September is officially National Recovery Month. Here’s my remixed annual pitch, which you can pick up or put down or carry with you. Here goes:

Recovery Month is notable because most people in recovery don’t know it exists, let alone civilians. But Recovery Month has been a thing for 34 years. I don’t think there’s a parade a telethon, or a relay race, but it is legitimate.

But many other causes tend to steal attention away from Recovery Month. Based on a brief look over SAMHSA’s website, purple and white is the official color scheme of Recovery Month, but, unfortunately, purple is a very popular color. For example, purple bracelets, pins, or ribbons have been used to raise awareness for (deep inhale) animal abuse, Alzheimer's disease, domestic violence, epilepsy, lupus, sarcoidosis, Crohn's disease, and pancreatic cancer. And September is a crowded awareness month, too. Recovery Month has to make room for Sickle cell disease, ovarian cancer, arthritis, children’s eye health and safety, cholesterol education, and, like, five or six other maladies. Not to mention, September is also Breakfast Awareness Month, Sewing Month, Chicken Month, Rice Month, and Baby Safety Month. (I’m sure there is a Substack dedicated to some, if not all, of these topics. “The Riceman Cometh,” I hope.)

I’ll tell you straight up it’s tough for me to be earnest about something like Recovery Month, but I’m going to give it a whirl. Because I believe it’s meant to celebrate aliveness. Recovery is not only a willingness for some of us to stay above the dirt, but a genuine commitment to be a better version of a human while we’re here. I didn’t know what better was, let alone how to be it. Luckily, I’ve met many others – in rooms and in Zooms – who’ve helped pull up my rope. Those who understand the complexities of addiction, depression, weirdo-ness, hollowness, otherness, can attest to the emotional overhaul that’s needed to move one inch closer to better. I won’t call it miraculous, but it’s a huge, huge win. So celebrate.

The list of ways to die from This Disease – which I was reluctant to call it that for most of my life, but I think it’s important to do so now – are innumerable: Heart explosions, liver rot, misadventure (as the Brits call it), hypoxemia, drunk driving, falling off a deck, jumping off a bridge, all sorts of cancers and cavernous sadness. Death is defied until it’s not.

So, my one request for everyone reading this newsletter today is just to connect with the living and remember The Recovering. Say thank you, and I love you, and I’m so glad you’re still here. Some days, that’s all it takes. Thanks for reading. — AJD

Okay, now let’s turn it over to some of our readers who have gamely contributed to this month’s Check-In feature.

As usual, all our correspondents shall and will remain Anonymous but are credited collectively as “The Small Bow Family Orchestra.”

The ***** separates individual entries.

And, of course, all the illustrations are courtesy of Edith Zimmerman.

Let’s crack it open!

After a few years of joblessness and maybe being a little out of my mind and switching around some meds and generally getting myself back on the level, I finally have a job (at least 'til the end of the year) and, in a way that hasn't felt true in a while, things are feeling okay. Maybe even good sometimes?

But in order to make some early morning meetings a few weeks ago I stopped taking my sleeping meds, worried that they were making me drowsy. And my anxiety meds have run out but I don't see my psychiatrist often, so I'm supplementing with some leftovers from my daughter's brief experimentation with prescribed Lexapro. And rather than refilling the right amount on my Lithium scrip I just take a few every few of what I have around every few days and figure it will all balance out inside me.

The result: yesterday, when I went to the empanada place for lunch and found out they didn't have the kind I wanted, my brain did a full-on swan dive off a cliff into a freezing ocean of "You should just fucking kill yourself." I'm well enough to recognize that to be an insane reaction.

So, yeah, no booze and no temptation there, but I am endlessly creative at not taking care of myself and lying to myself about it until I get to the suicidal-about-my-lunch-options stage. Typing this is my way of putting off writing to my pill lady (who I really like! why am i doing this to myself?), but I'm gonna do that now. I hope!

*****

I've been in an absolute shit storm. I'm 33 days sober, white-knuckling the fuck out of my booze addiction. I just found out two months ago my husband and partner of ten years has been harboring a secret addiction to porn - apparently, unbeknownst to even him. Our marriage has fallen apart overnight, our finances are in shambles (apparently, you can spend almost six figures on cam girls and Snapchat models - what a fucking world), and I had just blown up my lucrative career to open my own bar (I know, I know) four months, so now I'm job hunting, draining the savings I'd killed myself over 15 years to collect, and just trying to shower. I was already diagnosed with PTSD because an emotionally abusive narcissistic mother raised me; what happens when you get PTSD twice? Apparently, Betrayal Trauma from SA is an entirely unique beast of C-PTSD. Thank god for my dog and my dad because, frankly, I think I would have made the choice to walk into the ocean otherwise.

*****

I’m about to start as a student intern at a psychiatric institution. I feel like an 8/10 in my own recovery, but I have so many worries and fears about showing up honestly with folks in crisis. Worried I’ll say something “wrong” and hurt people receiving care and my own recovery all at once.

*****

My dad just got diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He is 62. He is in the very early stages— if you didn’t know him you wouldn’t know anything was wrong. It was my birthday yesterday and we had dinner with my parents. It was the first time I’d seen him since the diagnosis. It was fine! He was totally normal. It was like nothing had changed.

But everything has changed. The whole future I had prepared myself for is gone. I knew my mom would die and my dad would get isolated and lonely and eccentric. I was ready for it! It was going to be very hard but I could handle it.

I can’t handle this. I really like my dad. He really likes me. We’re both bookish and pedantic and outraged by the same things. We weathered my mom’s mental breakdown together (that’s a whole other story.) He introduced me to The Beatles and Tolstoy and The Marx Brothers. All these things that feel foundational to my personality and how I see the world are from him. I know this isn’t true, but it feels like he’s the only person in the world who really likes me without needing anything from me. Maybe it is true. I don’t know. No matter what I’m doing, there’s this constant alarm sounding in my head: “My dad my dad my dad my dad.” I cry any time I’m alone.

So here’s my sober check-in: I’m still sober, but MY GOD, I want a drink. This is what alcohol is for! The thing I want is the thing alcohol does. I want not to feel this anymore! I want the oblivion. These feelings aren’t doing anyone any good. I want a break from them. I want a few hours where I’m not feeling grief.

Of course, that’s not what will happen. I can’t have “a drink.” I know what happens. I’ve clawed my way out of that hole before and I don’t want to do it again.

But man, there’s something really fucked about the idea that there is a thing that provides the exact thing I need right now and I can’t have it. Just me, personally, I can’t have it. Other people can, but not me.

So, still sober! A mess, but sober. Yay me.

*****

36 years sober, things have changed so much, yet I still get my ass kicked by this disease of Codependency. Part of my unrealistic expectation is that I should be cured, right? Then I remember it's one day at a time and back to the basics. However, the ass-kicking doesn't last as long, and I can process things quicker, and they don't bring me down.

I’m doing a lot of organizing that drains me. Fits and starts and falling asleep like a ferret. Through a class I’m taking I may have made a connection who’s willing to help me get back into a more quality role - like the ones I’d had in the past - in my industry. Unexpected and I’m grateful. It means I have to step it up and everything about that scares me. Not to mention money, but fuck. Money. I’m spending quite a lot of it to get healthy and stronger on various levels, sort out likely adhd (who knew?) and get my head in good, productive shape. I’m pretty angry at ‘the system’ underneath all my positive outlook. And sad, too. Both healthcare and corporate America are so, so broken.

You know, I feel like “Is it fair that somebody may be willing to help me? Me?” But get this: My first two bosses were fresh off cocaine, and they were paranoid, screaming nightmares. One of them had zero industry experience but had roomed with a famous ad man in rehab. In hindsight, my whole group was men either on the wagon (I never knew where people disappeared to - meetings!) or actively drunk (I never knew where they disappeared to either - hotel bars!), and I wasn’t an alcoholic drinker then, so I had no clue.

Third boss, another city, alcoholic drinker, but who cared? He mostly got stuff done, even if folks had to shepherd him back into the office. Here’s where this is going: Women don’t get that luxury. A woman who becomes a drunk is someone who has no self-respect. She’s replaceable, not worth the effort. Please let me have enough gumption and cojones left to make the most of any doors that crack open in my direction. And to do it in a way that’s true to myself.

*****

I wish I believed in shit like Mercury in Retrograde. Then I’d have a solid reason for why I’m in a current shitstorm. I’d also benefit from knowing the shitstorm will end on a specific date. A friend, who is a Scorpio, told me I’d be fine because I’m a Taurus. What the fuck does that even mean? I’m holding onto nothing, grabbing fistfuls of air.

