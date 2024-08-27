The Small Bow is funded entirely out of the pockets of paying subscribers. We don’t take advertisements or sponsorships. We use your money to help pay for all our freelancers and Edith’s illustrations. Our newsletter is for people who have substance misuse issues or struggle with mental health, but our stories have a far greater reach than that. TSB is for the unlucky and the unlovable—all the things.

If our newsletter has helped you feel less wicked and alone, less shitty or afraid, then please consider financially supporting us. Subscribers get access to the entire archive, the Sunday essay, the entire recommendations roundup, and the complete rundown of my weekly recovery program. Seriously—thank you for letting us be of service.

After years of back and forth, I made a decision last month and told my partner I wanted a divorce. I don't know what I expected, but it was not this: Massive, heavy sadness. Lots of tears every time I try to speak about it. I feel bad for my husband because every time we discuss it, I'm sniffling and choked up and sometimes can't even talk because I'm trying to swallow my sobs. He stands there, about a broom's distance away, quietly waiting for me to collect myself. I'M THE ONE WHO WANTED THIS. What the actual fuck is going on? Sometimes, I think these feelings may be a sign that I'm making a mistake. So I go back through the mental list of ways our puzzle pieces have grown so they no longer fit comfortably together. I rationally know this is not fixable. Neither of us is willing to shave off parts of ourselves to fit back together again. And so. I'm choosing grief today in the hope of happiness somewhere down the line. As a recovering addict, this seems like a ridiculous thing to choose. I want happiness now, pain later. But, I wasn't getting happiness now. And even scarier is that there is no guarantee taking the pain now means happiness later. So I have to have a little faith that everything will be OK at some point, try to feel the feelings, and not numb out with food or TikTok.

Blessing

by Irene Blair Honeycutt

May time grant you the lasting memory of the summer night

on Jonas Ridge when we were walking the dogs, late—

the white rail fence, our guide.

When we turned back toward the cabin, darkness pressed

against our faces

and a host of fireflies flashed in the mist

settling on the fields,

blinking green from another realm,

lighting the divide between road and weeds.

The dogs looked up.

Frenzied katydids took a rest.

Following the tiny globes, we felt our way

to the gravel hill that sloped

toward the yellow glow

of lamplight from the cabin windows.

— from Beneath the Bamboo Sky (via Poetry Town)

