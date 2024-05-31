It's the last day of May already. Man—poof, right?

It was an excellent month for TSB, and I'm incredibly grateful for all the new subscribers who have found us. Allow me to officially welcome you to one of the quieter parts of the internet. Let me know if I can help you find anything.

We may seem like a place where only alcoholics and addicts congregate, but we're reaching many people who are neither of those things but have still found immeasurable value in what we do here. We're here for the lonely, the lost, the Adult Children, the undecided, and the unforgiven. We're here for anyone who feels strange but doesn’t care to figure out why. Grief is good here. Guilt is, too. Whatever it is that's bringing you down, this is a good place to be.

We need new people here because, as many of you know, The Small Bow is funded entirely by paying subscribers. We use your money to help pay for all our freelancers and TSB's illustrator, Edith Zimmerman. We're in the process of ramping up—more contributors, more podcasting, more meetings, and more merch. So we need your help.

Here are some messages from our readers who've pledged their support:

"I'm not an addict. The fact that I am so deeply moved by the essays shared here is a testament to the depth, wisdom and insight of the writing. I was listening to PJ Vogt's Search Engine this morning. He interviewed Ezra Klein about the state of news media. Ezra's solution was simple. Subscribe to and pay for the media that matters to you. Thank you. " — Maya

"I don't remember how I found you early in my recovery journey, but I'm glad I did. The essays, on grief especially, resonate with me in a way that I haven't found anywhere else. I lost my mom unexpectedly when I was 25, quit drinking at 27, and lost my dad in Dec from cancer, two months before I turned 30. Thank you for sharing and representing the ways that grief/recovery interact so well." — Shelbi

"I heard you on Search Engine, and I've read two of your newsletters since, both of which made me tear up. I have a father who is an addict (personality/alcohol). I am an addict, who has been in denial for too long (sex & love). I need to read this. I tried really hard to throw my life away last week, and something needs to change. Thanks so much for what you're doing." — Anonymous

"When I look at my phone for comfort I’d rather be reading this than anything else. " — Audrey

“I'm not in recovery, but something resonated inside me when I heard AJ describe his constant feeling of unease. When I read a couple of the free posts, that feeling felt a little bit more normal and maybe a little bit more knowable. Thanks for that." — Parker

"I’ve been reading you for a while and initially discovered you via Edith Z’s amazing drawings. I always look forward to your column and realized I’d better become a $$ supporter so I could get behind the paywall. Been sober for about two years now and life is immeasurably better. Thanks for being you. Your work always makes my day. " — Ellie

"All the honest talk about recovery and managing a mood disorder on top of that. The later of which feels harder in some ways to me - addiction is also clearly stigmatized but I guess there’s just less support groups for bipolar and CPTSD and all that so it feels more lonely still. Thanks for shining light on it - we need more of that honest, just what your current truth is sharing. " — Alexandra

Paid subscribers get access to the entire archive, the Sunday roundup of book and recovery recommendations, and the complete rundown of my weekly recovery program. Please consider signing up if any of our newsletters over this past month have made you feel, you know—okay about stuff.

We need ya. And I am humbled and honored that you’d help us grow.

So thanks for reading. Hope to see more of you on Sunday.

Now let’s revisit some stories.

MOST POPULAR POST IN MAY:

“How To Be an Adult Child”

by TSB

“Of all the 12-step programs I write about here, I tend to get emails about Al-Anon the most. Because, unlike the other classic grimier ANONs, this one is a little mysterious. Its premise is that it's a group for anyone whose life has been impacted by alcoholism–spouse, parent, child, or grandparent. At first, the language and the format feel like any other AA meeting, but if you stick around long enough, you realize that the whole program is there to show you there is no need to fix the person you love to heal yourself. That's the most efficient way I can describe it. But mostly, I think it's a program for anyone drowning in shame. (I've also heard it cynically described as a program for people "who can't afford to go to real therapy," which I never found to be true.)

But seriously, think back to whatever gave you that innate fear of "getting in trouble" and then imagine a new life without that. There is purity on the other side of that. It's shocking how much easier things get.”

Other Popular TSB Stories From May:

“I Call My Name Out Into the Dark”

by Loz McQ (AKA Brutal Recovery)

“If love is an action, you get better with practice. I didn’t know if I believed it, but I was willing to try. You discover things when you’re practicing love rather than looking to mainline it. Like your favorite color is green, the dates of your friends’ birthdays, the way the shower feels in the morning. You discover that your family is full of interesting people, you have skills outside the ones that only get attention, and you are a vital member of a community. You learn that the giving and receiving of love is a flow that sustains us rather than a transaction. I thought my story had always been about the pursuit of love when, in reality, it’s been working out what love is. ”

And here’s a great Brutal Recovery meme:

*****

“Interview With a 57-Year-Old Sober Person: Claire Dederer”

"We're all monsters because we're all human. But of course calling oneself a monster can be a form of self-aggrandizement. The worst part of myself is my occasional feeling that I am a very, very special kind of monster. A dumb story I can get caught up in is this one: No one is as big a monster as me. The grandiosity of my self-loathing (and its attendant self-pity) could blot out the sun if I let it. It's very boring and annoying for the people around me."

Companion Post:

ALSO NOTEWORTHY: THE RETURN OF THE SMALL BOW PODCAST

Have you signed up yet? [TSB POD]

LEAST POPULAR STORY:

“How To Be Happy and Normal”

by AJD

Eh, maybe this one needs more time before I declare it a bust. But it does have the lowest open rate so for now, sadly, it qualifies as May’s definitive dud. Shrug. But I enjoyed writing it. Helped me shake some things loose.

The walk was worth it. The LA sun was brightening and the bougainvillea was bursting out everywhere, making some houses look like parade floats. But the walk also got me thinking—have I been misdiagnosed this whole time? Why am I now considered bipolar (II) after years of just being, I don't know–strange. And I know, like, ten people who are medicated the same way I am for the same thing, with varying results. How are there so many bipolar people roaming around, and how has the world not collapsed yet? How has Los Angeles not been overrun by bipolar people—oh wait. Right. They're all here. The world continues to reveal more of its avoidable horrors to me every day and every day I pretend it is all unavoidable.

DEPARTMENT OF STORIES IN OTHER PUBLICATIONS

Talking to Animals, Vol. 2: The Unicorn

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday.

You can also get a Sunday issue for $8 a month or $60 per year. The Sunday issue is a recovery bonanza full of gratitude lists, a study guide to my daily recovery routines, a poem I like, and more exclusive essays.

If you already have too many newsletters in your inbox but would still like to help our publication succeed, you can make a one-time or monthly donation by pressing this button.

DONATE

Or if you like someone an awful lot, you can give them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Thank you so much for your support! Follow us on Instagram if you want more of Edith’s illustrations. We also have merch.

ZOOM MEETING SCHEDULE

Monday: 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m ET

Wednesday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Thursday: (Women and non-binary meeting) 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Friday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Saturday: Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression) 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday: (Mental Health and Sobriety Support Group) 1:00 p.m PT/4 p.m. ET

*****

If you don't feel comfortable calling yourself an "alcoholic," that's fine. If you have issues with sex, food, drugs, DEBT, codependency, love, loneliness, depression, come on in. Newcomers are especially welcome.

FORMAT: CROSSTALK, TOPIC MEETING

We're there for an hour, sometimes more. We'd love to have you.

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609



PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

No Forgiveness Ode

by Dean Young

***********************

The husband wants to be taken back

into the family after behaving terribly,

but nothing can be taken back,

not the leaves by the trees, the rain

by the clouds. You want to take back

the ugly thing you said, but some shrapnel

remains in the wound, some mud.

Night after night Tybalt’s stabbed

so the lovers are ground in mechanical

aftermath. Think of the gunk that never

comes off the roasting pan, the goofs

of a diamond cutter. But wasn’t it

electricity’s blunder into inert clay

that started this whole mess, the I-

echo in the head, a marriage begun

with a fender bender, a sneeze,

a mutation, a raid, an irrevocable

fuckup. So in the meantime: epoxy,

the dog barking at who knows what,

signals mixed up like a dumped-out tray

of printer’s type. Some piece of you

stays in me and I’ll never give it back.

The heart hoards its thorns

just as the rose profligates.

Just because you’ve had enough

doesn’t mean you wanted too much.

Leave a comment

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

But if you really hate subscriptions but love what we do, you can throw us $20 without all the extra emails to read. You’re the best. Thanks for your kindness and support!

DONATE

Share