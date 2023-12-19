One of the first essays about Alcoholics Anonymous I ever read was written by Roger Ebert, who in 2009, a couple of years before his death, decided that he was ready to come out publicly, not just as an alcoholic, but as a member of a program whose primary qualification for membership is that you do not tell people that you're a member of it: "Anonymity is the spiritual foundation of our program."

Like most of his work, it's full of color and candor, but there's also a sense of urgency behind the writing, one he said was motivated by the many YouTube videos he'd seen bashing A.A., a program that he credited with helping him stop drinking before he could drink himself to death.

But mostly, he wanted to help people who needed help with their own alcoholism—to help others stop drinking themselves to death. He admitted, quite brazenly, that his whole essay was an attempt to 12th Step anyone who needed it.

The responses were mostly positive, but according to the New Republic, the A.A. thumpers came knives-out for Roger in the comments:

"This earnest desire [to help], however, was quickly overwhelmed by a torrent of equally earnest criticism and even outright disgust from those who see recovery as an almost Manichean divide: anonymity good; going public bad. That this reaction was easily anticipated ("The last thing I want to do is start an argument about A.A. ”) speaks to Ebert's conviction that he was doing the right thing."

But all told, it worked. Some people who were put off by A.A. had read his essay and then checked out a meeting simply because Roger Ebert told them to. His essay didn't drive me into A.A., but it did normalize it for me: Roger Ebert explaining how it works was far more appealing than anything else I'd read up to that point.

I bring this up because our Sober Oldster series has received the most "earnest criticism" on TSB in its five-year history. To paraphrase many of those complaints: "What if you or these Sober Oldsters relapse, and then someone sees that as proof that A.A. failed?"

We're beyond crisis point with alcohol in this country. It is the deadliest drug by far, but it is also easily attainable and socially acceptable. We're also in a mental health crisis, which alcohol doesn't help at all, yet most people use it for that purpose. And right now, if you do a very general "How can I get sober?" query on Google, most of the results will be rehab ads. Rehab, in case you didn't know, is costly. A.A. is mostly free, give or take a couple bucks.

And I love A.A. It has helped me stay sober and, even more remarkably, given me a spiritual connection to God, one I never saw coming. (But don't let that spook you.)

Anyway, we will continue to run the Sober Oldster interviews in 2024 for the same reason we ran them this year: More people need to talk openly and publicly about the ways in which they go about staying sober and sane.

Thanks to Sari Botton for creating the original Oldster questionnaire and collaborating with us.

And thanks to Sydney Lea for the inspiration behind all of it.

THE SOBER OLDSTERS of 2023

"I am, by anyone’s standard, pretty damned close to death; I don’t think much about death unless I stop living my life, as my recovery community advises, a day at a time."

*****

“I started drinking when I left home my junior year of high school for an exchange program, and by the time I was in my final year of college, I’d been arrested twice and tried to kill myself - drinking was the common denominator.”

*****

“Not all my friends are sober and that’s fine with me.”

*****

“I have that degree of obsessive-compulsiveness that is like a heat-seeking missile for whatever the darkest part of what's going on in my life is.”

*****

“I became an alcoholic on my first day in LA when I turned over my grief to a bottle of Prosecco.”

*****

"I feel the person I was is someone I know intimately but isn’t me now. The monster lies dormant, though, and could be very easily awakened."

*****

“I somehow managed to dislike myself intensely and simultaneously think that if only everyone saw everything as I did, most likely we’d spontaneously have world peace.”

*****

The most wonderful time of the year can be horrible for many godforsaken reasons, but let's see if we can find our footing. Here are a couple examples great holiday check-ins:

“All I wanted to do for the holidays this year was be home. Spend time with my wife, daughter, and needy menagerie of pets. Every time I make the effort to pack the car and drive to my parent’s house or my in-laws, my anxiety goes through the roof as I think about all the things my mom will say that will piss me off or what my in-laws won't say which will also piss me off. My mom drinks to cope, which means she drinks a hell of a lot of wine and then proclaims it's ok because she'll just fall asleep and we won't count the hurtful side comments made while she was busy refilling her 5th glass. I drink too much when I'm home—a way to numb my feelings around my mom. I barely drink with my in-laws but I'm on edge the entire time, feeling like I have to perform as I open the gifts I don't want since they never ask what I'd like. Can't fucking wait.”

*****

“My family checked my little brother into a residential facility in another state last week. He’s battling addiction at 15. He’s already missed Thanksgiving, and he might have to miss Christmas, too. I look back at who I was at 15 — also in the throes of addiction, desperate for help, not getting it. My parents have learned and grown a lot since then. My brother has had more support than I ever did. But he still fell into the same trap, and I feel like a failure as a sibling — I couldn’t stop him, and I cannot save him. All those self-centering feelings of guilt rise because I’m the eldest. I was supposed to protect him, help him be better than me, and make the mistakes so he doesn’t have to. But I’m over a decade older and live states away. All we have in common is our family, sometimes skateboarding. And this, now, I guess.”

“There is no G_d in heaven

There is no hell below

So says the great professor

Of all there is to know

But I've had the invitation

That a sinner can't refuse

It's almost like salvation

It's almost like the blues”

— Leonard Cohen