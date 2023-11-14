I worked at Gawker Media during the advent of the oft-ridiculed "Big Board” era, which were an ominous set of TV screens installed on a wall near the receptionist's desk to show real-time traffic numbers for stories across the network. It was wonderful theater brought about by the company’s founder, Nick Denton, but it always troubled the J-school set, who saw the Big Board as evidence that Gawker was nothing more than a boiler room for clickbait. To most outsiders, the assumption was that pageviews from the most inane, sensationalized stories were commodities for desperate writers needing to make rent, which was not true. Not really.

My first couple months as a full-time writer at Deadspin in 2008 were at the tail end of the pageview bonus gold rush. The types of stories that usually won the day rarely had anything to do with traditional sports news. Sleazy scandals did well. Tragedies were always high-number days, especially if they involved a race car crash. (I guess that counts as sports.)

My first big pageview bonus check came after I posted an AP photo of President George W. Bush ogling the backside of an Olympic beach volleyball player. But once the slideshow presentation tool became a staple on blogs, it became way too easy for writers to brainlessly goose numbers. "Here Are 54 Photos of George W. Bush Staring at the Butts of Olympic Athletes Like Their Juicy Peaches," et cetera.

Sadly, the firehose of traffic coming in from those stories was never as gratifying as the ones I cared about the most, the ones I thought were gleaming with originality and humor, the type of stuff that would land on some important editor's desk who would rescue me from the blog mines. I could easily see what my fate was on each post because Gawker had programmed each one to not only show the traffic numbers, but it was easier for readers to spot the popular ones, which now had a little flame next to the pageview number. No flame, no rescue.

Alas, the pageview bonuses were suspended in 2009. The system returned later in the 2010s but with a few more caveats attached. Gawker was determined to incorporate more quality journalism into its product so there would be less slideshows and more prestige writers brought in. In the meantime, many of the legacy media companies began to resemble the blogs of 2009. What a time to be alive.

When I decided to bring The Small Bow over to Substack three months ago, I did it with the intent to grow the audience more quickly. After three years of steady climbing at MailChimp and then Squarespace, the subscriber numbers plateaued last year. Plus there was a very annoying auto-unsubscribe glitch in Squarespace's newsletter system. Months went by without any contact from tech support. I came over to Substack when it was clear that the glitch would never be resolved.

It was the right move—the number of subscribers has increased significantly in a short amount of time. And, unlike the other platforms, Substack comes equipped with tools and buttons to sign up more people and help us make money. (Substack takes a ten percent cut, so they have some skin in this.)

So far I've enjoyed the Substack experience but I have noticed a change in how I publish stories. My editorial choices haven't become totally corrupted by all the money buttons, but they're definitely a factor. Would this be a better issue for Tuesday morning or for Friday afternoon? Do I tease this with a paywall like a jerk, or do I keep this free for everyone and keep this one more "organic" and less messy? What type of subject line will generate a higher open rate for me?

I got really screwed up by the subject line decision this past Sunday. I was up late working on it, and I was so frustrated and tired that I settled for "I Like This Movie" and sent it out to the world. It did better than I thought.

No doubt I'm now under the influence of Substack, perhaps not in a healthy way. The stage lights here are brighter. The Small Bow can be shared more easily and wooshed around the Substack network, sometimes landing in the email boxes of people who don't want it. I have become more selective about tone and context for the new reader, sometimes to the detriment of a story. (There's nothing sexy about a nut graf.)

Last week, we became a "Substack Featured Publication" and received a little ribbon from them. They suggested I place it on our About page to show potential subscribers what I'd won, which I did. It’s like we’re a small restaurant in a big city that won the “Best Meatball Parm” award from the local alt weekly.

What bothers me is I don't know how The Small Bow became a Featured Publication. Who made that decision? Which other newsletters were part of this competition? I shouldn't think about it too much if I want to stay happy here.

But I have an exit strategy. Here's my magic number: I want to hit 100,000 subscribers. That number is big enough to generate outside interest and financial support for even more growth. I foolishly believe my life will become easier once I reach 100,000 subscribers. Isn't it depressing that when your dream comes true, it becomes your job?

And you know what else is funny? After two months of paywall tricks and tonal shifts in my sales approach to gaining more paid subscribers, do you want to know my biggest blockbuster subscription day? It was this story–“The Art of Loneliness," when all I did was link to a Paris Review story about Philip Seymour Hoffman and hide it behind a paywall. I made almost $2,500 in paid subscriptions that day. "This is too easy," I thought.

But it's never easy—and it shouldn't be. I love The Small Bow and hope you love it too. We can build this together and be patient about it, just like we used to.

Now, on to the rest of today's issue, which is about healthy internet habits and features an interview with podcaster extraordinaire PJ Vogt. Some of you may know him from Reply All or his new show, Search Engine. Some of you might not know who he is at all. But, trust me, this man knows the danger that lurks in these waters.

Read the rest of the interview below, where PJ teaches you how to tell if you're an internet addict and shares a blueprint for running a successful, non-evil media empire in a way that won't cause you to have a heart attack and die.

(Wouldn't it be funny if I slapped a paywall right here?)

Just kidding. It's a totally normal interview with one of the funniest and smartest guys I know.

Thanks again for all your support. If you want to donate money and show a little love, you can do so after the story.

Here's PJ.

TSB: What was your rock bottom equivalent regarding your internet usage?

PJV: I'm not in recovery, but I read and think about addiction a decent amount. I have friends in recovery and I like how hard they think about how to live their lives.

Often when I talk to those friends, they don’t have one particular story about how bad things got. Instead, they’ll just say that in a more gradual way, they noticed one day that they no longer liked their relationship to substances.

My experience with the internet has been a little closer to that.

There’s one year of my internet life, 2021, which I’m not going to talk about because it was such an outlier in terms of my relationship to the internet. I’m not sure anything there would be very applicable to most people’s lives, or even to most of mine.

But that aside, I had a few phases with the internet. There was the “This is great, and I love constantly posting" phase.

Then there was the “I don’t post anything but my public work, but I still read a lot of social media every day” phase.

And that’s the phase I am now leaving for something else. I didn’t have a rock bottom here in terms of an ugly experience. But if you’re looking for the moment my mind changed, that really was the conversation I had with Ezra Klein. He said that all of my complaints with "social media" and "the internet" were really about Twitter, and I should stop using it. But then he had a bunch of other interesting ideas about how Twitter specifically and social media in general works on our brains, not just when we're actively using them.

Going into that conversation, I had the suspicion that some of the writers I admire had quietly negotiated a different relationship with social media, but that they weren’t talking about that online. Maybe because that could look obnoxious, or maybe because posting about how you’re not posting would be like … celebrating your sobriety with a drink? So I figured, I’d just ask Ezra about this.

I picked Ezra because listening to his podcast, he comes across as someone who is able to think clearly through this noisy moment. And he’d also made a couple passing references to having strategies around his own internet use.

And, honestly, maybe I already knew what I needed to do and was just staging my own intervention. After all, I don’t think I could have this conversation about Twitter with someone I greatly respect, in front of strangers, and then not quit. So maybe it was a Ulysses pact, too.

“A friend of mine went to rehab and she said they weren't allowed to Google anything during the day. But they were allowed to write down all the things they wanted to Google, and then they got something like twenty minutes in the evening to look it all up. And of course, by the end of the day, nothing they'd urgently wanted to Google at breakfast was interesting anymore.”

Do you feel like you're promoting your show on Threads (and wherever else) in a more healthy way? What do you moderate?

I'm trying to figure it out. Threads doesn’t particularly worry me, yet, because it’s kind of boring. The social media I feel more wary of is the social media that's always interesting. Because for me, the interesting feelings social media offers are feelings that leave me feeling ragged. Judgment, frustration, envy, and drama adrenaline (if that counts as a feeling).

A friend of mine went to rehab and she said they weren't allowed to Google anything during the day. But they were allowed to write down all the things they wanted to Google, and then they got something like twenty minutes in the evening to look it all up. And of course, by the end of the day, nothing they'd urgently wanted to Google at breakfast was interesting anymore.

I have tried to steal that strategy by having social media be something I check at particular times, rather than something my thumb reaches for whenever I’m bored. So, with Threads right now, my strategy is that once a week I post a new episode of Search Engine. After I post it, I’ll check my notifications and thank people if they've sent thoughtful notes, or try to answer questions they've posed if they're answerable, and then I try to hang up until the next week.

I often fail, but that's the goal. And I tell myself that trying to do a better job using the internet mindfully beats not trying at all.

I’m staying off of the other Twitter clones (Blue Sky, Mastodon). I still check Instagram because I’ve made my feed pretty boring. I’ll go on, look at a picture of some vintage furniture or watch a post about Blink 182 (the algorithm thinks I like Blink-182 about 5,000% more than I do, I have no idea why and don’t want this bug fixed) and then log off. So Instagram doesn’t feel risky to my brain just because it’s not my preferred internet drug.

The urge I have to connect with other people, or to get feedback on my work, I try to get through email. I feel better about strangers I encounter over email, even the ones I disagree with.

What was the most time you'd ever spent on Twitter in one day? Like, was there a specific day in internet lore where you couldn't take your eyes off the screen?

Oh god. It’s hard for me to be honest about this because there were so many times in the past when I wasted an entire day.

Video games have something called a gameplay loop. The fun series of actions you repeat over and over because they’re pleasurable. Maybe you go fight a bunch of bad guys, the game gives you experience points, you turn in the experience points for new weapons, and then go fight some new bad guys. That is a classic gameplay loop.

Twitter had all sorts of gameplay loops that I just don’t like.

But I think the worst one was like – pay close attention to a person who I disagree with, or who I’ve decided has wronged me, or who represents ideas I don’t like. And pay attention to them without trying to understand them. Text their tweets to my friends, have my friends text their tweets to me. I think it’s a pretty common thing people in media do to each other, but if I could have a refund for every minute of my life spent doing that, that would be nice.

I actually asked a few friends who I had a habit of texting about other people’s tweets to stop texting me those look-at-this-jerk tweets. It was hard to do because I didn’t want to come across as a person who had suddenly transformed into a sanctimonious turd, but it went fine. Now we just text about other stuff and I spend less time feeling mad.

Also I don’t mind if they send me tweets that are just normal, funny tweets. I’ve found that mostly experiencing social media through text message is a nice filter. Actually, if you want to stop reading Twitter and not feel like you’re missing anything, Casey Newton posts the funny tweets he finds as an Instagram story every day and it’s like, a very effective Reader’s Digest.

I should say though in case I am coming across as better-adjusted than I am, I still have plenty of days where I end up glued to my phone.

Like recently, the Sam Bankman-Fried trial. He testified on his own behalf and the day that the prosecutor cross-examined him, there was a part of my brain insisting that I needed to know the beat-by-beat of it as it was happening. And I ended up using it to procrastinate from real work all day. But instead of wasting my time following the trial on Twitter, I wasted my time assiduously refreshing two separate newspaper trial live-blogs (New York Times and Bloomberg).

“The internet might be the only thing we’ve invented that is both real and not real at the same time. We have some choice in how real we make it for ourselves and I just find I’m happier when I treat it as 25% real instead of 90% real. I’d love to get down to 10%. My theory is that the best way for me to do that is to have more real-life conversations with people and read fewer of their online posts.”

I know you got off of X recently, but is it for health or is it because it sucks? Like, do you think if X was extremely beneficial to the success of your podcast that you'd be strong enough to abstain?

I think X is permanently broken, but I also think, to steal an idea expressed better by Ezra Klein, what sucks about X now is just what has always sucked about it, but turned way up.

I think even the best version of a message board designed for everyone in the world to log in and express themselves, in real-time, in one to three sentences, was always going to have some downsides. It was a website driven by misunderstanding.

I’m pretty sure that if Twitter (sorry I just can’t get used to calling it X) was run differently and by someone else I’d be more tempted to use it, but I also hope I just … wouldn’t. My brain feels better off of it.

The internet might be the only thing we’ve invented that is both real and not real at the same time. We have some choice in how real we make it for ourselves and I just find I’m happier when I treat it as 25% real instead of 90% real. I’d love to get down to 10%. My theory is that the best way for me to do that is to have more real-life conversations with people and read fewer of their online posts.

Also, while I really want my podcast to succeed, I’m also trying to be thoughtful about what success would mean for this project.

This show is trying to find a specific kind of listener. Someone who is looking for a place removed from all the horn-honking and traffic. And I don’t think I can find that listener by standing on Twitter, honking my horn and screaming THERE’S A QUIETER PLACE OVER HERE, JUST COME WITH ME.

So my strategy is that I only want to talk publicly in places where I think those listeners might be hiding, which is why I am talking to you in this newsletter. But all of this is just a theory, we’ll see.

*****

"I'm feeling...I wouldn't say "not sober," but I can see NOT sober in the distance, which concerns me. Lately, it's more thinking and remembering things from my past and feeling really guilty. All those things I have done that I am ashamed of can be divided into three lists: Obvious, Things I Haven't Told Anyone About, Things I Haven't Told Anyone About (Including Myself). I don't want to list any of them here. I don't want to go to meetings and talk about them. I don't want to work with a sponsor or other alcoholic about them. I just want to find a way to either not remember them or not feel guilty about these things."

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

There Is Absolutely Nothing Lonelier by Matthew Rohrer

There is absolutely nothing lonelier

than the little Mars rover

never shutting down, digging up

rocks, so far away from Bond street

in a light rain. I wonder

if he makes little beeps? If so

he is lonelier still. He fires a laser

into the dust. He coughs. A shiny

thing in the sand turns out to be his.

