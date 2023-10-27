Today, some TSB readers generously wrote about their experiences with Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) and what brought them there. Thankfully, everyone you’ll hear from today had a positive experience: After years of believing they were untreatable and doomed to live forever under a heavy black cloud, KAP caused a breakthrough.

“I think ketamine saved my life. It helped me shift from ‘how can I survive my life until I don't have to live anymore’ to having some hope and at least some optimism for the future…”

Also, as vivid and hallucinogenically exciting as some sessions were, no one felt their sobriety was jeopardized after the treatment.

Please be advised that some of these entries discuss varying degrees of suicidal ideation.

Everyone who wrote in is anonymous, and the ***** separates all entries.

And if you enjoy our newsletter and want to help it succeed, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you so much for your support!

Have an outstanding autumn weekend—stay safe, sober, and sane. — xx AJD

There's a recliner, blood pressure cuff, oximeter on the finger, an IV line into the arm, my little flaxseed eye pillow over the eyes, recline, and, may the lord bless and keep me, a fucking trip.

I am 38 years clean and sober from drugs and alcohol, but I do get the opportunity to trip my balls off during my ketamine infusions for depression.

But my sobriety remains intact (in my mind) because a doctor prescribes the ketamine infusions, and, I should add, I was never looking to trip my balls off.

I have suffered from depression most of my life, in and out of sobriety. But these days, you can't get away with just being depressed. The medical professionals gave it an acronym: MDD for major depressive disorder. And, as a bonus, I'm blessed with another acronym: TRD for Treatment Resistant Depression. That means the drugs (and I have tried many) stopped working.

About two years ago, my psychiatrist threw his hands up and sent me to someone who did TMS (another acronym!) and "alternative treatments."

TMS is a specially designed mini-MRI-on-the-skull that is supposed to alleviate depression. I sat in a special chair and listened to electrostatic ticking for a half hour or so, five days a week, for seven weeks, and it didn't do shit. By the 5th week, I was getting agitated and worried that I was feeling worse. The doc's alternative treatment was Ketamine.

Why do so many movies have various patients and torture victims stuck in a chair getting some exotic treatment? If TMS was the equivalent of the sad, lonely ending of the Jonathan Pryce character in the final scene of the movie "Brazil," a Ketamine infusion was me as Neo taking the red pill. And what a red pill it is.

There's a recliner, blood pressure cuff, oximeter on the finger, an IV line into the arm, my little flaxseed eye pillow over the eyes, recline, and, may the lord bless and keep me, a fucking trip.

How do I describe indescribable? It starts slowly. For the first five minutes, I barely notice anything. I listen to my favorite track, "Ketamine 3," a mix of blended electronica that is my familiar guide through the infusion.

At first, it felt odd to have this bouncy, synth-heavy music playing like I'm at a rave or something. I'm 63 years old. I've never been to a rave, and I'm not in one today, either—I'm in one of those doctor's offices on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the ground floor of some luxury pre-war building.

But once the music is there and the ketamine starts to hit—whoa!

Reality is gone. Signs and feelings slip. Language, concepts … I feel like I've passed through a portal. I care about everything and nothing. Perhaps I am floating...maybe I'm upside down???

And depression? Depression is no longer a sensation that my brain is aware of.

Eventually, a track signifies the journey is over, and like all good things, my journey ends.

The initial course I started on was two times a week for four weeks and then once a week for a month–and I came out of my depression. I go in now for monthly infusions. I still take a new medication, Auvelity, and some others, which has also helped.

Ketamine is a drug that has short-term effects (as crudely described above) but has had a positive, longer effect on my depression. As someone with long-term sobriety, I was particularly wary. My psychiatrist has not treated anyone with my length of sobriety time, and I wondered if ketamine would turn on some magical switch that directs me to want more and more, and my sobriety gets erased. But I can't imagine doing anything else during the Ketamine infusions with an IV bag and the nurse nearby monitoring my blood pressure. I'm not dancing, or hooking up, or getting high—I'm being treated.

*****

I think the treatment did rewire my brain, which is what the science seems to say. It made it possible for me to do the therapy I needed to get better by treating the issues behind my depression.

I underwent ketamine treatment during COVID for severe depression. It was not my first episode, but my medications were not working anymore. There are no treatment centers here [in Trinidad], and as far as we could tell, no one had ever done this type of treatment for depression before in Trinidad. It may be that what we did wasn't precisely legal. My doctor (an incredible woman) found an anesthetist (Dr. B) who was willing to try to help me. They set aside a room at her clinic, and he devised a protocol after researching it. We did three treatments a week for two weeks, each lasting about an hour. I was supine on the clinical bed thingy, and they hooked me up to the IV. My blood pressure was an issue, and I also had severe anxiety, so they had to use Xanax to manage that.

My experience wasn't like any of the trips that some people described—just a slight feeling of disassociation at various points during the administration of the dose (Dr. B would administer the K in minimal doses over about 40 minutes), so I'd slightly disassociate when the dose hit my system, repeat. I had no visions or epiphanies. I was always aware of who was in the room with me, though, and I had lucid conversations with Dr. B. He was confident that addiction was impossible, and I have never felt the need for recreational Ketamine since then.

It took me a few weeks (maybe a month?) to feel like I was improving. I decided to start seeing a clinical psychologist to take advantage of whatever benefit I got from the Ketamine. I did not discuss my choices with a therapist before or after treatment. I'm not sure ANY therapist here thinks that Ketamine is a valid resource.

Two years later, I haven't needed another treatment, and the therapy is working - I think :). I still struggle with anxiety but have not had a depressive/suicidal episode since.

I think the biggest issue for me was the tremendous fear that it would not work and that I would be unable to escape depression. So, I spent much time post-treatment, terrified that I would slip back. I think for me, it was a moonshot; I was out of ideas, and I had almost zero fight left in me.

I did a lot of research with the help of my sister (a scientist) beforehand, and I've continued to keep up with that. You're probably already familiar with what's being rolled out in the US.

I have thoughts…

It would have been entirely impossible for me to benefit from any talk therapy during the treatment. I honestly think this is a way to package Ketamine so that it costs more because, of course, the drug is dirt cheap. This dismays me. I also think (but admit to not knowing!) that it can be harmful.

I had no frills (weird chair, music, etc). It worked anyway.

Having Dr. B hold my hand made a huge difference. Having someone safe with me who did not talk about my problem was a good thing; earplugs shutting me off from that person holding my hand would not have been great.

I think the treatment did rewire my brain, which is what the science seems to say. It made it possible for me to do the therapy I needed to get better by treating the issues behind my depression. I think one must follow the other. If Ketamine rewires your brain and you are made to keep doing it, I think you might need to give your brain something to work with after the treatment. But everyone is wired differently, so maybe I'm wrong.

There are good doctors (check the New York Times for ketamine articles, great resource) who are doing treatment in a very straightforward way that's led by research and academic experience (they are not the doctors who are offering telehealth, and they are not the doctors who are re-packaging the treatment) These are the people I will find if I ever do need to do this again. And if I do, I won't hesitate.

*****

On another trip, I experienced death. It was peaceful, and I was not afraid.

The first time I did it was last year. The session usually lasts an hour, and I get 43mg of Ketamine. They give me something for nausea also.

The first experience was visual, and I felt like I was tripping or disassociating. I saw colorful buildings that looked like the temples in India and Nepal. Very beautiful. I had many thoughts, and then I stopped thinking in words. I became an energy, and I felt love and oneness. It was a spiritual experience.

On another trip, I experienced death. It was peaceful, and I was not afraid. Each trip is different. I had a negative experience where I felt it was too much. I asked them to slow the IV down.

My last one was last week. I felt very calm and peaceful. I felt the energy of my dead loved ones. I was one with all nature and the universe.

I have had ten sessions in total. I had seven initially a year ago. I needed more this fall. It does not last.

I advise everyone to try it in a medical setting. I want my adult kids to try it!

*****

I did have concerns about doing this work and being in recovery, but I dealt with those feelings with my providers and support system, so by the time I had my first session, I felt more comfortable with this decision.

I started to consider looking at Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy in the summer of 2022. I am in long-term sobriety, connected with mutual support/12-step communities, and therapy. I was having a terrible, no-good time related to shame, depression, anxiety, and my general sense of self. I felt like I was doing the work and taking healthy actions, but I was beyond stuck. I was in a place where the thought of dabbling back into substance use started to sound like a viable option.

I was curious about other options for treatment, and my therapist worked with a provider who did KAP in her practice. I had conversations with my wife and other treatment providers, got signed off by my medical providers, and signed up for KAP with the new provider. I had an intake session with the provider that went into all kinds of details as to what I hoped to get out of this mode of treatment, and she let me know about her treatment protocols and experience with this medicine. My provider has been trained in providing KAP, and the sessions are in person at her office.

I did have concerns about doing this work and being in recovery, but I dealt with those feelings with my providers and support system, so by the time I had my first session, I felt more comfortable with this decision.

My experience with KAP is guided with my treatment team. I start by setting an intention with my therapist a week or two before the session, so I go into the process with a goal. My intentions almost always have to do with some fear that has been haunting me. I have had under ten sessions since starting in 2022 and have felt they have been helpful. I ended up experiencing some visualization based on the intentions that I had going in. This part of the session lasts for less than an hour.

The most meaningful part of the session is immediately after the Ketamine starts to wear off but is still present in my system. The medication has dissociative properties that allow me to be less guarded. My provider stays in the room, and we talk while she takes notes. I take the insights from each KAP into my next therapy sessions to explore. I feel like the integration part of this treatment is the most important factor for me. I can’t imagine having similar results by doing this alone at home.

This work has been helpful for me. I have reduced symptoms and an increased sense of being okay with myself.

*****

I started ketamine infusions in late 2021. I've suffered from depression most of my life and tried many different medication and therapy combos, but since ~2018, I'd been in a slow, accelerating decline. By autumn 2021, it wasn't slow anymore. I became passively suicidal and then found myself shifting to more active planning. I'd been interested in psychedelic healing experiences for some time, and my psychiatrist told me there was nothing else she could prescribe me that would be as much of a benefit, as quickly, for my depression as ketamine.

I started my experiences with KAP with six sessions, each with increasing doses of the medication administered by IV, with a therapist debrief before and after each session.

I saw immediate depression improvements, and I went from survival to hope. Not everyone has dissociative/psychedelic trips on IV ketamine, but I definitely did. For the most part, they were challenging experiences, facing some major figures in my life that have been overwhelming to me—my family managers at work. The experiences were difficult to integrate and describe at first, but I got a lot of insight into them, in some cases weeks or months later. I also experienced near-death and sometimes what felt like death/nothingness.

The first sessions tided me over for about three months; I had several more infusions spread 3-6 months apart in 2022. I haven't needed any this year, though I plan to get at least one treatment booked before my winter depression sets in with a vengeance to try and head it off.

I think ketamine saved my life. It helped me shift from "how can I survive my life until I don't have to live anymore?" to "I have hope and at least some optimism for the future."

*****

MORE IN THIS SERIES:

IF YOU HAVE A SUGGESTION FOR AN UPCOMING RECOVERY EXPLAINER—FOOD, DEBT, SOMETHING ELSE—LET ME KNOW: ajd@thesmallbow.com

This is The Small Bow newsletter. It is mainly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio. And Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it. We need your support to keep going and growing.

We send it out every Tuesday and Friday morning. You can also get a Sunday issue for $5 a month or $45 per year.

If you already have too many newsletters in your inbox but would still like to help our publication succeed, you can make a one-time or monthly donation by pressing this button.

DONATE

Or if you like someone in or out of recovery an awful lot, you can buy them a subscription.

Give a gift subscription

IF YOU WANT A MEETING THAT IS NOT LIKE THOSE OTHER MEETINGS…

ZOOM MEETING SCHEDULE

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Monday night: 5:30 PST/8:30 EST

Wednesday: 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST

Friday: 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST

Saturday: Mental Health Focus (Peer support for bipolar/anxiety/depression) 9:30 a.m. PST/12:30 p.m. EST

SUNDAY: (Mental Health and Sobriety Support Group.) 1:00 p.m PST/4 p.m. EST

*****

If you don't feel comfortable calling yourself an "alcoholic," that's fine. If you have issues with sex, food, drugs, codependency, love, loneliness, depression —whatever-whatever–come on in. Newcomers are especially welcome. We’re here.

FORMAT: CROSSTALK, TOPIC MEETING

We're there for an hour, sometimes more. We'd love to have you.

Meeting ID: 874 2568 6609



PASSWORD TO ZOOM: nickfoles

Any questions? HMU: ajd@thesmallbow.com

GREAT GIFTS FOR THE LITTLEST SMALL BOW FAN WHO ALSO LOVES CLASSIC LITERATURE!

And more mugs, t-shirts, pillows, sweatshirts—we got merch. All sales help pay Edith for her work!

********************A POEM ON THE WAY OUT****************

Garden of Eden by Tracy K. Smith

What a profound longing

I feel, just this very instant,

For the Garden of Eden

On Montague Street

Where I seldom shopped,

Usually only after therapy

Elbow sore at the crook

From a handbasket filled

To capacity. The glossy pastries!

Pomegranate, persimmon, quince!

Once, a bag of black beluga

Lentils spilt a trail behind me

While I labored to find

A tea they refused to carry.

It was Brooklyn. My thirties.

Everyone I knew was living

The same desolate luxury,

Each ashamed of the same things:

Innocence and privacy. I'd lug

Home the paper bags, doing

Bank-balance math and counting days.

I'd squint into it, or close my eyes

And let it slam me in the face—

The known sun setting

On the dawning century.

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN