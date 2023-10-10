I met a friend for lunch last week, and the subject of codependency came up—specifically, Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA)—and he was confused about what qualifies someone as codependent and why they would have to attend a recovery group. I tried to give him an explanation about how it’s a program designed for people who constantly put others before themselves and don’t even realize it most of the time. “Wait, and that’s a bad thing?” he asked.

As I tried to break down how it could be destructive to someone’s life, I realized that I’d made things even more confusing for us. “I feel like you described literally every single person I know,” he said.

Maybe that’s true, but it shouldn’t be. So, to further educate myself on codependency, I asked readers to write in and tell us their CoDA qualifications. As per our usual reader roundups, everyone is anonymous, and all entries are separated by the *****.

Thanks to everyone who wrote in, and thank YOU for reading The Small Bow. — AJD

My self-esteem has always been so abysmally low that I never imagined anyone would want to be with me romantically, and I never trusted myself enough to establish boundaries or expectations for someone else for fear of losing them. So I give and give and give because why would I ever have a right to receive?

In my experience, codependency is when my heart writes checks that my brain can't cash. Broadly speaking, my codependent behavior sacrifices my needs and wants in the interest of fulfilling other people's needs and wants. I suppose it's a more clinical way of saying "people-pleasing"—at least as I practice it. But it's more ruinously unsustainable than that, particularly in romantic relationships. Those are where my codependency really flexes. For me, this can look like...

rarely/never taking time to consider my needs or how to account for them

ignoring the imperative for boundaries

enabling the negative or destructive habits of romantic partners who take advantage of my emotional and/or financial largesse

feeling like I can't leave an exploitative relationship like those noted above, because I don't deserve the respect of a balanced, reciprocal relationship

feeling like I can't have a worthwhile life without a romantic partner, whatever the psychological toll that relationship imposes on me

trying to influence or control others' behaviors and compulsions, as opposed to seeking/supporting healthy treatment

I know others' codependency can extend to parents, children, siblings, close friends... I'm pretty good about boundaries with them, for some reason. I think my self-esteem has always been so abysmally low that I never imagined anyone would want to be with me romantically, and I never trusted myself enough to establish boundaries or expectations for someone else for fear of losing them. So I give and give and give because why would I ever have a right to receive?

*****

What is more codependent than going to AA meetings to help other people get sober or attempting to do their work for them? Or manipulating them with the guilt of my own healthy example?

Looking back, I wonder if some of the AA meetings I went to in the early days of my sobriety from alcohol (as a listener only in AA, never to share my story or identify as being in recovery) were another way I'd focus on other people to avoid dealing with myself, specifically how much I struggled to set healthy boundaries around other people, especially people struggling with undiagnosed or untreated mental health disorders and substance use disorder. What is more codependent than going to AA meetings to help other people get sober or attempting to do their work for them? Or manipulating them with the guilt of my own healthy example? It's up there on the codependency scale, I'm sure!

It's a pretty dramatic story how I hit my rock bottom (abusive relationship, incapacitated by illness, loss of friends, business breakdown) before starting my recovery journey of "emotional sobriety" in CoDA, but what really sticks out to me now 18 months later is actually not the drama of the before times, but how universal that drama was across every kind of relationship I was in - family to friendships to work to romance to self - yet the thread between those dramas was so lost on me back then.

I finally had the 'ah-ha' style moments again and again once I got to CoDA, feeling as though I was listening to myself at every age of my life: past, present, and possibly my future, especially if I stayed emotionally unsober and 'drunk' on other people's problems, which is where I used to feel useful and safe in relationships.

The stories I heard wowed me because they were me:

Childhood abuse? Got it. Emotionally immature and unavailable parent? Check. Divorce? Been there. This was really a place for me, regardless of how I judged myself for belonging there.

Today, my life is different in all the external ways, and in many cases, it is the inverse of before loving, calm, kind, and steady. Most of my relationships are better: the okay ones got better or even great; the hard ones dissolved over time; new ones formed on solid ground. The near-constant grief I felt at first has subsided now, and it's quieter in my head and heart than I ever could have imagined. I'm having fun again more than I ever did before, and I feel safe while I have all that fun that I still belong to myself, regardless of who I am with or their emotional state of being.

It's been 3.5 years sober of alcohol and 18 months in recovery for codependency. All of these recovery behaviors have become more first nature now than second. Other people notice, and that reinforces the process I know. In some situations, I may be the only one who notices the process unfolding in me, which is enough to get me through, whereas before, I needed others to validate my internal experiences.

*****

I learned that the only person I am truly responsible for is myself. I still struggle with this, but even having a name for my controlling thoughts has helped me so much.

I went to therapy for the first time back in 2018 to discuss all the frustrations I felt with my family. She helped me realize that I was extremely codependent, taking on everyone's problems and feeling such a strong need to solve them (even when - especially when - they didn't ask me to). This led to boundaries and emotional detachment from my family, mainly my sister. She was only 10.5 months older than me, so we were very close. Although I was younger, I always felt the need to protect her. I continued to distance myself from her, putting myself first, etc., and then, in March 2019, she unexpectedly passed away. I was furious - with myself, with my therapist, with my sister. Why did I pull away in the last few months that we would be together? Why didn't I see her behavior as a sign that she wasn't okay? I swore off therapy after this because having someone else to blame made it easier for me to cope.

