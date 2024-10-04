Hello, TSB pod people. Our latest episode is one we decided to take some more time on, and I hope that when you listen to it, you'll understand why. It's with essayist and children's book author Kerry Madden-Lunsford.

A couple of years ago, Kerry contacted me to share an op-ed she'd written for the L.A. Times about her son, the actor Flannery Lunsford, who is one of the tens of thousands living unhoused in Los Angeles.

It was a disturbing look inside a system that constantly fails people and the frustrations of a family unable to care for their grown son due to his refusal to take medication for his schizoaffective disorder and accept treatment for his drug addiction. He's been jailed several times, and, in the past, they'd attempted to temporarily take him in after his release as he awaits treatment elsewhere. Solutions that began hopeful but would inevitably end with danger and despair for everyone involved.

"His release took 24 hours to process. He walked home from Twin Towers to Echo Park in the rain. For several days, we cooked dinners, attended a film festival, made lunches with the Hollywood Food Coalition, reconnected with family, and he played the piano.

Then it started. I spent 15 hours trying to get him to stop harming himself as he "removed" nonexistent mites from his face with bug spray, avocados, soup, chocolate, hydrogen peroxide, shaving cream, candle wax and turmeric.

I sent texts, photos and videos to his public defender to keep her informed of his mental state. With the help of the county Psychiatric Mobile Response Team, our son was placed on an emergency psych hold. A week later, the hospital released him with bus fare to Inglewood. We'd asked for a longer emergency hold, the better to get his meds and his life regulated.

We got nowhere.

Our family is by no means unique. We're part of an untreated, unaddressed epidemic.

When our son is not using, he is still psychotic, and his delusions are poetic and cinematic. He is convinced that Germans invented time travel. He can summon the year 1890 with broken headphones, which allow him to hear the old trolley cars in L.A. He's fixated on local history, old Hollywood and baseball: Jean Harlow, Mayor Tom Bradley, Bob Gibson. When he was arrested on the bench warrant in October, he carried only a baseball and glove."

After reading it, I realized something that didn't sit well with me—I never once imagined that the dozens of unhoused people I encounter daily living in L.A. are someone's children. I'm pretty sure that belief took hold probably a minute after our first child was born because when they're so chubby and smiling, how is it possible to imagine anything so perfect and joyful becoming such a source of heartache?

Last year, Kerry wrote another essay about Flannery on her Substack called "Recalculating," about her and her husband's most recent trip to visit him. It's a first-hand tour of what it's like to embed with her son for a few hours in the unique world he's a part of.

He then befriends another man, a man with one eye from Atlanta, and then our son insists we give this gentleman a ride to the place that offers resources to the unhoused. Our boy won't get in the car unless we give his newfound friend a ride. It's only a few blocks away, but the man gets in and sits in the backseat smoking a joint, asking us, "How far is it?"

I assure him it's not far as we drive along Griffith Park Boulevard near Marshall High School, the old carpool route. We've been encouraging our son to get services at a church nearby, a lifeline, a tether, a something.

When we arrive, I watch our son and the one-eyed man from Atlanta walk toward the tables. I hear our boy tell the man, "This church is where they have Al-Anon meetings. They call people' qualifiers.' I'm their 'qualifier.'" He points to us. "It's somebody who makes a family crazy with drinking and drugging. Total bullshit. Al-Anon tears families apart, brainwashing them."

Then he asks the guy, "Who's your qualifier?"

"Don't got one."

Our son says, "Me neither."

I know the term "shattered" is a little overused as a descriptor, but that's precisely the word that popped into my head after I read it. The thought was followed by a question—how do I become less shattered about this? How does anyone?

*****

We tried to cover a lot of ground here—Al-Anon, parenting, the housing crisis in Los Angeles, guilt—but we obviously couldn't. We tried to tell this story as best we could, thanks in no small part to a major lift from our producer, Julian Weller.

Reminder: The TSB Podcast is independent and self-funded. If you enjoy our work, we'd love your financial support. Anyone who donates $5 or more will get a special thank-you shoutout on the next episode, which will air in two weeks. Also, if you dig the episode, subscribe to our feed and review our show to help us spread the word about it.

Our next episode, with writer Claire Dederer, will air sometime in the next two weeks. Thanks again for all your support.

DONATE TO TSB PODCAST

Share

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

A Dark Thing Inside the Day

by Linda Gregg

****************************

So many want to be lifted by song and dancing,

and this morning it is easy to understand.

I write in the sound of chirping birds hidden

in the almond trees, the almonds still green

and thriving in the foliage. Up the street,

a man is hammering to make a new house as doves

continue their cooing forever. Bees humming

and high above that a brilliant clear sky.

The roses are blooming and I smell the sweetness.

Everything desirable is here already in abundance.

And the sea. The dark thing is hardly visible

in the leaves, under the sheen. We sleep easily.

So I bring no sad stories to warn the heart.

All the flowers are adult this year. The good

world gives and the white doves praise all of it.

— “All Of It Singing: New and Collected Poems”

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN