My son Ozzy has screamed "I hate you!" at me a dozen times in the past 48 hours. I say "a dozen," but it's probably more. The last eruption occurred because it was time for him to take a bath, and I asked him to give me my phone back. Or maybe it was because I asked him not to punch his sister in the face? I forget. Sometimes, his anger is so intense that he drools. The last big tantrum was like that. He was standing there in his dinosaur socks, heaving like an animal, eyes big and wet, big strings of spit spilling onto the rug.

He is six, though. He is the oldest of our three, and he is our most sensitive, and he is six. He is normal, he is fine–he is six. I repeat that to myself when he frustrates me. He doesn't hate you–he is six.

His invective toward me–as heart-crushing as it is to hear—does not concern me as much as my reactions to him. There have been a few times when I forget the ten-second-pause rule and scream back at him, long and loud enough to make him recoil. One time, when I was out walking the dog, I got distracted by the volume level of conversation I could hear from our neighbors' houses. I felt sick when I realized they'd probably heard me yelling at my boy and wondered if they should come over and check on us. I know I would.

My father had a sad, reckless temper. He liked to glower and yell, and instead of apologizing, he'd mostly go silent for days and go to bed without ever looking at me. He wasn't that physically abusive (there was some shoving and spanking–it was the 80s), but his anger suffocated, and he could be scary and cruel in an instant.

When I was a little older than Ozzy, he was constantly grounding me or taking things away—he once threw my favorite basketball sneakers out of the moving car while we were driving home from practice because he thought they made me (him) look sloppy. Once, I'd made an error in tee-ball that blew the game, and I cried on the field afterward. Once we got home, he decided to make me feel worse. "If you ever cry again in front of people, I'm going to walk out on that field, pull your pants down and beat ya."

Even after all those horrible things, I never once screamed back at my father, not when I was that age, at least. And I never told him I hated him. I just wanted to be loved.

Now that my father is dead, though, I'm in the full-time reparenting-myself business–with the help of my therapist, Marty. Meeting with Marty a couple of times per month for a year, along with steady Al-Anon zaps, has removed some of those little traumas—it turns out I wasn’t a bad kid, after all.

I’ve made real progress there, although I often confess to Marty that I haven't cracked this rage thing with Ozzy yet. And it is mostly Ozzy. When the other two smack me in the face and say mean shit, I'm quick to give them gentle scolds with added reassurances that they're good, sweet children who will be loved for all eternity no matter how many times they tell me, "I wish we only had Mommy." But with him, I take things much more personally. "I don't want one of his core memories to be the sound of my voice when I yell at him. I'm afraid I'm gonna screw his head up.”

Marty assures me that, as far as he can tell, he will not have to report me to social services, but I must be vigilant about my anger. "Have you tried the ten-second pause?" he asks. After I tell him that I have but that I still bypass it on occasion, he suggests something else.

"The next time he acts out–just hug him. Tell him you love him. Slow it all down."

I nod in agreement. But I want an assurance that I haven't messed Ozzy up. "How will I be able to tell?"

While working at Gawker, I had this dumb, longstanding feud with a loudmouth sports columnist who hated me and threatened to sue me for libel on several occasions. Granted, he was reviled by many people, so the torment we gave him wasn't necessarily outsized, but he often singled me out as the main villain of the company. After one very ugly exchange in 2012, he emailed me a message that I still recite to myself every single morning since it arrived almost 12 years ago: "You're a troubled kid with an axe to grind. Everyone in the industry knows it."

I told Marty this story to give him some context about why I react so differently to Ozzy, but he didn't quite get it. "I am a troubled kid–but HE's not." Or at least, I don't want him to be.

But when I witness his fury and drool–that drool–that's what flashes in front of me in those moments: He's troubled. And that's when I yell because that's what troubled people do to each other.

Marty interrupts me as he can tell the session is now turning into "one of my performances" that he has to reign in. "A.J., let me ask you–if you were Ozzy acting out that way, how would you want to be treated?" I didn't have a good answer for him immediately, so he left it as an assignment.

But it's a difficult one for me to answer, and I'm figuring that out. Part of me grew up being yelled at so much and having things taken from me that I sometimes yearn for those feelings. Being abused was a way to reshape some emotions. It was both a way to escape, but damn, it also felt GOOD. That's love somehow! I wanted safety, but when I couldn't have that, I chose nihilism. There is evidence of this bullet-holing every decade of my life–in my jobs, my relationships, my self-harm. I don't want Ozzy to have this mess, that's for sure.

Yesterday, there were parent-teacher conferences for Ozzy and his sister, so they were off school. I stayed home with them while Julieanne talked to their teachers. We had an okay day–there was one lashing-out moment over fucking Uno, of all things, but I handled it pretty well—a healthy pause, a hug, three more rounds of Uno. Not much yelling.

And afterward, there was a funny thing that happened while I was making lunch for them. I drifted a bit and started talking to myself out loud, which I often do when I'm preoccupied and anxious. I'm usually a guest on an imaginary podcast, discussing a difficult moment in my life that I’ve grown from with the host and the millions of listeners in my head. "It's a way for me to give back, you see. The great part about being troubled is that it gives you a nice little road map to help others…"

Ozzy popped into the kitchen in the middle of my interview.

"Daaaaad, who are you talking to?" I tried to convince him I was singing a song, but he didn't buy it. "If you say so." Then he came over and hugged me, as he also sometimes does. "I love you, Daddy." See? He knows. He knows exactly what we need. We're gonna be okay.

Now that I’ve told you how I am…how are you?

Tell us, please:

Here’s a good example:

“I have an addiction to sexual temptation, which resulted in multiple sexual encounters over numerous years, all while being married with kids. I've been in recovery for over five years, and my physical sobriety remains strong–no pornography, no hook-up sites, no escorts, no massage parlors, etc. My emotional sobriety has improved dramatically. I'm present with my spouse and kids, connected to my extended family and friends, and having open and vulnerable conversations with all of them. My spiritual sobriety is up and down, but overall I couldn't be more grateful to have a guidepost/Higher Power in my life.

But my mental sobriety? Not so much. My mind often drifts into a fantasy land where I relive the past or create new scenarios where I'm the star.

There's more to being sober than just not fucking other people. Feels good to say that. I still have so much to learn.”

– Anonymous

END NOTE:

“They fuck you up, your mum and dad.

They may not mean to, but they do.

They fill you with the faults they had

And add some extra, just for you…” — Philip Larkin

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN