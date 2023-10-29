One of my most annoying habits right now is that when I’m watching a movie at home, and I see an actor on screen I haven’t seen in a while, I instantly check Wikipedia to see what that actor has worked on recently. While I’m there, I’ll discover a six-degree factoid along the lines of “Oh, they grew up in the same town as my friend Tom,” then I’ll go to Wikipedia the town to see if there were any other notable people from there. I’ll be pleasantly surprised to find out that Robert Guillaume from “Benson” was born there, too. Before I can refocus on the movie, I need to find out if Benson is still alive. Nope, he passed away in 2017, but, wow, “Benson” aired for seven (SEVEN!) seasons. Hey, look, Robert Guillaume was also in “Big Fish.” God, I love “Big Fish,” that was an underrated film, but I wonder how well it did at the box office. I’ll check Box Office Mojo for the numbers…

Was I always this easily distracted, or is this a symptom of internet brain rot?

I’m a person who, if they’re not extremely careful, could safely qualify as an internet addict, even though I feel like I’m never on it for fun stuff–just for “work stuff,” which doesn’t count, obviously. But I’m always on it and have been for more than 20 years, which is about the same amount of time I smoked a pack of cigarettes per day.

I was worried enough about how much time I spent on my iPhone at one point that I paid for Allen Carr’s Tech Addiction class twice. It didn’t drastically decrease my usage, and I went back to attempting to keep my phone in the kitchen or hidden in my sock drawer to watch a whole movie without Googling about Benson. (Ironically enough, Allen Carr’s book was how I quit smoking.)

I bring this up because on a recent episode of PJ Vogt’s “Search Engine,” he interviewed New York Times columnist and podcaster Ezra Klein about this simple but frightening question: “Is there a sane way to use the internet?”

It’s a wild, sobering excavation of bad internet habits and attitudes, the prescience of Marshall McLuhan, and the eerie similarities between social media dopamine hits and those from recreational drugs.

The entire episode had me audibly gulping because I feel like I need to revisit my habits again, especially now when everything from social media and legacy media covering the war or the mass shootings or climate disasters or Taylor Swift feels unrelenting. There needs to be a relief from the internet besides the internet.