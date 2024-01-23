Since the last time we did this financial exorcism, I have become obsessed with the concept of "underearning." I've heard this term before–mainly from DA people–but didn't grasp that it wasn't always tied to money. In fact, the underearners have their own A-wing as well. Here's the gist:

"Underearning is many things, not all of which are about money. While the most visible consequence is the inability to provide for one's needs, including future needs, underearning is also about the inability to fully acknowledge and express our capabilities and competencies."

That last part–wow. That's a thing? (Of course, it's a thing.)

But I don't know if those particular “inabilities” are the root of all my bad money stuff. Maybe I'm an underearner now simply because I'm still figuring out who I'm supposed to be as a human and am not quite ready to give myself any credit for something I haven't done. Or is it because I feel like I earned too much at one point to qualify as a real underearner? Am I underearning my underearningness? Moving on.

Today, we have the second set of entries for our “What It’s Like to Have Money Shame?” feature, and, just like the last time, they're eye-opening and heartbreaking, and some will find it challenging to read because—well, because this topic brings up A LOT for people.

Here are some emails I received after our last edition :

* "wow these are so great, i feel so much less alone / particularly insane scared to do DA bc i think they'll all yell at me for using credit cards but maybe they wont????"

* "I was writing my story in my head for a couple days, it could be a novela. Inspired me to check out DA, so thanks!"

* “Hello? What is "DA"? please don't throw around - or allowed to be thrown around - abbreviations and acronyms as if your readers are walking encyclopedias of these things. Y. N. W. I. M? thanks"

Ahem. Well, now that we have successfully introduced people to DEBTORS ANONYMOUS (DA) let’s get back to figuring out the important stuff — how to live meaningful, sustainable lives and not have to feel like dog shit all the time because of it.

Usual formatting rules apply: All our contributors shall and will remain Anonymous but are credited collectively as "The Small Bow Family Orchestra."

The ***** separates individual entries, as do pull quotes.

And, of course, TSB looks $amazing because Edith Zimmerman did all the $illustrations.

Thanks for your continued support of The Small Bow. Race you to the bottom. — AJD

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LIFE AND DEBT, PART TWO 0.00%↑

by The Small Bow Family Orchestra

They are so happy I’m sober that I think that’s why they keep giving me money.

I’ve been in and out of debt so many times, and shame is all I feel about it. Every single time, my dad has bailed me out. That makes me a horrible person, right? At the very least, it feels horrible. I no longer have a credit card or a balance (because of Dad), but I owe more than 20k in back taxes. I closed my account so I’m no longer making regular payments to them and the letters from the IRS just keep coming and coming and waking me up in a cold sweat because of the things I imagine it’s doing to my credit??? I don’t know. I’m too scared even to google it. I live paycheck to paycheck and borrow money from my mom to get by. My parents are divorced, and I’m in my early thirties and feel totally pathetic. They are so happy I’m sober that I think that’s why they keep giving me money. I’ve gone to DA a few times, and I don’t want to be there. I think I must grow up, get better, be an adult, and toughen up. I still hope that things will change, that I will change. But what I believe is hope, in my darkest moments, I’m scared is just delusion.

*****

I barely remember typing in my credit card details before that magic "purchase complete" glowed smugly on my phone.

I've been sober for three years—three years! I sometimes feel like stopping people on the street to exclaim that to them in joy! I'm so fucking proud of it I irritate myself at times, but the money shame—the money shame is real.

I got a full-time public sector job ten years ago, and thank the lord I did. It looks after my pension and all that other tax stuff that, as a 43-year-old, I should really know what it means, but I haven't a ball notion. I trust it goes where it should, and I just have to show up to work every day, thankfully now, no longer hung over, dashing to the disabled toilet at noon to puke my guts up cos it's the only singular toilet and no one else will hear.

Ten years in, however, and I still have not made it with a paycheck not going into my version of an overdraft, which is using my credit card to buy groceries and y'know, "live" on the last week, with the magical thinking of "I'll pay it off when I get paid next week" not learning after ten years, that yo! That knock effect, will leave you short at the end of next month and so on and so on...I mean, I was never good with numbers, but fuck me, that's basic math.

Coming up to Christmas this year, however, I was adamant about making a change, as January, in its cold cruelty, seems to fit two months into one…it just goes on forever. I'm convinced there are actually six weeks in January, and we all part-take in a shared delusion that there isn't. Anyway I never survive it without going at least 500€ into overdraft and then that's me gone for the rest of the year, constantly chasing that liquidity.

So I did a budget and realized after all expenses and (rational) needs, at best, I have a 300€ buffer at the end of the month. I think that'll do, maybe I could build that to 600€ and then 900€, imagine having surplus at the end of the month? What strange magic is this?

I was emboldened! I searched for budget apps for my phone, and instead of using a free one to trial, I, of course, bought the app with all the bells and whistles that promised me all the solutions in how to be a money-smart, frugal, well-adjusted human and immediately dropped 50€ on it. The irony was not lost on me. But what struck me more was that instant gratification addict surged up in me so fast, wanting so much to be satisfied by an outside source—in this case, an app—that was going to magically make me stop buying clothes I don't need from Uniqlo at 10'clock at night. I barely remember typing in my credit card details before that "purchase complete" glowed smugly on my phone, having once again convinced me out of money I didn't need to spend. "You’re so easy" is shined brightly at me, its screen mocking my pathetic attempt at being a grown up and taking charge. You sucker, I thought, hanging my head in shame. I deleted the app two weeks later.

*****

I don’t understand how to have money. I don’t understand what I can or should buy.

I come from a family that never talked about money. My parents lived well, but my father was pathologically frugal. I never had the slightest idea how much they had, except they seemed perfectly comfortable. My alcoholism led me to a life where I barely earned much money ever. Boyfriends and friends provided for me much of the time.Never had a credit card or bank account, no lease or utility in my name. When I got sober 16 years ago, I found a niche, under-the-table job where I earned enough to support myself. I found I was good at managing what money I did have. And I was perfectly content being quite poor by everyone else’s standards. Then, my father died five years after my mother died. And I found out there was far more money than I had even dreamed. Now I have money—a lot.

My parents were amazing supportive people who were always there for me without ever really giving me any money but I always feel guilty for causing them so much worry during my drinking years.

Now I feel very weird having their money. It’s not mine. I didn’t earn it.

And I don’t understand how to have money. I don’t understand what I can or should buy. I feel guilty buying anything my dad would consider frivolous and silly which is most of what I buy!

And now I worry about it all the time because this is what I’ll live on till I die. What if the market crashes? I have a money manager guy, but I should be actively learning how to grow this money. But for what?

Everyone says I can do whatever I want now, but I have no idea what that might be. I’m more stressed now than I was when I was just happy to have next month’s rent two weeks ahead of time!

*****

I save but I don’t really budget so it’s all still a mystery.

I’m dating someone who has never had fear of economic insecurity and it’s very strange. I agreed to be a cater waiter on Christmas Eve and then was a little miserable about and when he gently suggested maybe in the future I could not agree to do something that fills me with dread, I said, “But I have to! I’m broke!”



He started to apologize, saying he didn’t know I was broke, and I corrected myself quickly without thinking, with the almost-unconscious speed of a former liar committed to a fitness practice of no longer lying, “Well, I’m not broke. But I could be!”



I actually do save. I always have, except for when I bottomed out and I was under a few mountains of debt I accrued because I figured either I’d kill myself or capitalism would fail and either way I wouldn’t have to pay it off. The bummer is I got help paying it off and so I still fear it—I didn’t save myself. I’m still not capable.



I save but I don’t really budget so it’s all still a mystery. I also underearn and daydream and have grandiose ambitions and no follow through and I eat overpriced fast trash constantly. Whatever they do in DA would probably be good for me. But I also am annoyed with myself for getting to a certain point in the steps different programs and then discovering I’ve got to switch to a new one. But maybe being a little goody two shoes about steps isn’t the point of recovery either.

*****

I told myself the unpaid loans weren’t an issue. They seemed like they wouldn’t be an issue for a “loving and understanding” partner.

