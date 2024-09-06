Why Does No One Care About Recovery Month? with Joe Schrank

For the past five years, TSB’s in-house social worker, Joe Schrank, has tried to get someone other than us (and Andy Cohen) to acknowledge Recovery Month every September. Alcoholism and mental health issues affect one in ten Americans. So why does no one want to talk about it?
In this episode:
02:56 What should Recovery Month look like?
08:18 Stigmatizing Alcoholism vs viewing it as a disease
17:19 Care and Moralization, AA value system, Recovery Mass
21:09 AA vs Recovery, the Father Joe of Cyberspace
24:05 Joe's recovery ambassador work at Georgia State
32:45 Recovery month's competition, Andy Cohen
35:32 Recovery Ambassadors
49:14 Promoting Recovery Stories