*****

I'm feeling...I wouldn't say “not sober,” but I can see NOT sober in the distance, which concerns me.

Lately, it's more thinking and remembering things from my past and feeling really guilty. All those things I have done that I am ashamed of can be divided into three lists: Obvious, Things I Haven't Told Anyone About, Things I Haven't Told Anyone About (Including Myself). I don't want to list any of them here. I don't want to go to meetings and talk about them. I don't want to work with a sponsor or other alcoholic about them. I just want to find a way to either not remember them or not feel guilty about these things. I know exactly what I can do for that to happen, and therein lies the scary "Not sober in the distance" comment from earlier.

I went to one of the Wednesday Small Bow Zoom meetings, which was great. I listened and found people just like me. Then I never went back, er...at least not yet. I don't know. It feels good to find others like me, but it's also uncomfortable knowing there are others like me. Instead, I get up as early as I can to go for a run, outside if possible. Sometimes, having a one-year-old who wants to get up when you do and a wife who is tired from that one-year-old, then a treadmill run is all I can do. I have music when I run. I have coaching when I run. I find myself when I do that.

“Find myself” — sounds like that should be a good thing, but most times, it's not. I feel crushed by my past. At one point during a run, I was so consumed by those items on the Things I Haven't Told Anyone About (Including Myself) list that I said out loud, "I don't deserve my own name." I don't know where that came from. Somewhere inside me, the werewolf popped up again and spat that phrase out. I stopped running and doubled over to catch my breath. What does that even mean, "don't deserve my own name"? Is my name too good or too bad for me? Am I too good or bad for it? Who the fuck am I?

I'm chewing that over and over. I guess that's where I'm at.

*****

I’ll have 7 years of freedom from alcohol on September 1st. I am only just really understanding how co-dependent all of my relationships have been and how my anxious attachment style is what has been turning people away from me my whole life. Fuck. It’s so fucking painful. I want to curl into a ball and make everything go away. I’m fucking expert at coping, but I’m only just now, this day, this moment, coming to terms with how anxious I have always been. It’s so normal I only notice when it’s elevated. I constantly worry about how much and of what I have eaten, people, work, sex, money, isolation, my violent family of origin finding me, my future, blowing up my life by just existing. I know I’ll be ok but this shit is daunting. I just wrote in another group, responding to a thread about boundaries, that I fantasize about becoming a combination of Lilith and Glenda the Good Witch, where I radiate such powerfully good, loving, and don'-fuck-with-me vibes that people just love me and respect me without me having to hurt anyone's feelings. It’s funny/not funny.

A practice I’ve been playing around with is inspired by a poem from Andrea Gibson, A YEAR OF NO GRUDGES, OR INSTEAD OF WRITING A FURIOUS TEXT, I TRY A POEM from their book “You Better Be Lightning.” It feels like a really good way to get up close with impossible feelings and states of mind. Asking the creative force to carry some of the load by approaching ourselves through a poem.

So let’s give it a shot:

FEELING MY WAY TO LOVE, OR

INSTEAD OF FALLING APART OR PULLING IT TOGETHER, I #TRYAPOEM

It’s all a big chaos

of shit show

in my head

I feel terrified

That I’ll always be

alone, that I have irrevocably

fucked up my life

and it’s too late

now, there’s no time to

catch my life.

I missed my time.

Anxious attachment

pushing away everyone

who could have

loved me well.

I wanted so badly

to love and be loved

by people who simply didn’t want to.

People who wanted

me only for the pedestal

I placed them on and

as soon as I

stated a boundary

they were gone.

I blamed myself.

For being too much, and

not enough, ungrateful

for the scraps of love

and occasional grand

bombs they dropped

amongst the landmines.

Softer, softer, gently now

It doesn’t have to be so hard

Let go, let me

hold you. I’m here.

I have always been here.

I will always be here.

With you. For you.

Beside you my love.

Let your shoulders drop, let me

carry the weight for you.

Not with you, but for you.

Ask me, I’ll do it.

I’d love to.

*****

Great job, Family. See you next month.

END NOTE:

Where is his map showing the dark places and how to escape them?

— Stephen Dobyns