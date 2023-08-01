This is a composite. And a remix.

*****

I had an old friend from high school named [REDACTED] but, for the purposes of this essay, I'll call him “Ray.” He’s someone I've known and loved for almost 30 years, but we haven't spoken recently.

I know I should not say he's a bad drunk, but he's a bad drunk—the kind of drunk that goes out to happy hour at Applebe…