Have you read the George Saunders essay, "Congratulations, By The Way?" It began as his convocation speech to the 2013 Syracuse graduating class and turned into a book after it became a viral hit. It's a genuinely excellent piece of writing, but I have a confession: I've tried to read George Saunders's other work–his short stories, mainly–and, well, he's not for me.

He's a beautiful writer, but he writes too well. I feel uneducated and uncultured enough already, but man, this dude does a number on me. Once, as I struggled through my sixteenth try at Lincoln at the Bardo, I kept asking myself if I'd been exposed to lead paint as a young boy because none of it resonated in even the most straightforward way. I even signed up for his Substack to give him another shot. Yeah, nothing. I'm not a George Saunders-type of guy at this moment. But one day, I hope to sit down, crack open a can of nuts and a warm soda, and truly learn to love George Saunders. (Also on this list: Thomas Pynchon, Charlotte Bronte, all the Russians, and the band Pavement.)

But "Congratulations by the Way" is my type of thing, a 1,700-word essay full of easy-breezy treacle. It's still full of his usual side-armed literary wizardry but much more radio-friendly than, for example, this Spiderhead thing.

And what did George Saunders, a sagacious man whose cognitive horsepower is capable of uniquely original thoughts, bestow upon those hungry young minds? "Try to be kinder."

"What I regret most in my life are failures of kindness.

Those moments when another human being was there, in front of me, suffering, and I responded … sensibly. Reservedly. Mildly.

Or, to look at it from the other end of the telescope: Who, in your life, do you remember most fondly, with the most undeniable feelings of warmth?

Those who were kindest to you, I bet.

It's a little facile, maybe, and certainly hard to implement, but I'd say, as a goal in life, you could do worse than: Try to be kinder."

So he was never outwardly mean for most of his life–he just did the bare minimum not to be unkind, a category I believe most of us would fall into.

I bring this essay up because after I cleaned up from all the booze and drugs, I discovered that I was still a real asshole: Unreliable. Untruthful. And reflexively unkind.

I'll even go this far–I had no idea how to be kind. And most of my "kind acts" were pretty transactional and manipulative. That's tough to admit, but that's how we grow, right?

In early recovery, I received and relied upon kindness from others to help me stay upright. In August 2016, when Hulk Hogan's lawyers put a lien for hundreds of millions of dollars on my bank account, I was at a perilously low point. I had relapsed about a month earlier, so I was trying to navigate all this new, absurd legal drama with less than 30 days of sobriety and (get this) NEGATIVE $230 million in my checking account.

All the legal filings were public, so a few sites had picked it up, resulting in many Tweets I should not have read discussing how broke and pathetic I was but also how I clearly deserved it. And then Gawker's lawyers dropped me a couple of days later. "Conflicts," they said.

My friends, though, they all dug in. Many wired me cash, some sent groceries, and one, in particular, picked up rent for several months. Thanks to all the publicity the trial was getting, I received emails from people I hadn't heard from in years who were worried for me but also completely confused ("What the hell did you do to make Hulk Hogan so angry??").

It was overwhelming, sometimes off-putting, but it was an excellent way to not feel entirely worthless for a minute or two.

Then, on August 20, 2016, I received an email from a man named Jeff MacGregor, a sportswriter I barely knew and one I had definitely forgotten about. He did a couple of things for Deadspin here and there, but I don't think I'd ever exchanged more than one email with him.

Yet, this was what he sent me:

Hi AJ -

I got your email address from Tommy.

Just wanted to check in and see if I could help with anything.

If you ever need a few bucks to make the rent or buy some food, please let me know.

In the meantime, I enclose warm regards.

A-ha. Warm regards. He had clearly taken some of the "most efficacious anti-selfishness medicines" that Saunders had encouraged the class of 2013 to seek out. Good on you, Jeff.

I responded graciously but was suspicious–he probably wanted something. An interview, a story to tell, contact information for a former colleague he couldn't get a hold of.

What else could it be?

Then he emailed me again—22 more times, to be exact. Nothing was ever too pushy or intrusive; most of the messages were under 30 words with subject lines like "MacGregor checks in," and the sign-off would be some variation of "enclosing warmest thoughts of the MacGregor household," which sounded a bit churchy and weird, but it grew on me. 22 times!

He last emailed me in November 2019–more than three years after his initial email. Here's what it said:

Thought of you this morning and wanted to say hello.

All well here - happy and healthy and busy.

Everything OK?

I enclose warmest thoughts of the household.

By that point, almost three years removed from the Hogan madness, I don't think Jeff MacGregor thought I needed a friend to talk to or that I was in crisis. Still, I believed him when he said he'd thought of me that morning, and I still believe he wanted to ensure I wasn't in crisis.

Send one email, and you're what most people would consider a "good person," but 22 times over the next three years? Long after most of the other well-wishers and rubberneckers moved on? That's extraordinary, certainly not mild nor reserved.

When you're active in a recovery community, you come across many people experiencing what they believe is their lowest human point. We are there to listen and sometimes sponsor these people, but that is more of a service than genuine kindness. Service is crucial, obviously, but to me, it sometimes feels stilted and icky and not the type of kindness that would make ol' George Saunders proud. That's the trick to kindness, I've found—it should not be foisted. But if you practice kindness enough, it can be committed to muscle memory, like typing or country line dancing. Whatever situation arises, there is a way to be kinder about it. We can all get better at it.

I contacted Jeff MacGregor a few months ago to bring him on the podcast to talk about kindness and, specifically, the surprising amount he showed toward me. He responded quickly. He was happy I was doing well but politely declined to be interviewed because he wasn't comfortable discussing it. I was disappointed, but it was exactly what I hoped he'd say.

A Poem on the Way Out

In Manhatan, I learned a public kindness

was a triumph

over the push of money, the constrictions

of fear. If it occured it came

from some deep

primal memory, almost entirely lost–

Here, let me help you, then you me,

otherwise we’ll die.

Which is why I love the weather

in Minnesota, every winter kindness

linked

to obvious self-interest,

thus so many kindnesses

when you need them;

praise blizzards, praise the cold.

— Stephen Dunn, “Kindness”