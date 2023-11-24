To populate our Substack page, we’re re-running some old TSB essays on Fridays to get newer readers up to speed on what we do here. This one is abou— you guessed it—three Thanksgivings: One special one with family, one bad one alone in an LA an Airbnb covered in Fen-Phen, and one great one, the one I spent in rehab in Singer Island, Florida. Funny how things work out that way.

The ingredients for perfect Thanksgivings 1993 to 2011: Shoot pool. Smoke cigarettes. Drink shitty beer. Triscuits and square orange cheese. A dining room table with a wobbly extension. Sambuca. Another smoke outside on the driveway after dinner, even if it was raining. The first leftover turkey (dark meat) and mayo sandwich before bed. Then smoke again and wait for the cold to rip in.

We live in Los Angeles now, so I hardly see my family anymore because they're back east.

My favorite aunts and cousins are mostly in Jersey. My sister is in Philly. My nieces and nephew, too. My mom is in Jupiter, Fla. All my grandparents are dead, but they are buried on the East Coast. There are three in the ground and one is ashes in the sea.



Some of the last Thanksgiving memories I cling to were the ones my parents hosted at their old condo in Ambler, Pa. Their finished basement had a sturdy, if unspectacular, pool table. There were some spacing issues, so the left side of the table required a short stick or else you’d clip the wall. There were glass sliding doors at one end, which was a very dangerous location for it because plenty of bad pool players had launched the cue ball off the table. And three out of the four sticks they owned were flimsy and cracked on the inside, but they never bothered to get new ones.

Uncle Johnny and his family usually arrived first, sometimes before noon.

He was big in that Italian-American way that was very specific to 1979, and he stayed in 1979. He was either 5’11 " or 6’4 ", but because he was so wide and looming it was tough to tell. My father told me he once saw Uncle Johnny end a bar fight by just standing in the way. “He was immovable,” he said.

His button-down shirts got tight just a couple of inches below the neck and were strained all the way down to the belt. His socks were thin, and his loafers were old. He had a puffy toupee and big eyeglasses, just like my father. Uncle Johnny’s hands were enormous, extra fleshy with a sparkling pinkie ring. He brought his own pool stick, one that was heavy enough to withstand the ferocity of his breaks from those giant hands.

One Thanksgiving, my parents had a mouse problem. One mouse, to be exact. All week, it had avoided the three snap-traps they’d set up in the corners of the basement. About halfway through the day, when most of the cheese tray was wet and sparse, the mouse made an appearance. It was very tiny, small enough to fit inside a jewelry box. It didn’t sense any danger, so it took a brief rest next to my father’s computer desk.

Uncle Johnny couldn’t figure out why the dirty mouse just sat there. The nerve of that mouse. He took his heavy stick and, with remarkable assassin-like reflexes, pinned the mouse up against the wall. For this type of maneuver, one would expect he’d use the stick like a spear, but he plunged it like a sword. The mouse was still alive, but barely. I couldn’t believe how quickly this all went down.

As the mouse continued to struggle, Uncle Johnny held out one of his polar bear paws and asked me for my flimsy little stick to finish it off. He jabbed the mouse twice and smashed its skull. Then he handed the stick back to me.

“Make sure you clean that off,” he said.

My nephew, aged 9, was curious and excited so he squatted down to see if it was actually dead.



“Its eyes popped out!”

I retold this story for years. I usually saved it for the end of the Thanksgiving meal while my family was full of tryptophan, and the Sambuca was passed around the table. As they all ate pies, sipped coffee, and unwound, I gave the grim details about the psychotic way in which this little mouse met its end. Everyone gasped, but they were laughing hysterically, especially Uncle Johnny, who had to remove his glasses to wipe the tears from his eyes.



*****

2014 was the last Thanksgiving I spent drunk. I was renting an ugly one-bedroom apartment in Los Feliz for a two-month work trip. I was so hungover on Thanksgiving morning that I couldn’t eat anything, but I knew I needed to. I walked over to Albertson’s grocery store before they closed, banking that they’d have some pre-made plates available, something I could heat up in the microwave, but no dice. Instead, I opted for a gift basket wrapped in cellophane with a few packs of gross creamy cheeses, strange nuts, and summer sausage.

Another reason I’d lost my appetite was that I was taking a lot of Fen-Phen on that trip. A friend back in Brooklyn stopped using it after the recall, but she gave it to me as a going-away present before I left for the West Coast. She assumed that since I was a big Adderall and coke guy that I’d like Fen-Phen. She was right, and I loved it so much I barely ate the entire trip. I wasn’t trying to lose weight, but two weeks in, I could see my ribs. I had to buy a new belt because my jeans began to sag.

On Thanksgiving night, I drank whiskey from a large glass—growing up, my mother used to call them iced tea glasses—because it was one of the only clean ones left. I dumped some Ginger Ale in it with ice. I ripped open the giant cheese basket and got to work. I eventually passed out on the couch, watching the last football game of the day.

I woke up to a coffee table full of smushed-up Fen-Phen, a tube of half-eaten summer sausage, and crumpled cellophane full of loose nuts. “Thanksgiving is finally over,” I thought. But it wasn’t. It was only 10 p.m. My head was pounding, and I walked outside to smoke in the street. Someone had hung Christmas lights on the front porch next door while I was asleep.

*****



In 2015, I checked into a Florida rehab in mid-October and was still there during Thanksgiving. We had a holiday outing scheduled to an AA clubhouse in West Palm Beach for a giant family-style dinner and a 90-minute meeting. We played beach volleyball in the morning because we had the first part of the day to ourselves.

Beach volleyball in rehab was incredible. We all sucked, but it was ultra-competitive. Even the junkies on Suboxone got into it. Basketball, too. We’d play H-O-R-S-E for hours. I perfected a bent-over-backward shot from half-court. Made it one time with a cigarette still in my mouth. And Spades! Rehab Spades is great—as long as you play against someone who also learned it in rehab and not someone who learned it in prison. Then it's like playing chess with Kasparov.

We finally arrived at the hall in two cargo vans. Earlier that week, a new guy had arrived. His name was Neal. He was in his 30s, thin, and he wore a big sparkly watch.



During his very first share, he told the group that his family made him go to rehab. He wasn’t an addict - he just took too many pain pills after his back surgery.

“I’m not supposed to be here,” he said. He was the second person who’d said that while I was there.



Neal isolated most of the week. He had a private room, one with a queen-sized bed and his own TV and internet access. He rarely participated in group activities and insisted he be taken to the hospital due to panic attacks.

On the way to the clubhouse, he sat up front with the technician, nowhere near the back of the van. He wanted to be left alone.



The food spread at the club was fantastic—and you could smoke cigarettes everywhere inside the place. I spent 15 minutes shuffling through a maze of folding tables as hairnetted Friends of the Program performed their Thanksgiving service commitments, splatting paper plates with heavy spoonfuls of stuffing and mashed potatoes and gravy and burnt biscuits and greasy turkey legs and strange casseroles.

While we ate, there was a meeting with several speakers. The room was so crowded they had to pack people up on the second-floor loft space, giving it a rabid Thunderdome vibe. There was easily more than 100 people there, many from other recovery houses who arrived in their own sad vans. But the rest were locals—real-deal, cherry-nosed Florida alcoholics with oxygen tanks and prosthetic limbs. They smoked the most.



I got my plate and sat on a folding chair in the hallway outside the main dining area because no more table spots were left. I stuffed my face and smoked as the secretary turned the meeting over to the chip person. Since it was mostly newcomers, everyone just gave a big round of applause to the most important people in the room. The chip person stood atop a podium and even though he had a microphone, he had to shout very loudly.

There were no 30-days. No 60-days. No 90’s. No half-cakes.

He got to nine months and was about to move on to the birthdays — but wait! There was a small commotion.

“NINE MONTHS! Come on up!”

The place erupted. It took the chip-taker a long time to move through the crowd because he was being hugged, grabbed, and back-slapped by dozens of jubilant scary-looking people. I didn’t see who it was until he came off the stage and... it was Neal!



He looked so frightened and disheveled, like he'd just been tossed out of moving car. Before he got out of there completely, one of the men with an oxygen tank stood up out of his wheelchair to hug him.

“Congratulations, pal! You're doing it!”



Neal let the guy finish, but he looked like he was about to pass out.

A couple of us from the rehab were totally confused as to why Neal got up to get a chip. He ran outside and we didn’t see him the rest of the day.

Later, we found out what had happened. Neal became claustrophobic, had a panic attack, and tried to leave — at the exact moment they called for nine-month chip-takers.

A tech found him near the van throwing up and drove him to the hospital again, where he spent the rest of the day.

As we retold the story that night as we all sat around the basketball court smoking cigarettes, it felt more like summer camp than rehab. I hadn’t laughed like that since I was 12-years-old. We were all so close in that moment that we forgot about why we were there and we were away from our families.

Honestly, it was one of the best Thanksgivings ever.

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Little Lord Love by Mary Oliver

Little Lord Love, he with the arrows,

has definitely shot the last one

with my name on it

straight to the heart

now, when I am no longer young

and it’s not so easy to stay up half the night

talking, and so on.

Little Lord, frolicsome boy,

why did you wait until now?

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN