There are a few little things I want to tweak about my life in 2024 that I figured I’d put right here in case I forget them as the year goes on. (The years go deathly fast now and it’s easy to lose track of things like personal well-being or dreams or whatnot.) But these are not resolutions—reminders, really. Just reminders.

I like acupuncture and I should figure out a way to afford it.

I always neglect the ocean. It’s there for the taking.

Reading fiction nourishes me more than non-fic so I should do that more.

Water (drunk or submerged in) calms me down; candy does not.

I like heavy ballpoint pens.

I need to spend less time in America.

Whatever activity that makes me yell at my children less is one I need to double up on.

And service. Always more service.

But here’s the most important tweak: I read about a character (in a fiction book) who was described as listless and discontent, having come upon a period of “unbelonging” in their life. That’s a word you can only get away with in fiction, but it woke me up a bit since I often feel that I’m riddled with unbelonging, so much so that it has become my default emotional state and one I’ve become so accepting of that it may very well be a permanent one. This shouldn’t be and I have to make sure that my therapist helps destroy that notion. If not—what kind of life is that? So that’s what I’m lasering in on to start this month.

Be more belonging.

Thanks for indulging me.

*****

Our first feature of 2024 has our readers sharing important steps and milestones of their recovery. Many have—like me, like you—become embittered or elated by the process of change. But everyone’s here for it, doing the best they can.

Just to refresh—all our contributors shall and will remain Anonymous but are credited collectively as "The Small Bow Family Orchestra."

The ***** separates individual entries, as do pull quotes. (Very short entries are only in pull quotes.)

And, of course, TSB looks amazing because Edith Zimmerman did all the illustrations.

I braced for Sad Houseguest to be Nurtured, a smug job to assign myself that would rationalize not going home for the holidays. Instead, I got Drunk, Horny Lady Living Life to the Fullest.

I'm typing this while my dog stares at me from the other room and my houseguest, a friend I've known for nearly thirty years, showers in the ADU, after departing around six yesterday evening and not coming back til this morning. I knew her reason for visiting was the divorce — something that had been in the works for years — so I braced for Sad Houseguest to be Nurtured, a smug job to assign myself that would rationalize not going home for the holidays. Instead, I got Drunk, Horny Lady Living Life to the Fullest.

Hey, I know her. I've been her. But 2023 was the year of not drinking (almost a year, yay), de-centering men (only two dates, both equally meh), and generally getting shit done professionally and creatively. I've almost, but not quite, figured out how to sit at a bar and order the Portuguese passion fruit soda without apologizing. I don't want to party. Frankly, I don't want to stay out past 8. And I certainly don't want to watch her get loose after a few glasses of champagne at the neighbor's house, turning into a mirror that says hey, in case you forgot, this used to be you, so you might not want to get all uppity about it. At the same time, I squeeze a paper napkin into a tinier and tinier ball.

Getting back into my body without the benefit of the alcohol/hangover cycle to cloud all sensations has taken me back to my teenage self. Physically, I feel great, embodied in a new but familiar way. But I also feel incredibly judgy: No one is "serious" enough. Adults are ridiculous. Everyone should stop avoiding whatever they're avoiding and be present and deal with it!

Ah yes, the zeal of the newly converted.

Anyway. 2023 has been great, the holidays have been hard, and I'm figuring out how not to be a prudish asshole without wandering back into my old ways. I need to just stand in this newness and feel it a while longer to make sense of it. As Confucius said, everything you want is on the other side of cringe.

*****

Turns out you can be sober and still be an asshole.

This year will mark four years of sobriety from alcohol, though only about nine months of what I categorize as emotional sobriety. Turns out you can be sober and still be an asshole. It will also mark around four years of long Covid, from which I’ve felt much on the mend over the last year. I don’t earn money right now, so I feel like a waste. But I have my family, including these small beings I brought into this world, and my cat, who is currently very wetly trying to snuggle, so I don’t feel like a total waste. I think things are looking up for 2024.

*****

That will make this whole rotten thing worth it.

I just got dumped two weeks ago, so how am I handling the holidays with a family who's pathologically unable to love, you ask? In the first week of the new year, I am finally going to get help for a chronic medical condition that's been plaguing me for what may very well be years. I'm thinking of it as a little Christmas present from my new employer (and new insurance provider). Thinking of how good it will feel to start tackling that will make this whole rotten thing worth it.

I understand I'm supposed to claim my victories wherever I can get them.

*****

The last time he was in addiction, it blew up my life.

It's been a really huge and stressful year. I moved across the world. My anxiety has been terrible, and trying to make it better with medication has unfortunately not panned out. I'm feeling pretty off all the time, but trying to do the things that make me feel better and not lose hope. I feel very grateful to be closer to my friends and even my family.

My own substance use has been pretty good this year, with fewer hangovers and regrets. However, in the last few months, my husband, who is already in recovery from one drug, has had issues with another drug, which is extremely terrifying to me and is hurting our relationship. The last time he was in addiction, it blew up my life, but he still doesn't seem to be able to fully hold that truth and be responsible for it. I'm gonna try to go to my first meeting sometime this week.

I hope next year will be a year of stability and healing for all of us.

*****

I feel like I’m on a well-earned pink cloud, or maybe I’m just (as my sponsor says) in my evangelical mode.

I gotta say, 2023 was my first calendar year of sobriety since I was in middle school, and it overall was also the best since then as well. There were some strange down days where I had anger and fear and nowhere to direct it but inward, and I got through those mostly by sticking to my recovery routine. I got engaged to the Woman Who Stuck With Me Through It. I didn’t lose any friends. I didn’t make any Very Bad Choices, and I took a lot of time for gratitude. I feel like I’m on a well-earned pink cloud, or maybe I’m just (as my sponsor says) in my evangelical mode. Being sober at worst doesn’t suck, and at best is life-altering and pleasant. I’m hoping 2024 is more or less more of the same: stick in a routine, don't drink no matter what, and remember whatever emotionally is going on with me (good or bad!) will pass.

*****

I tried stopping once while the kids were away so they wouldn’t catch my bad mood. Failed.

I’ve been vaping nicotine. I’d like to imagine nobody knows… but everybody knows. I was nicotine-free for 11 years, then my father’s words came true. He said, “A smoker is an addict for life. It can creep back in any time.” I of course thought he was wrong. My parents and family out of state don’t know, and they’d be disappointed. I’m disappointed. It started with a cigarette at a party. Then, I had my own pack. My well-meaning best friend says, “It’s okay, darling. Do what you need to get through.” (She sends me Xanax in the mail, which is okay because I don’t have a prescription, and I don’t want one. A dozen Xanax a year is okay. But I digress.) The reason vaping is SO BAD is I have three children, and I’m their sole provider. I can’t die. I can’t even be sick or need surgery. I don’t want cancer. I hate myself for falling into the nicotine trap. I tried stopping once while the kids were away so they wouldn’t catch my bad mood. Failed. I’m otherwise in good health and good spirits, and we have a peaceful, loving household. They do know because they saw my device once. I said, “It’s a vape pen, let us never speak of it.” I don’t vape in front of them. But I do vape all day long and sometimes in the middle of the night. This is my confession. Please sign me,

*****

I still get tied in knots of frustration and bitter anger when my dad makes a snide remark towards me.

I’m in the backseat of my dad’s car with my mom in the passenger seat and my youngest sister, just back from college, is sitting next to me. I’m glad we get to visit my Mexican side of the family around this time most years. I wanted to take it all in and relish every moment. But being an adult child is still hard for me, and as much as I have worked on being my own person regardless of what anyone says about me, I still get tied in knots of frustration and bitter anger when my dad makes a snide remark towards me, or at all. So I’m sitting in this back seat trying to untangle my dad’s perception of me and the world from my own sense of worth and value and contribution to it all. I’m wondering if I have it in me to up my part-time work schedule so I could save up to fly to Mexico next year instead of hitching a ride with my parents. The knots don’t seem as tight as they used to be, and I think I’m spending more time thinking about what I think of myself than what he does. So I’m hopeful.

*****

I got laid off from my well-paying tech job, I turned 40, and my dysfunctional family uninvited me to Christmas for being both “difficult” and “too powerful.”

I had always hated the “mindset” people, but it turns out they’re right — everything we need is available in the present moment. 2023 was the year that I learned and lived non-circumstantial happiness. I got laid off from my well-paying tech job, I turned 40, and my dysfunctional family uninvited me to Christmas for being both “difficult” and “too powerful.” (LOL) But I can honestly say 2023 has been one of the best years of my life. And in 2024, my intention is to live in integrity, trust in the unfolding, have some bourgie sexy fun, and invest consistently in my goals. I am starting a life coaching business for the eldest daughters to heal from hyper-responsibility and emotional parentification. And honestly, I’m freaking terrified that this is a pipe dream and I’ll go broke. But others have done it successfully before…so why not me? Much love to all on this journey.

*****

I am 37 and do not want kids; my partner of 12 years is undecided, but we are parsing it out in therapy. I don’t think there is any cause for alarm, but I worry that we may want different things

I will be four years sober on January 2nd. 2023 is the first year I can look back and feel proud of myself. It’s not like I didn’t do anything of merit before 2023, but this is the first time that I am actually capable of feeling things like acceptance and a sense of self-worth and accomplishment—and for those feelings to be coming from within myself.

Currently, my biggest worries are money and the question of children. I am 37 and do not want kids; my partner of 12 years is undecided, but we are parsing it out in therapy. I don’t think there is any cause for alarm, but I worry that we may want different things. I am taking on more commercial work (I am a musician) and building up my teaching practice again this year to help me be less broke and get my finances sorted out. I used to drink a lot because I believed that I wasn’t good enough to belong in professional settings (this is literally not true), not to mention that I was terrified of new people and would frequently spend weeks after a gig in a deep shame spiral and drinking helped me avoid feeling those feelings.

I have seen real progress in these areas in the past few years— which is not to say that I never feel shame, but I don’t run away from it anymore. And also, there is a very long list of tangible evidence that shows that even when I feel a bit shame-spirally, it has nothing to do with present reality.

Sometimes, I am even able to feel grateful that I experience feelings of shame because it means that they are surfacing and are no longer trapped inside me.

My personal hope/intention/focus/wish/desire (some combination of those things) for this year is that I can continue developing this newfound sense of personal safety and make brave, honest choices.

*****

Sometimes I really do feel I have this disease licked.

I spent most of 2023 in a Real State over a common human problem: I was in love with someone who wasn't in love with me. I say "was" because the heartbreak of it all is starting to heal. I am now capable of recognizing that I will not be able to get what I want out of a relationship with this person and am beginning to release the idea of us together, compared with a few months ago, when I could have put together a real Pepe Silver-esque display with string and newspaper cuttings explaining why God Says We Are Supposed To Be Together, Actually, You Just Don't Realize It Yet.

But despite this progress, my ego is smarting. Alcoholism truly is a disease of more — it's not enough to have the love of God, of my fellows, of my friends and family — the gaping, yawning maw at my core will extract its pound of flesh from everything I touch. It's been over five years since I've had a drink or a drug and my insatiable ego still looms this large in my life, strong enough to overpower the radical acceptance and detachment with love I have been trying to practice. Sometimes I really do feel I have this disease licked — and then I look in the mirror. In 2024, I will try not to forget I am still in this fight.

*****

Since you inquired, my 2024 mantra will be “I will not abandon myself.”

As a self-proclaimed procrastinator (procrastination being a symptom of my fear) I want to prolong any new year intention setting until the actual lunar new year (1st full moon in February), stay in pjs, drink sugary drinks, eat donuts, and throw myself a new year’s pity party for 1. However, since you inquired, my 2024 mantra will be “I will not abandon myself.” What will this look like, you ask? Healthy, kind, clear boundary setting in all versions of me.

One of my favorite New Year quotes to retrieve from the ole’ Facebook archives is, “Hope stands on the threshold of the upcoming year and whispers, it will be happier.”

*****

I’ve had to go to detox after a week of drinking, for the first time in 5 years. Big, secret realization: this may be the best I can do - long periods of sobriety followed by short, mind-bending falls. It’s a pattern. I may be one of those people whose addiction kills them, which is new and hard to acknowledge.

Boy oh boy, this year has not been what I aimed for and I’m not sure if I’m inherently lazy, too beat up to do any better or actually working through some stuff that will come together in 2024. I’m waiting to judge the effort based on the results—not the healthiest, I’ve recently been told. But it is how I’m built: results, productivity, money, personal growth, fun - take your pick. I’m concerned about all of them. I’ve had to go to detox after a week of drinking, for the first time in 5 years. Big, secret realization: this may be the best I can do - long periods of sobriety followed by short, mind-bending falls. It’s a pattern. I may be one of those people whose addiction kills them, which is new and hard to acknowledge. The past week and the upcoming are getting through bins and boxes and trunks of family photos and papers, memories everyone’s saved. Don’t know that I’d recommend doing this if many of your favorite people are in the Big Upstairs. Going through this alone, wondering what all the sorting and culling and remembering is for when there is no one I'll be sharing these memories with is so very hard and sad.

Am hoping another week of this will put it to bed, clear up not just a lot of space, but some serious mental/emotional weight, freeing up room for new starts and experiences. I have the bestest dog in the world, you really good peeps on Zoom and sometimes IRL—and I have a strangely staunch ‘just keep getting up’ gene.

*****

fin.

Other Recent Check-Ins:

Thanks to everyone who contributed.

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Only Death Wows Me

by Mitch Sisskind

*******************

Okay, a couple of things. Only death wows me.

Mansions, big private yachts, I can appreciate

That stuff but it doesn't wow me. Not even birth,

Because first nothing is there, then something

Is there -- but once it's there it's like it's always

Been there, which doesn't wow me. With death

However something is there and then it isn't,

But in a weird way it's still there and maybe

Even more than before, like when you find

The dead person's false teeth lying around.

You know what else? Steve Jobs' last words

Were wow oh wow because he was so wowed

By the whole thing, which I can totally understand,

Because, as I mentioned, only death wows me.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN