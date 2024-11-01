The Small Bow
The State of the State of the State
New things are coming to The Small Bow universe
Nov 01, 2024
We pause to introduce a new segment, and talk shop about some big plans in the works for the new year. The Small Bow universe is growing in exciting ways, with help from some new friends. Also, a little Q&A about how things are going so far in Season 2, what's next for the podcast, and some industry gossip.

Want to help guide things? Take two minutes to tell us what else you’d like to see from The Small Bow in our listener survey here

Things we mentioned:

Hear A.J. interviewed on PJ’s podcast Search Engine here.

Listen to the Death Sex and Money episode we’re talking about.

Check out Garrett's newsletter Healings.

Did we…already mention the survey? There’s a survey.

In this episode:

0:38 Intro

0:57 SOTS?

2:06 Growth Plans

3:06 Survey, App plans

11:12 What are people Googling?

14:00 Doing less, check engine light, Death Sex & Money

17:34 How the Slate Ask A.J. column is going

20:26 A.J.'s app plans

23:59 An entry point for early recovery

29:40 Ads creator economy, high bar

32:25 Partnering with people who want to work with us

36:32 Around the world, around the world

The Small Bow Podcast is a recovery show – part interview, part storytelling – hosted by A.J. Daulerio, and based on the recovery newsletter thesmallbow.com. A.J. created TSB after he got out of rehab and wanted to hear stories about sobriety, mental health, and spirituality that he couldn’t easily find on the internet. 
We talk about recovery from all kinds of things: car crashes, identity crises, drugs, alcohol, ego. And even if you’re not in recovery, these stories and conversations have things to teach. Most people equate recovery with redemption – the part where people who’ve quit drugs or alcohol then tell you how they did it and how good their lives are now – but TSB focuses less on the beginning and ending of rock bottoms, and more about the middle part, making it through the woods. 
Join A.J. as he speaks with writers, entertainers, social workers, magazine editors, recovering addicts, recovering jerks – people – about how they made it through hard things and got better because of it. Maybe some of this will help you get better too.
