shot, the slower the aim.

The quicker the kiss, the sweeter the taste.

The viler the crime, the vaguer the guilt.

The louder the price, the cheaper the ring.

The higher the climb, the sheerer the slide.

The steeper the odds, the shrewder the bet.

The rarer the chance, the brasher the risk.

The colder the snow, the greener the spring.

The braver the bull, the wiser the cape.

The shorter the joke, the surer the laugh.

The sadder the tale, the dearer the joy.

The longer the life, the briefer the years.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN