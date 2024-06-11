Before I became a full-time writer, most of my primary income between the ages of 18 and 25 came from the service industry. You may be shocked to learn that I was a terrible busboy, waiter, food runner, and service bartender. It's a first-impression business, and I never figured out how to endear myself to my shift managers and, most importantly, the customers, especially the impatient ones.

But I'd when I was about 24 I began to regularly string for local weeklies in Bucks County and Montgomery County—zoning boards, pie-eating contests, new wellness center openings. After a few months of that I finally landed a full-time newspaper job in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The problem was I was still living with my parents in Ambler, Pa., so my commute each day was almost 60 miles to cover the zoning boards, pie-eating contests, and new wellness center openings in some of the dreariest townships in North Jersey. It was a miserable existence—I didn't enjoy the work. Still, I was writing, and I had a business card that said "Reporter" and a phone number with an extension attached to it. The pay was $18k per year. I spent the majority of it on gas.

Most of my high school and college friends were already full-time grownups by then. They had jobs that they worked hard at five days per week so they could live their lives with the people they loved. I was unavailable on most weekends for golfing or bar-hopping with them because I was usually waiting tables. I could sense that they all shared unkind opinions about my life choices when I was not around. You just know these things.

But resentment is a helluva drug and one day, I hoped I'd make enough money to feel respected by my friends—accomplished even. But I would have to write for a high-profile publication so everyone's parents could read my stories each month. Maybe I could make $60-$70k doing that? And then I'd have everything that I wanted and finally be able to live.

We can skip ahead 14 years: I'm sitting inside an unfurnished temporary office with the newly-appointed CEO of Spin Media, and he's offered me their top editorial director position with a starting salary of $250k. But I confidently countered—$475k and six months severance guaranteed.

I wanted an eye-popping number commensurate with what I believed was my extraordinary talent as a manager, editor, and talent developer for online media properties. (But I failed to mention my extraordinary talent as an HR nightmare, an irresponsible cad, and a conspicuous drug user.)

The high salary was supposed to compensate for all the self-worth that I'd never acquired. I wanted that salary because it would be a big enough number to show up at the 25-year reunion with, and make my friends understand why I waited tables and drove to East Brunswick every day while they were out working for pharmaceutical sales companies or teaching Social Studies. That high salary would also compensate for the loss I felt no longer had those solid friendships.

And guess what—I got it. It was a $250k base salary, and the rest of it was carved out in chunks as part of a quarterly "signing bonus."

Some people are built for that high salary, but I was not. I was clueless and irresponsible from day one. My first paycheck—which I assumed would be in the $20,000 range came back well under that. When I asked accounting what was up, it turned out that I'd also accidentally signed up for the maximum Health Savings Account donation in addition to getting the premium insurance plan. Plus, the higher tax bracket.

As much as I wanted the job and that salary to be real, I knew the flip-flop-wearing CEO who hired me was more delusional than I was. He was fired a few weeks after I started. I was canned about a month after that. The six-month severance I thought I'd so smartly locked in—the checks stopped after a couple months, right before Spin Media liquidated. I had to borrow several times to pay rent for the next few months.

Then, the final karma came later: In December 2015, I came home from rehab to a pile of unopened mail, including one ominous-looking envelope from the IRS. Inside was a tax bill for $44,000 for unreported income I'd earned at Spin Media. The high salary never compensate for anything. I was mor lost than ever.

****

I've mentioned the book "Ambition Monster" several times here. Since it's finally out into the world (and getting great reviews), it's about time to discuss it further.

Right off the bat, I've lived a very parallel life to its author, Jennifer Romolini. We're both about the same age, grew up outside of Philadelphia, and were both full-time waiters until our mid-20s. And then, we fought through the same New York City media environment in the early 2000s, where we both chose professional acceptance and validation as replacements for self-esteem. Happens to the best of us.

I never considered the way I worked as unhealthy or addictive, but I had my suspicions given how unhealthy and addicted I was in all the other parts of my life. However, once sobriety kicked in, I saw whatever professional ambition remained as dangerously un-sober.

In this Slate interview, Romolini describes the difference between healthy ambition and workaholism:

"Workaholism is just always toxic. Workaholism is an addiction like anything else; it's filling a hole, it's compulsive, it's itchy. Ambition actually can be an energetic force that provides a value in your life that propels you forward. Workaholism is: You're hiding."

Like all the other isms, there's an online quiz available to see how unhealthy your work habits really are. I took one right before I finished this essay, and it said, "Strong Indication of Work Addiction." I can see how that's true. I work late, far too often. It's not that I procrastinate—it's that I linger. And I haven't gone on a vacation in seven years. What am I holding on to? Or better—what am I hiding from?

So, I will cut this short because I can write about this for thousands more words, but let's start to heal.

For our next installment of What It’s Like—do you have workaholism? Monstrous ambition problems? Tell us about your unhealthy relationship to your job and if you’ve ever sought help for it.

All contributors will remain anonymous (obv).

Hit me up here: ajd@thesmallbow.com

Subject: WORK STUFF

Anyone who submits gets a free month of TSB Sundays. – AJD

A POEM ON THE WAY OUT:

Calling Him Back From Layoff

by Bob Hicock

*************************

I called a man today. After he said

hello and I said hello came a pause

during which it would have been

confusing to say hello again so I said

how are you doing and guess what, he said

fine and wondered aloud how I was

and it turns out I’m OK. He

was on the couch watching cars

painted with ads for Budweiser follow cars

painted with ads for Tide around an oval

that’s a metaphor for life because

most of us run out of gas and settle

for getting drunk in the stands

and shouting at someone in a t-shirt

we want kraut on our dog. I said

he could have his job back and during

the pause that followed his whiskers

scrubbed the mouthpiece clean

and his breath passed in and out

in the tidal fashion popular

with mammals until he broke through

with the words how soon thank you

ohmyGod which crossed his lips and drove

through the wires on the backs of ions

as one long word as one hard prayer

of relief meant to be heard

by the sky. When he began to cry I tried

with the shape of my silence to say

I understood but each confession

of fear and poverty was more awkward

than what you learn in the shower.

After he hung up I went outside and sat

with one hand in the bower of the other

and thought if I turn my head to the left

it changes the song of the oriole

and if I give a job to one stomach other

forks are naked and if tonight a steak

sizzles in his kitchen do the seven

other people staring at their phones

hear?

ALL ILLUSTRATIONS BY EDITH ZIMMERMAN