My fiance and I met around this time. We had so much in common, but the biggest thing was our drinking. But because I could go a few days without drinking and he could not, his drinking became my newest avenue of codependency. No matter how many letters I wrote, the fights we had, or the ultimatums I didn't stick to, nothing changed. I decided to give therapy another shot. This time, everything changed, even though we were both still drinking. I learned to walk away when needed, and began going to Al-Anon. There, I learned that the only person I am truly responsible for is myself. I still struggle with this, but even having a name for my controlling thoughts has helped me so much. I am also happy to say that my fiance and I are both seven months sober, and my life has truly never been better.

*****

If only my kids would do what I want them to do, they’d be happy. If only my career would go how I want it to, I’d feel good about myself. If only I had security in the fact that nobody in my family would ever suffer, I'd be calm.

In CoDA, Step 1 is “We admitted we were powerless over others – that our lives had become unmanageable.” My disease manifests itself as an attempt to use others as my sole source of identity, value, and wellbeing and as a way of trying to restore within myself the emotional losses from my childhood. Here's a longitudinal list of the ways co-dependency has reared its ugly head throughout my life:

I sought approval from teachers who told me I was bright, and I felt horrible and embarrassed in the areas I struggled in. I got in the ring with my dad, meeting his rage with my own and eliciting negative attention because it was the attention available. I stone-walled my mom because she pretended that fights didn't happen and did not comfort me, or I believed, as told, that all the family problems were my fault. I numbed out with food. I joined all the sports, plays, and clubs and showcased my artistic abilities to receive approval from my parents and others. I sought out the prettiest, thinnest, and most popular girls to be friends with and get acceptance from. When friendship alliances were good, I made myself the listener, adviser, and solace giver to remain of value and receive approval. If there was discord, I did anything I could do to get back into good graces. I dated a guy I was not attracted to because I got physical attention and thought I could not get it anywhere else. I knew other people would not think he was attractive or cool so I kept the relationship separate from my school friends. When I didn't have a boyfriend, I was certain I would be alone forever because I was not pretty or thin enough. When I found a partner who loved me, I didn't believe it and would incessantly push and prod for feedback and reassurance. When his addiction reared its head, I felt that it was because of me. I vacillated between self-loathing and false pride about how he should feel and think. I got a master’s degree to show that I was smart and good enough. I fueled an art career through intense jealousy and envy. I wanted to beat others in my field and felt that when I had the best clients, I'd feel like I arrived. When I got high-caliber clients, the bar moved to a place I could never reach because it didn't exist. I compared and despaired. As a mother, I felt good about myself when my kids were happy and not struggling. I got enmeshed in their lives and tried to control what they did and how they thought. I felt good when I bragged about their talents, and they got validation from outside sources. I involved myself in the minutiae of their lives by questioning and advising their friendship dynamics and schoolwork. I used all my emotional bandwidth in martyrdom, then crashed and got irritable and impatient. I'd yell at them and reduce myself to their dysregulated level. When things were going well, I clung and prayed for security. I imagined all the ways my family's life could implode. I lived in fear that my husband was going to die and that I could not survive without him. I vacillated between obsessing about food, body, and macro-nutrients and trying to reach the lowest body weight for my height according to a chart. Then the pendulum swung, and I'd use food as a fix. Inevitably I’d have to contend with shame and self-loathing. I considered myself a recovery imposter and struggled against the vicissitudes of life. I ruminated about my tense relationship with my mother. I festered in resentment, self-pity, and validation-seeking. I tried to manipulate her into giving me what I felt I needed. I fantasized about eviscerating my brother's hypocrisy in proverbial court. When I let the relationship go, I ruminated about how I was bad for keeping my kids away from him and modeling a bad dynamic. When freelance work got slow, I felt that I was washed up and small. When jobs came to me, I felt false pride. When I got approval on social media, I felt great. When engagement was low, I felt worthless. I felt guilty about not having equal financial contributions because my husband made more money than me. I felt that domestic contributions didn’t count. I felt like a ‘taker’ because my husband, in his recovery, could wholeheartedly give love and show up for us. Even if he told me I was beautiful and alluring, I’d rebuff it and protest it.

The list goes on and on.

In the BB, Chapter 5 tells me I’m the director trying to run this show. If only my kids would do what I want them to do, they’d be happy. If only my career would go how I want it to, I’d feel good about myself. If only I had security in the fact that nobody in my family would ever suffer, I'd be calm. I could forgive her if only my mom would validate my feelings and experiences. I thought I could “wrest satisfaction and happiness of this world” if I could bend it to my will. Through CoDA, I learned that I am powerless over my thinking. CoDA taught me ABC: "Action, Boundary, Consequence." I do not have to fight or maintain a relationship that harms me. I can choose to pray for others who may be spiritually sick and suffering. I can use the tools of recovery to keep my side of the street clean. I can support and love my kids while allowing them to make mistakes and learn from them. I can take action to improve my career one day at a time. I can choose to take my husband’s love at face value. I don’t have to fear the future. I only get to do it today.

*****

My entire life has been about fixing people, attaching to broken people and trying to fix them so they would want me to stick around, and tying my self-worth to how much I sacrificed to fix others.

I like to think I am self-aware, but therapy has twice now turned this belief on its head. First, years ago, a therapist casually referred to my extreme anxiety. I am not anxious. What are you talking about? In a crisis, I am always the calm, collected one. Yes, he pointed out, because I am always operating at a “crisis level.”

Last year, this happened again: a new therapist, in our very first session, was certain I needed to read Codependent No More by Melody Beattie. I read it and was shocked to find myself on every page. My entire life has been about fixing people, attaching to broken people and trying to fix them so they would want me to stick around, and tying my self-worth to how much I sacrificed to fix others. Melody makes an interesting observation in the book, which is that codependency is the one addiction that's rather fun to recover from — and while I don't have much to compare it to (I'm a grateful member of Al-Anon, but I have no other addictions), I've found her to be right so far. I'm a regular Atlas, shrugging off boulders left and right. My husband is (luckily) still here and told me he'd actually prefer if I knock off all the fixing so he can do his own work. That revelation shocked me. Now, there's the new challenge of finding what my value is if it's not saving everyone else, but I have a whole lot more time and energy to spend on that quest now.

*****

I love to be alone, but that's mostly because when I'm with others, I get stressed out. That happens less and less as I get more comfortable being myself, being imperfect, and asking for what I want. I far prefer being taken care of. But I don't always feel I deserve that.

My mom started going to CODA when I was in middle or high school. I thought the name was funny, the end of a musical piece, when everyone returns. I didn't pay much attention to it or her then. I was busy Making Boys Like Me. Later, when my therapist in my 20s asked if I was familiar with the term codependent, my mom gave me a Melody Beattie book and a daily gratitude book that we called “The Pink Book.” It amazed me how soothing their words were, how much I needed to hear them. The miraculous possibility I didn't have to control everything or everyone. That I would be safe, and I could get what I needed, without taking care of those around me, or making sure they were happy. Codependency will always be a part of my life, like it's a part of my mom's. As one of my favorite psychics says, I have a people-pleasing gene. I love to be alone, but that's mostly because when I'm with others, I get stressed out. That happens less and less as I get more comfortable being myself, being imperfect, and asking for what I want. I far prefer being taken care of. But I don't always feel I deserve that.

*****

I’m finally working on myself and learning to let go of the lives of others instead of hanging on for dear life because “I know they can’t possibly live, or be happy, without me.”

I have been in CoDA for decades. I’ve always felt that my loving heart and earnest desire to help others see the beautiful person they were inside were positive attributes. That’s why I could never understand why my attempts to help others brought me so much pain! It turns out that people don’t appreciate someone trying to “fix” them -- whodathunk? It also turns out that I have been trying to fill a hole in my heart that came from being abandoned so many times in my early life, beginning with my bio father, who walked away when my mother told him she was pregnant, and my stepfather who treated my mother like shit and used our life as a swinging door to come in and out of whenever he got tired of sleeping around. And that was just the beginning of a long line of men in my mother’s life and mine that we lived for so they could feel better about themselves — never mind my feelings, ‘cuz I am tough and can take anything life throws at me. Yeah, right.

After two failed marriages, I discovered CoDA and began recovery. After being in the program for a couple of years, I married the same man once again (different name, height, weight, and profession, but same guy as the other two!), but THIS one was in recovery with me, so I couldn’t possibly be wrong this time, could I? Yeah, right.

After my third divorce, I’m finally getting it, one day at a time. I know— a lame phrase that we’ve heard forever — but really true with an addicted personality like mine. Because I’m on my fourth man who is “the same man,” and when I finally got that through my thick skull, I took recovery work seriously. I’m finally working on myself and learning to let go of the lives of others instead of hanging on for dear life because “I know they can’t possibly live, or be happy, without me.” Yeah. Right.

MORE IN THIS SERIES:

IF YOU HAVE A SUGGESTION FOR AN UPCOMING RECOVERY EXPLAINER—FOOD, DEBT, SOMETHING ELSE—LET ME KNOW: ajd@thesmallbow.com

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mostly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We need your support to keep going and growing.

We send it out every Tuesday and Friday morning. You can also get a Sunday issue for $5 a month or $45 per year.

If you already have too many newsletters in your inbox but would still like to help our publication succeed, you can make a one-time or monthly donation by pressing this button.

DONATE

Or if you like someone in or out of recovery an awful lot, you can buy them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

END NOTE:

“I am guilty of so much destruction it hardly matters

anymore. There are so many thank-you notes I never wrote.

that sometimes I’m relieved by deaths of would-be

recipients, so I can finally let go of the shame.” — Kathryn Maris

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN