The Small Bow
The Small Bow Podcast
Why Does No One Care About Recovery Month? with Joe Schrank
Why Does No One Care About Recovery Month? with Joe Schrank

America’s most passionate and curmudgeonly social worker Joe Schrank returns to the pod
Sep 06, 2024
For the past five years, TSB’s in-house social worker, Joe Schrank, has tried to get someone other than us (and Andy Cohen) to acknowledge Recovery Month every September. Alcoholism and mental health issues affect one in ten Americans. So why does no one want to talk about it?

Find more like this at thesmallbow.com. And Listen to Swamp Dogg’s new album "Blackgrass" wherever you get music, or buy a hard copy at Ohboy.com.

In this episode:

02:56 What should Recovery Month look like?

08:18 Stigmatizing Alcoholism vs viewing it as a disease

17:19 Care and Moralization, AA value system, Recovery Mass

21:09 AA vs Recovery, the Father Joe of Cyberspace

24:05 Joe's recovery ambassador work at Georgia State

32:45 Recovery month's competition, Andy Cohen

35:32 Recovery Ambassadors

49:14 Promoting Recovery Stories

The Small Bow Podcast is a recovery show – part interview, part storytelling – hosted by A.J. Daulerio, and based on the recovery newsletter thesmallbow.com. A.J. created TSB after he got out of rehab and wanted to hear stories about sobriety, mental health, and spirituality that he couldn’t easily find on the internet. 
We talk about recovery from all kinds of things: car crashes, identity crises, drugs, alcohol, ego. And even if you’re not in recovery, these stories and conversations have things to teach. Most people equate recovery with redemption – the part where people who’ve quit drugs or alcohol then tell you how they did it and how good their lives are now – but TSB focuses less on the beginning and ending of rock bottoms, and more about the middle part, making it through the woods. 
Join A.J. as he speaks with writers, entertainers, social workers, magazine editors, recovering addicts, recovering jerks – people – about how they made it through hard things and got better because of it. Maybe some of this will help you get better too.
