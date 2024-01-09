I've never had more than $2,000 in a savings account and that amount has never lasted for more than a month. Oh I try to be one of those alien people who sets aside 20 percent of their take-home pay for savings, but I have utterly failed at this so far. In fact, right now, my "savings" account is down to $15.52. But this was not the case for some of 2023.

Last year, I made a goal to always keep a minimum of $1,000 in savings for one entire year. No matter how little money I made, as long as I stuck to only buying what I needed each week, I think I’d be okay. I had a good run in the summer when I'd pumped it up over $1,100, but then I got caught between tuition payments—or was it groceries?—and just dipped into it, and that was that. And what's the point once $1,100 goes down to under $500? It is inarguably pointless and I’m hopeless so there is ABSOLUTELY zero point. That is why, here I am, in the second week in January, at fifteen dollars and fifty-two fucking cents.

I’ll try to be different this year—I'll do better at something so I get paid more for something. Next windfall, next shame cycle—whatever comes first. I know I have tools to fix this predicament, but maybe not my warped brain. Because I’ll be honest with you—$15.52 in savings feels more normal to me than, say, $10,000. I'd feel like a big phony if I had $10k in my savings account. I'm not that person! So I’d have to spend that in no time, piss it all away on something dumb, like Postmates, or plastic monster trucks or Barbie arms, or more debt.

The excellent news for me—and I hope for you—is that several of our close (anonymous) friends have gamely stepped up to support those of us looking for answers or understanding.

I am slightly surprised by how many entries we've received about Money Shame, but I probably shouldn't be? In any case, in order to avoid having a 15,000-word newsletter this week, I want to save some for the next installment. And I also want to give more people a chance to contribute because I get the sense that, as scary and humiliating as this exercise was, it was also freeing. It's a start, right? There is always a start-over opportunity over here.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LIFE AND DEBT

by The Small Bow Family Orchestra

The odds inform me that my luck and my money will run out.

On her death bed, my mother said to me: “You have lied, cheated, and stolen from us.” She had been suffering from dementia for ten years, but this statement was not untrue. Lying and stealing were sometimes necessary. To get my parents into a memory care facility after they both became a real danger to themselves and others. To use their money to get me back and forth from where I live to take care of their affairs. But their money was also misused by me. In fact, I’ve misused money for as long as I can remember. It’s just another substance over which I have no control. I didn’t use it to shoot heroin or down endless bottles of gin, but I did use it to live a life I felt entitled to live but have rarely earned.

Here at 61, I have survived and have lived well and far beyond my means, often down to the last penny; something always seems to save me. This worries me. The odds inform me that my luck and my money will run out. The small inheritance will evaporate. I will be older, and then what? Even more than the worry about my dodgy liver, there is a constant below-the-surface panic about money that makes me want to stay sober this year and beyond. My wish for 2024 is not to drink and to get my financial affairs in order. To earn more and to spend less. To stop feeling vaguely criminal about all fiscal aspects of my life. To become a financial adult.

I got a $35K bonus from work in 2023, and it all went to debt. I closed out the year having accumulated that exact amount of debt again.

I talked with my therapist about my spending in a lot of my sessions, and she finally suggested DA. I am considering it.



I work two other 12-Step programs so working one around money feels helpful. Living like this, constantly feeling like I am drowning in debt and can never catch up or catch a breath, is unmanageable. I live in shame every day.



However you wouldn’t know it because I am usually scrolling through online shops with an itchy finger trying to score one more pair of jeans. One more sweater. I buy mostly clothes. Maybe because I feel like if I can find the right costume, I will finally fit in. I am searching for that one outfit that will make me feel right. In 2023, I spent $50,000 on “costumes”. Still don’t feel right.



I want to want to be in Debtors Anonymous. I think I need to be in Debtors Anonymous but I’m not ready to give up my spending.



In therapy, we talk about the five stages of change Theory.



1. Precontemplation

2. Contemplation

3. Preparation

4. Action

5. Maintenance



I am currently between a 2 and a 3. How do I move into 4? How do I take action?



Spending money still gives me a hit. Feeding that part of my soul that feels empty. It is a soul sickness, a spiritual hunger that no amount of booze, or food, or stuff will fill. I’ve been willing to give up the booze, and food, but please don't take my stuff.



I thought, “When I finally make more money, that’s when I'll start saving,” but the saving never happens, and the spending continues.



I got a $35K bonus from work in 2023, and it all went to debt. I closed out the year having accumulated that exact amount of debt again.



My therapist thinks I'm addicted to the suffering.



The suffering is familiar. Freedom is unknown.



Points of entry in DA can be compulsive spending, but in my case underearning, and the compulsion to stay at $0.

I’ve been in DA since 2008. It’s a pretty remarkable program.



Writing down the numbers is to gain a very neutral sense of what your needs are. And what you want! If you can keep your numbers and put them in categories, you’re embarking on a new frontier: clarity.



The drug in DA is being vague. So, one day at a time, we are clear.



When you put those categories down, fun, self-care, and entertainment are at the top of the list. You’re never judged for your numbers. (Of course, if you share that you spend 10k a month on cocaine, you may be directed to another fellowship.)



Debt repayment is at the bottom of the list. Your needs come first.



DA addresses the spiritual malady we have around money. I’ve done quite a few PRGs and have had sponsees, and my own experience, and the 4th step in DA usually changes things, just like all the programs. Sometimes our resentments make earning and saving money really hard. Sometimes we don’t want to admit to anyone what we really want to do, job-wise.



Points of entry in DA can be compulsive spending, but in my case underearning, and the compulsion to stay at $0. My experience was that I had some pretty serious issues but that I didn’t have a hundred years for all the therapy it would take to straighten me out. I just had to take action.



I’ve maybe never wanted to do these actions. “Hell no!” on keeping my numbers. I spend 1 to 5 minutes per day on this. Usually 1. What a difference this has made.



The hardest thing to imagine is that shame isn’t even a part of the program. DA, to me, is recovery from shame.



It’s also a program with excellent literature. When I came in, we had some pamphlets, one weird book, and the AA Big Book. The literature they have now is so great. I’d suggest getting a copy of the DA and BDA step workbook.

She didn’t know about the $60k balance and somehow it didn’t hurt us getting a mortgage (2007 was a wild time).

It got better. Really it did. But it was bad for a good long while.

Your bank will give you a courtesy credit once a year for an overdraft. You might get a second if you find the right teller and sing the right sob song.

We got married while I was unemployed, after getting laid off post 9/11. My wife is a teacher, so we got by on her last check of the year and our wedding gifts. At that point, we still divided up who paid which bill. The first time our cell phones got turned off, I blamed it on the bill going up. The second time, it was because my unemployment had run out. By then, I was freewheeling on credit cards.

Credit cards, man. Balance transfer card A to card B, then package cards B and C to card D, but never canceling the others.

We had just bought our first house when the anxiety and stress of shifting cards around while keeping my checking account in the black crushed me. She didn’t know about the $60k balance, and somehow, it didn’t hurt us getting a mortgage (2007 was a wild time). Credit counseling worked its trick. She pays all of the bills and gets all of the money. I’m way better about how I spend it and more disciplined. Do I slip? Sure. But, with kids, there is too much at stake.

They say that money is central to most relationship problems. It should have broken us. It nearly broke my parents. But, if you work at it, it gets better.

I've always been the broke partner, no matter who I dated.

Yeah. Money stuff. I've gone into serious debt twice in 15 years, mostly due to my eating habits. In a way, I think I would be less ashamed if it was for coke and booze—or even bad investing. But nope — I ate it all. (some of it was also for musical equipment because THAT's definitely happening.) My girlfriend is a banker who spends very freely but can afford it and is great with money. I am ashamed of how broke I am around her. Also, I've always been the broke partner, no matter who I dated, so I know this is a me thing. (I wonder if anybody was thinking otherwise.)

Debt just doesn't feel real, I think, not in the same way paying someone to watch and teach my daughter to do things I can't do.

I make what feels to me like a pretty decent amount of money doing work that is moderately interesting but often not, and I don't know what it is, but I feel constitutionally incapable of hanging onto it. I just never got whatever gene makes people want to save - I feel like money touches my life, and I'm like nope nope nope get it away. So that's the emotional part.

And then there's the practical part, which is that I have lots of new expenses that I never had before: nannies, daycare, $60/week in berries for my toddler. I talked to my AA sponsor about my money situation, and she thought maybe I didn't have any money because I was buying givenchy bags I didn't need, but that was what I did the last time when I was in a bad marriage, and one hundo spent my feelings. Now i'm just paying rent, getting by, and it's all... it's all of it.

I track my spending extremely closely using this app called Copilot, and I usually check it when I wake up at 3 am from some horrible new-parent dream, which is probably not the best time to check it. IDK, I see where all the money goes, and I don't know where I can cut down. Then again, I just spent $14 at Tartine on a lemon cream tart yesterday, but also, I wrote 1300 words of a new book while eating that tart, so it works out????????? Because maybe one day that will be a book that sells so the tart was an investment??? I also have $230K in student loan debt, although I always say that never bothers me; debt just doesn't feel real, I think, not in the same way paying someone to watch and teach my daughter to do things I can't do. So, between using x $ to get out of debt or pay for childcare, I will always prioritize the present (and her future).

I always tell myself I don't feel burdened by it, but then again, I walk around with this constant noise/idea that I'm bad, that if I were a better, more responsible person, I would be different. I'd have 6-9 months of savings and 0 credit card debt, and therefore, I would just be a Good Person, but I don't have savings, and I do use credit cards, therefore, I'm unreliable and flakey, and a Bad Person. but then I remember a meeting a really long time ago someone said, "Money is not a moral issue." I try and hold on to that. I'm not good or bad, this is just the way I am with this. And as my Al-Anon sponsor says, it's working for me - for now.

We’re using a bank app now that really helps with transparency, but there are times I still really struggle.

Starting 14 years ago, I had a secret shopping addiction that I was keeping for my partner, even though we had shared finances. I was supposed to be paying my parents back for a loan and I wasn’t. I was using that money to buy things on eBay. I had a job selling things on eBay at the time, so it was just really easy to be cruising on that website all day. The truth came out in a really intense rock bottom.

Since then, I’ve gone through some really intense ups and downs, almost binges and purges with secret shopping. I struggle with staying away from the shopping apps, especially when it’s easy to send a lowball offer and get a deal. I’ve done a lot of work in individual therapy and couples therapy to talk about the root cause of my secret shopping and I’ve had to work really hard to rebuild. Trust with my partner and myself. We’re using a bank app now that really helps with transparency, but there are times I still really struggle and I have to sometimes force myself to delete apps or block websites so I don’t find myself restarting the shopping pattern.

Earlier in 2023 I was going pretty regularly to a Sunday DA meeting and lurking in the background for a while, identifying with what the speakers would say sometimes and then I was suddenly thrust into a service position, which I didn’t feel ready for. That service position ultimately led me to feel really resentful towards the group and I stopped going on my service term was up. And I haven’t gone back to ANY meetings since then. I know that the program is available for me and I could do it but there’s a big barrier, lots of fear for me about what I’ll lose if I were to start to work, the tools and the steps. There’s a pretty big emphasis in some meetings I attended talking about having a vision for yourself, which I thought was a really creative and beautiful way to frame recovery. That’s still kind of stays with me even though I’m not working the program and I could imagine it would be deeper if I were more actively engaged with the tools and steps.

I grew up pretty affluent and everything was given to me I didn’t have budgets I was allowed to buy whatever expensive designer jeans I wanted. My junior year of high school my family had a very big financial fall from grace, caused by my dad’s own vagueness with money (among other things). Nobody talked about it and I’m still kind of piecing together things and the truth 20 years later.

I have a young child, and I’m really aware that my spending habits are being imprinted on him, especially when we go spend a bunch of money on Pokémon cards or Lego sets or even food outside of our food budget. One thing that I heard in a meeting that really stuck with me was that the speaker realized that they were complicit in their mom’s secret shopping. It struck me that I too, was complicit and my mom‘s secret shopping and I don’t want to perpetuate that for my child. That becomes an important boundary for me as I know I’m not working a program, but I do have some of the concepts in my mind. I don’t know maybe one day I’ll be more open to it but for now it feels really hard to want start again.

I had a boyfriend who said that student loan debt was "good debt."

I didn't understand student loans when I went to college in 2001. My mom just said to close your eyes and start paying them. I went to an out-of-state, private school at her suggestion. I definitely didn't understand student loans any better when I started grad school in 2006 or when I defaulted on my loans in 2010. I had a boyfriend who said that student loan debt was "good debt" and I just thought yeah, probably accurate. I've recently qualified for the PSLF program and had the balance of my loans forgiven (roughly $100,000). I'm so grateful. But the truth is, it probably won't change my life that much. I already have the deep money shame, I"ll never afford a house, and my credit is gonna get fucked because my oldest debt will be off of my record.

It's just money; it's not a measure of your value.

When I got sober, I owed a lot of bills, including dumb things like Bonwit Teller (a now-defunct fancy department store) and the Princeton Club (!). I had collectors calling me constantly. One suggested in complete seriousness that I should take a month off paying rent, and pay them instead. I just laughed my head off at that. I went to one of those agencies that is supposed to help you pay your debts, but it was too complicated to stick to their plan. Ultimately, I made up my own plan, paying what I could afford (which was a lot less per month than the collectors wanted) and eventually finally paying everything off after a few years.

Then I somehow got credit cards reissued to me, and I did it all over again. Then I went to DA. I didn't work the DA program the way anybody else would have said to do it, but I got a ton out of it, including permanent healing. One thing they talk about is being an underearner, which I was, and that was the part I needed to work on most.

I'll tell you this: The most valuable message that I heard in DA is, "You are not your debt." It's just money; it's not a measure of your value. Also, and this was somehow mind blowing: If you never incur any more debt, you will always be just chipping it down a little bit at a time. That's why they focus on not debting a day at a time. My experience in DA was very kind and gentle. I'll also point out, you can do it however you need to - "take what you like and leave the rest" - just like in all the A's. You can also take it piecemeal at first.

My amazing, financially savvy husband still points out when I'm being sketchy without realizing it.

I am the queen of money shame. There have been times where checking my bank account has sent me into literal panic attacks, so I ignored it until it got a lot worse. I've had more than one account closed because I had a negative balance for too long. I get frustrated at my new very nice job because my credit limit is too low to book a hotel, plane ticket, and rent a car for work travel and then have to explain to my boss that I need a company card. I only barely dodged an eviction on my record because of COVID eviction moratoriums. I give money to my siblings (eldest daughter problems) and then cry because I don't have the means to be doing that but I can't leave them hanging.

There is no reason that my nine siblings and I should have grown up in poverty except that my parents decided their religious calling was to have lots of kids and not make a lot of money. They are also liars and thieves who take the phrase "beg, borrow, steal" to a whole new level. They showed us how to grift without shame. My amazing, financially savvy husband still points out when I'm being sketchy without realizing it.

My grandparents were middle-class Americans in noble professions - college professors, a train engineer, and a bookkeeper. They were financially smart, but they also lived in the golden age of pensions and Christmas bonuses. I don't think I could actually use their financial advice now.

I am becoming more financially literate and I have done well for myself, but I've hit a point where I don't know anyone coming from as little as I have who is making as much as I do now. I am grateful that husband is willing to take the reins of our shared finances, because without him I'd still be overdrafting regularly, no matter how big my paycheck got.

I don't know how to be a good steward of my finances, because I've never had enough finances to steward. I am very scared and I know the this fear can make me even more vulnerable. And not knowing how finances work is how you get screwed by predatory "financial advisors". Can I get some truly non-predatory help, please?

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

My Heart

by Frank O’Hara

I'm not going to cry all the time

nor shall I laugh all the time,

I don't prefer one "strain" to another.

I'd have the immediacy of a bad movie,

not just a sleeper, but also the big,

overproduced first-run kind. I want to be

at least as alive as the vulgar. And if

some aficionado of my mess says "That's

not like Frank!", all to the good! I

don't wear brown and grey suits all the time,

do I? No. I wear workshirts to the opera,

often. I want my feet to be bare,

I want my face to be shaven, and my heart--

you can't plan on the heart, but

the better part of it, my poetry, is open.