I came into Al Anon six years ago, during the last year of a long marriage to someone whose drinking and weed smoking bothered me. Like most people, I crawled into recovery drowning in shame. I’d been a stay-home parent for most of my marriage; my husband constantly reminded me how lucky I was. I had one job—raise our two kids, run a household, and perform behind-the-scenes life and crisis management so my husband could appear to his employers and all our family and friends like someone who was completely fine. And I was supposed to be a happy wife and mother while doing it. It was this last part that proved impossible.



Along with alcohol and drugs, money issues factored into my marriage’s collapse. For years, my husband had me on an allowance: $200 twice a month to buy groceries and incidentals. I had a credit card for gas and the rest. I was frugal—I had to be. Still, every month when the credit card bill came, my husband examined it line by line. I was treated like a disobedient child. He’d call out “vanity items” on my grocery store receipts—the wrong cheese, the fancy granola. Any discretionary spending—going out to lunch with a friend, buying myself shoes, getting a haircut—came from a tiny, dwindling savings account that my parents had gifted me when, a few years earlier, they'd caught on to how constrained my spending was under my husband’s watch. It wasn’t much money (a few thousand dollars) but my husband bitterly called it my “inheritance” or my “trust fund.” He did not like that I had money I could spend without getting his permission.



I learned in Al Anon that I’d volunteered for this. I grew up in a household with trauma survivors for parents. My father was very controlling and frugal. My mother went back to work full-time when my dad's iron financial fist became unbearable. They were loving parents, but fear-driven and overprotective, and growing up, I never learned how to trust myself to make my own choices or decisions. My husband’s controlling nature felt safe. I hadn’t gone back to work partially because I felt most comfortable hiding and not having agency. When I finally mustered the nerve to tell my husband I wanted a divorce, all he said was that I was going to ruin the financial futures of everyone in our family.



A month after the divorce was final, I started seeing a double winner I'd met in the rooms. Our first date was the night escrow closed on the home we’d sold as part of the divorce agreement. For the first time in my life, there were hundreds of thousands of dollars in my bank account, and I was in charge of them. I told my date this, in giddy shock.



I fell in love. My new guy was creative, passionate, and starting a new business venture. Around five or six months into our relationship, his business was in trouble. He asked me for loans. He said he had no one else and nowhere else to turn. I wrote him checks. I didn’t know how to have relationships in which I wasn’t either a rescuer or being rescued. My partner and I never wrote any of the loans down, never had an agreement. Why would you do that with someone you trusted and loved? In the end, I’d lent him around $15K before his business failed and he declared bankruptcy.



We were together a couple more years. Other than the money, we had a great relationship. I told myself the unpaid loans weren’t an issue. They seemed like they wouldn’t be an issue for a “loving and understanding” partner. It was a lot of money. But I still had money, much more than my partner did. How dare I be so “petty” as to complain? Didn’t I love him enough to forget about it? Any worry over this was my failing.



We broke up last year. My partner was out of work, again, and was concerned about continuing to make ends meet. There were many conversations about the trajectory of our romantic partnership. A boundary for me was that I didn’t want him to come live with me. I didn’t want to live with a partner in the first place—I felt like I was still at a place in my recovery where I didn’t know how to move into that stage of a relationship without the threat of self-abandonment. Money loomed in the unspoken background. There was so much vagueness around how and when and if he would be able to be self-supporting. It didn’t feel right. I had recently finished grad school. I was still living off my savings, helping to support the kid still living with me, and did not yet have a job of my own. My partner moved out of state, to a place he felt would have a lower standard of living, and where a friend was offering him work. The parting-of-ways was, I think he believed, in large part due to my inability to “see a future together." The autopay “living amends” of $100/month that he’d been repaying me for around 5-6 months abruptly stopped the day after our breakup.



So yeah—I definitely qualify for the money program. My shame and self-loathing are cunning and baffling beasts. I continue to struggle with feeling like the cliche of a middle-aged divorcee, a cautionary tale for my sponsees. Despite my graduate degree and the encouraging words of advisors and classmates and friends, I’m terrified of trying to enter the workforce after so many years. Luckily, and by the grace of my Higher Power, I have a sponsor who has past experiences that parallel mine. On my good days, I know that I’m not alone, that I’m not “stupid,” and that if I keep coming back my distorted thinking will get better.

*****

My face is turning red just writing this all out....how could I get myself here? It's incredibly embarrassing and shame-inducing.

A few days ago I decided it was time to look at my finances (I just hit 2 years sober on 1/2 and that may have been part of it?). I wrote everything down, realized my credit card debt was crushing me and am still waiting on an appeal to my insurance company to try to lessen my $12K medical debt I racked up by getting cancer. I quit a bunch of stuff I was paying for and not using, had to quit counseling since my deductible is so high that I can't afford it anymore (Happy New Year!) and am now staring at a piece of paper with nothing in the assets column and a whole lot in the debt column.

I can't believe I'm 49 years old and don't have one asset. And it hit me. Since I was 17, I've ignored my money. Put my head in the sand and spent, spent, spent. If I had a credit card and could scrounge up rent, I thought I was ok. I've had no issues getting more credit cards when I "needed" them and even paid rent with them due to online payment. What's an outrageous fee matter when I get airline miles? I've never told anyone how much I owe or how in the hole I am, until two days ago. Now I've told three people. I can't stop thinking about it or talking about it. And I've started googling bankruptcy. I've never heard of Debtors Anonymous but am intrigued. I know this is long so I'll stop. My face is turning red just writing this all out....how could I get myself here? It's incredibly embarrassing and shame-inducing.

Thanks for writing about this. It's good to know I'm not alone. No matter how much I think I'm special and that nobody could possibly understand exactly how I feel, I'm reminded that nope, I'm not that special. Just a human like other humans.



Here’s part one:

*****

MORE IN THIS SERIES:

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We send it out every Tuesday and Friday.

You can also get a Sunday issue for $7 a month or $60 per year. The Sunday issue is a recovery bonanza full of gratitude lists, a study guide to my daily recovery routines, a poem I like, the TSB Spotify playlist, and more exclusive essays.

If you already have too many newsletters in your inbox but would still like to help our publication succeed, you can make a one-time or monthly donation by pressing this button.

DONATE

Or if you like someone an awful lot, you can give them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Thank you so much for your support!

ZOOM MEETING SCHEDULE

Monday: 5:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m ET

Wednesday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and *4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET (Meditation meeting)

*Thursday: 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET (Women and non-binary meeting)

Friday: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET AND

Saturday: Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression) 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday: (Mental Health and Sobriety Support Group.) 1:00 p.m PT/4 p.m. ET

*****

If you don't feel comfortable calling yourself an "alcoholic," that's fine. If you have issues with sex, food, drugs, DEBT, codependency, love, loneliness, depression, come on in. Newcomers are especially welcome. We’re here.

FORMAT: CROSSTALK, TOPIC MEETING

We're there for an hour, sometimes more. We'd love to have you.

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609



PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles

* New meeting for 2024

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Ordinary Life

by Barbara Crooker

************************

This was a day when nothing happened,

the children went off to school

without a murmur, remembering

their books, lunches, gloves.

All morning, the baby and I built block stacks

in the squares of light on the floor.

And lunch blended into naptime,

I cleaned out kitchen cupboards,

one of those jobs that never gets done,

then sat in a circle of sunlight

and drank ginger tea,

watched the birds at the feeder

jostle over lunch’s little scraps.

A pheasant strutted from the hedgerow,

preened and flashed his jeweled head.

Now a chicken roasts in the pan,

and the children return,

the murmur of their stories dappling the air.

I peel carrots and potatoes without paring my thumb.

We listen together for your wheels on the drive.

Grace before bread.

And at the table, actual conversation,

no bickering or pokes.

And then, the drift into homework.

The baby goes to his cars, drives them

along the sofa’s ridges and hills.

Leaning by the counter, we steal a long slow kiss,

tasting of coffee and cream.

The chicken’s diminished to skin & skeleton,

the moon to a comma, a sliver of white,

but this has been a day of grace

in the dead of winter,

the hard knuckle of the year,

a day that unwrapped itself

like an unexpected gift,

and the stars turn on,

order themselves

into the winter night.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

But if you really hate subscriptions, feel free to donate $20 or more by pressing this button. You’re the best. Thanks for your kindness and support!

DONATE