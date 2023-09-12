Today is our first official SLAA day on The Small Bow. Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous is a 12-step program that lends itself to snickering and skepticism more than the rest. There’s a lot of judgment thrown at it, too, with many people—even those in other 12-step groups— who think that SLAA is for those unlucky souls who can’t stop watching porn, cheating on their respective partners, or masturbating several hours per day. Those are legitimate qualifications, but anyone who’s investigated SLAA even a little bit will find out it’s mostly for People Addicted to How Other People Make Them Feel. And that’s where it gets blurry because who doesn’t want to be loved? Shouldn’t all of us qualify?

Today, we’ve got some helpful contributors to share what they’ve learned about themselves through an SLAA program. Some stories are longer than others, and most are anonymous, save for our last entry, submitted by Natalie Karneef, who wished to write this under her name. So big shouts to Natalie for her service.

I’d like to do more of these in the future, so email me if you’d like to contribute to our next one.

*****

I kicked off my SLAA studies in early July, after another disastrous relationship ending (with an app-trolling sex addict coke fiend ) in a spree of trainwreck dating that ironically started when I first got sober from alcohol in late 2014. Over the last nine years, I have battled an enduring fetish for troubled, complicated men, people who ignite my savior fantasies, and what I've now learned to call my "romantic intrigue" addiction. The pain that I've come to equate with love came from ME when I was a mess myself, and then upon me cleaning up my act, the search for the unhealthy yin to my now healthy(ish) yang.

I read the first chapter of the SLAA book and felt a ton of relief to finally make the connection that the oil spill of my addict tendencies has now oozed its way into my love life. In general, I have an appetite for self-destruction that I'm trying to figure out... is it for a cheap thrill? Self-loathing? Al-Anon stuff? What's scary to me is the realization that I might not even know what real love is or if I'm capable of it (whatever it is). My current solution for ending this chaos is three months of abstinence ... from anything physical and anything that's too heightened romantically so that I can let the need for my latest high (stomach-churning "love" ) exit my system. It's been HARD. It's not as hard as quitting nicotine, but it feels unnatural not to devote enormous amounts of my emotional energy to fixating on someone else's issues. 6 weeks in ... wish me luck.

“SLAA, to me, is all about feelings of low self-worth, which will affect every area of your life – you will accept treatment you don’t deserve, seek validation from the wrong places, hold yourself to impossible standards, and more. In my experience, self-compassion is one very good antidote to these feelings.”

*****

I started my first emotional affair when I was 19, I think. My boyfriend's best friend and bandmate told me he was in love with me.

Honestly, I was having the time of my life – my two fave dudes in all the land? Both in love with ME!? A dream! Could it possibly fill the god-sized hole I didn't yet know about? Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves.

It started long before all that, anyway. In grade one, I remember explicitly choosing to wear a turtleneck and leggings (lol) under my dress so that I could take off my dress in front of my crush during a specific play time. I was sitting in the passenger seat beside my friend's dad, driving me home after a play date. I felt conscious of sitting exactly right – the tension was burning between us!! He knew how much more mature I was than everyone! He obviously had a crush on me. (More cool thinking for a 7-year-old.)

From there onward, I always thought I was just a "crush" person – video store crush, history class crush, one for all occasions and locations! Nice and fun to have a reason to live I MEAN WEAR A CUTE OUTFIT – whatever! This is one of many personality traits that I thought were "just me!" but it turns out were my disease.

I got married at 24 to a very, very good man (the boyfriend from above) who is kind and loves me so much. But I met the man who would turn out to be my qualifier seven years later. Believe me when I tell you, there is almost nothing significant about this person. Sure, he fits the pattern: a noted asshole, malnourished, a sentient floor lamp? Scummy yet intelligent and funny – but why him? It doesn't matter, and I still don't know. He gave me attention when I badly wanted it. Most of all, I liked presenting a version of myself to him. I'd learn this was a big part of my disease – let me custom select the stories, the outfit, the playlist.

I'd never been down so bad before – I'd get a full-body buzz when I saw his name on my phone, and then I'd take a screenshot of it. I feel nuts and embarrassed to admit that now. When I described some of this insanity (happening in and around my allegedly happy marriage) to a friend with experience in all these programs, she recommended I check out an SLAA meeting. At my first one, someone shared how they were seeking validation from others, but it would never be enough because they couldn't validate themselves, and, damn. Doesn't the most obvious stuff hit the hardest?

SLAA is tricky because it can be unclear where the lines of sobriety are. Not drinking or doing drugs? Pretty straightforward – don't do that! But people are fucking everywhere. We have to interact with them and want to do so soberly. This is why SLAA members measure our sobriety via "bottom lines" – everyone's is different. One of my main bottom lines is I DO NOT ABANDON MYSELF. This is hard to quantify, but for me, it's helpful to think about it as protecting my inner child. What situations must I avoid putting her in? I am also not to have dates longer than 3 hours when I first meet someone, nor to search for my qualifier on social media.

Much of my acting out has been done online – posting a thirst trap and then feverishly checking the views until crushes 1 through 6 have seen it. And then what? Is that enough? Of course not.

I filled out a step-work worksheet once, and the thing I circled that I'd lost because of my disease was not as concrete as jobs, home, and partners, but it was still a big one: my dignity.

Not long after separating from my husband (difficult, amicable, reconciliation still possible), I was invited to give my first lead share. It was difficult because I opted to put on "A SHOW!" instead of a share, but I got through it.

Sober dating is a bitch. A fellow once told me, "It's like telling an alcoholic to have just one beer." We need people and connection, but connecting can be a sobriety risk. Suppose I describe something obsessive I'm doing or a thought I'm having. In that case, friends will say, "Oh, that's fine, that's normal," but, as with alcohol, what's "normal" for others can be dangerous for me.

When I'm being ornery about the program, I get hung up on all the paradoxes and apparent contradictions: "Be strong and tough on your bottom lines, yet also be gentle and compassionate with yourself." Nice try, asshole! That makes no sense!

But I try to remember that with an addict brain, I am partial to extremes. I have to be wary of black-and-white thinking and simultaneously allow both things to be true. That's what emotional maturity means to me: I can take responsibility for my behavior and trust my higher power to have my back.

*****

I don’t currently work a SLAA program, but I went regularly during my first year of sobriety after it became clear my problems were made of way more than just alcohol. I needed help sorting through confused feelings about the relationships (sexual and otherwise) of my past and present. What was real and what wasn’t? Turns out I have issues with romantic intrigue and fantasy that go back to my childhood, and I needed SLAA to help me figure that out.

I was reading St. Augustine’s Confessions, and it turns out SLAA is very Augustine in its approach. It took a lot of bravery to admit that I was powerless over the urge to seek validation from men (whether it be sexual, intellectual, or, in my case, a heady combination of both). But once I admitted that? Game changer. I could do work in therapy that would have been impossible before. All of my relationships are better now, especially my marriage and friendships with men that had been weird before because of what turned out to be my intrigue and fantasy issues. Thank God I’m freed from that.

Anyway, SLAA. Highly recommend!

“If I only show myself as a hypersexual person to men, then they won’t reject me for who I really am on the inside. If I pleasure them and am good at sex, then they will overlook my physical flaws.”

*****

The words spilled out of my mouth during a therapy session a few months back. Words that I was dreading opening my mouth to speak, to vocalize, to process, to acknowledge. Why now? Why, after almost 30 years of dating and relationships, 20 years of therapy, and years of wondering what is wrong with me?



Speaking those two sentences was Pandora’s box exploding open, like a once-grand Vegas hotel being demolished. I immediately scribbled two sketches in my notebook:

Over the next few weeks, I cleaned up the demolition of this revelation and found more. Approval-seeking behaviors from authority figures, needing constant validation in romantic relationships, and yet a persistent belief that no one will ever truly love me for who I am. I hide my authentic self from everyone because I don’t like who I am on the inside or outside; at least, the rejection is easier when it’s based on something superficial.



I don’t know what sex or love means to me anymore.

*****

I no longer go to SLAA meetings, but it was the first 12-step program I took seriously.



I joined because, once again, I had cheated on a long-term partner, blowing up her life and mine, and it's when I realized that the first and longest drug I've ever chased was the feeling of being in love and the concept of happily ever after I'd seen on TV and in movies.



I'm 34 now, my first serious relationship was in the 4th grade, and since then, I can only really think of one year of my life. I wasn't in a committed monogamous relationship, and that was only because my self-esteem was too low to try. Since I was young I followed the same pattern of assigning magical qualities to someone I barely knew, love bombing, making promises of marriage and children, and then abandoning my partner when the honeymoon feelings evaporated. Rinse and repeat.



When I read the Characteristics of Sex and Love Addiction, I felt properly diagnosed for the first time in my life. Few healthy boundaries? Check. Fear of emotional deprivation? Check. Confusing love with neediness, feeling empty and incomplete when alone, enslaved to romantic intrigue? Check, check, check.



SLAA taught me to look at love practically, to dare to find love within myself that I refused to find before and to realize that my actions in this department hurt others just as much, if not more, than my drug and alcohol use did. I'm in my first real healthy relationship, and a lot of the principles I've learned in SLAA are a big reason why.

*****

The first time I knew was when I read my story in someone else's book.

I had just ended a relationship with a man I'd moved across the planet to be with despite strongly suspecting we weren't right for each other. I did that pretty much on the heels of my divorce.

I know.

I knew I had a problem—I was 39 years old and hadn't spent more than a few months single or not obsessing over someone in my adult life.

I'd left my (recent) ex's country, then I traveled to New Zealand, which, as we all know, is where you're supposed to bound around merrily on beaches and climb mountains. Hence, everyone on Instagram knows how happy you are. Instead, I was eating my body weight in sour gummy bears and drowning in shame about how lucky I was but how unlucky I felt.

I knew I needed to change. I'd read hundreds of books and articles on attachment theory, relationships, psychology, Buddhism, the psychology of relationships, Buddhism, and relationships. I'd immersed myself in the study of meditation, with teachers all over the place and even in a meditation center on a mountain on the south island of New Zealand. I'd affirmation-ed until I could affirm no more. I am magnificent. I am healing. I'm doing the best I can.

It all helped, but more was needed.

Which brings us back to the book. It was called Love Addict: Sex, Love, and Other Dangerous Drugs by Ethlie Anne Vare.

I opened it late one night, read the first three pages, and burst into tears. I read, and I read, and I cried, and I cried, in my bed in my little rented room in Auckland into the early morning with the crickets and frogs singing outside my window. Before I went to sleep, I got up and emailed the author. (Subject line: "It makes your hair ache and your feet cry" - her words to describe this addiction.) I thanked her for naming what I'd long suspected about myself but couldn't articulate. And she wrote back.

"I'm sorry you're in so much pain," she said. "I know what it's like. Really, I do… You are definitely not alone!"

I Googled SLAA meetings nearby and found one. Then, I thought about what I'd be required to say about myself at a 12-step meeting.

"Hi, my name is Natalie, and I'm a sex and love addict"?

Fuck. That.

It sounded even more pathetic than the exhausted pile of snot and fear I was. Pathetic and also sick.

I just needed to learn how to love myself.

I could figure this out on my own.

I white knuckled the next four months, staying away from men, but mostly because I was a raving mess, and also because I was still talking regularly to my ex-boyfriend, half-hoping we could work things out, and because I was devoting too much time to missing my ex-husband, and wondering if there was any way we could work it out.

I know.

But finally, I started to let go of both relationships. I traveled to Bali, the Island of Finding Oneself. I read even more self-help books, but ones about actually helping myself. I started a new business coaching other writers. I rode my little scooter between fields of rice paddies. Most importantly, I made some fantastic new friends. I started to feel happy again.

Until I met a guy.

He was nice—not amazing, but decent. Actually, sometimes he was a bit of a jerk, but he seemed to really like me, so I figured it was safe to sleep with him.

Not even 48 hours later, he pulled away. Like my ex-husband had pulled away, and my ex-boyfriend had pulled away. Except this time, it took the lifespan of a mayfly until I heard the words, "I think you have too many expectations."

I fell apart.

I Googled those 12-step meetings again. To my shock, I found one a half-hour scooter ride away.

I've done some terrifying things in my life, but walking through the doorway of a Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous meeting was the scariest thing by far.

The first person I saw inside was a middle-aged woman in a blazer and a flowery skirt.

I wondered if I was in the right place.

Her eyes lit up when she spotted me. "Hello! Are you new?"

Red-faced, I nodded.

She nudged another normal-looking woman with her back to us, laying piles of pamphlets on a table.

"This is Natalie!" she said. "She's new!"

The meeting began, and I heard my story again and again and again.

"You're not alone," they said. "Keep coming back."

I did.

I started with 3 months of total abstinence—from love, sex, dating, flirting, looking men in the eyes. Within days, I was stunned to see how microscopic my self-worth was. For the first few weeks, I barely slept. I ate everything I could get my hands on. I had weird chills and sore joints. I felt like a 5-year-old without her security blanket.

I was still ashamed, so I told almost no one outside the room about it. But I read my SLAA Basic Text and pamphlets every night and rode my scooter back and forth to meetings. At one, a guy who was also a recovering drug addict spoke about how hard withdrawal from sex and love addiction could be.

"Give me heroin withdrawal over this any day of the week," he said.

One night, I went out for dinner with friends and realized afterward that I'd spent 3 hours not thinking about any men or man-related issues. Even more amazingly, instead of beating myself up for it only being 3 hours, I saw it as a victory. I realized how much of life I'd missed because of my obsessing about men.

Also, since I had no one to justify my emotions to anymore, I started to just… feel them. I'd burst into tears of grief—or sometimes gratitude, or a mix of both—in the middle of the afternoon, sob loudly for a while, then give myself a hug and get on with my day.

Natalie Karneef is a writer, filmmaker and meditation teacher. She lives between Canada and Turkiye. Find her at karneef.substack.com.

*****

Those you love come at you like lightning,

crackle for an instant—so kissable—

and then lips and all, they're gone.

— Dorianne Laux