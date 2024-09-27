Just to check in …

I have noticed something: As I age and become accepting of age, I have whittled down what ideal happiness means. For me, it has to do with workflow, one where I have too much to do but enough confidence that whatever I must get done will get done.

And if it does not due to, let’s say, unforeseen circumstances—a sick child that needs to get picked up early from school, an over-excited dog getting tangled up in the laptop cord and pulling it off a high enough table that the landing smashes all the valuable computer parts inside it; COVID on a high-stress family vacation—I don’t get so worked up that I feel like my whole year is ruined beyond repair. I have, on several occasions, stayed happy even when plans go to shit. This is what I assume most program-doers recognize as peak spiritual fitness.

But two days this week, I had a suboptimal work flow situation, and it pummelled me. It was two days of not showering, eating poorly, flaking on plans, pushing deadlines—you get it. I felt agitated and overtired like I’d just spent the past two days chainsmoking on Adderall, even though, at most, I may have had one and a half cups of ugly coffee.

Devoid of productive solutions, I did something I rarely do anymore—I just found a random Zoom meeting and sat in on it. It was a small meeting, with only about nine people and two of them were lurking off camera—”listening only.” There were also two people up late, checking in from Europe. The format was simple and unfussy; everyone who shared had easy smiles and expressed easy gratitude. There was no drama.

And when I shared, I didn’t mention anything about my workflow or agitation. I had an easy smile and easy gratitude. I had successfully recalibrated. A day was saved even when it all went to shit.

So how are you?

Last month, I had a week-long relationship with a guy I met in the rooms. He immediately relapsed after the first time we had sex, and I smoked crack and fentanyl with him, something I’ve never done before and will never do again. He OD'ed twice in my apartment, and I Narcan'd (proper verbiage?) twice and called the paramedics once. We're both too young and too old to do this stuff (29/30). I had been sober for 4 months before that, from alcohol, my DOC. Now he's dating another girl from the rooms, one I'm friendly with. I feel like he stole my sober time, although I'm obviously the one who made the choice to enable him and paid the price. So now I'm a month clean, for the millionth time, and he and this girl are happily dating cleanly and soberly together. I still have to see him at meetings, and we both pretend we don't know each other and act like strangers even though I held him while he cried and called me an angel over and over again and he held me while I cried when he said he couldn't see me anymore because we had relapsed together. This feels like some high school shit, except this time people die. Either way, I'm still sulking about it.

“Sobriety itself took a while. It didn’t help that many of the pop culture narratives about addiction feature wealthy white protagonists or problematic, oversimplified racialized tropes. It felt luxurious to spend this time on my healing. It was easier to reshare memes about self-love than actually do it. I did a little research and started attending some of the “only” meetings — women-only, non-binary-only, and LGBTQAI+-only. It was easier to attend meetings when I was grounded in one place and unable to bury myself and my anxieties with my schedule and other distractions. In the fall of 2021, I landed in a meeting for Adult Children of Alcoholics that was entirely for people of the African diaspora. ”

“There’s an adage that in sobriety one will learn how to intuitively deal with situations that used to baffle us. I have found this to be true. It is also said that alcoholics tend to be emotionally arrested at the level of maturity when they became serious problem drinkers. This was true for me; I had the emotional maturity of a young teenager when I got sober at 30. I had to learn how to be a grown-up—it didn’t help that I’d been a successful musician in a successful band throughout most of those years, which can be a very easy career to stay immature in. In sobriety I really had to grow up.”

"I was the lead speaker at my Friday morning men's ACA meeting. It was a 20-minute share on the 8th Step, talking about the list of people I had harmed and the willingness to make amends to them all. I think too many people believe this idea that every amends has to be a formal face-to-face process that is only successful if the person you had harmed offers a hug, forgives you, and allows you to walk the earth without the nagging fear that somewhere, someone on this planet wishes you were dead—or at the very least, tormented and miserable and broke. If that were the case — would you still be willing to make an amends to that person? I've had this happen a few times during this Step that I'll put someone I'm willing to make amends to but then have to rethink it. "Well, they kind of owe me an amends first …""

“That’s the alcoholism that’s in the public ether, and six-year-olds see more than you think. (There’s a recovery meeting in “Wreck-It Ralph,” for example.) I’ll tell him how alcohol isn’t safe for everyone, and that he’s lucky, because he has a father who will understand if someday he learns that what makes him feel great and free also makes him sick and dangerous. I’ll tell him he’s lucky to see safe alcohol consumption modeled by his mother, who is not an addict.

But my ex-wife didn’t ask me to talk about alcoholism. She asked me to explain my alcoholism.”

“I’ve had the same thoughts about my own drinking career—do all my good ol’ days become bad ones from here on out? Does the fact that I needed to stop drinking, due to how much it began to pollute my life, mean that I must only think about alcohol as something I enjoyed because of the self-destruction it offered?

The short answer is no. The recovery community, or as you call it, “sobriety culture,” has not opened up its own Thought Police wing. You don’t need to reframe every part of your drinking era as something terrible and ruinous. But I do want you to think about whether reminiscing about booze-soaked memories is actually helpful for you.” [SLATE]

Barton Springs

by Tony Hoagland

Oh life, how I loved your cold spring mornings

of putting my stuff in the green gym-bag

and crossing wet grass to the southeast gate

to push my crumpled dollar through the slot.

When I get my allotted case of cancer,

let me swim ten more times at Barton Springs,

in the outdoor pool at 6am, in the cold water

with the geezers and the jocks.

With my head bald from radiation

and my chemotherapeutic weight loss

I will be sleek as a cheetah

—and I will not complain about life’s

pedestrian hypocrisies,

I will not consider death a contractual violation.

Let my cancer be the slow-growing kind

so I will have all the time I need

to backstroke over the rocks and little fishes,

looking upwards through my bronze-tinted goggles

into the vaults and rafters of the oaks,

as the crows exchange their morning gossip

in the pale mutations of early light.

It was worth death to see you through these optic nerves,

to feel breeze through the fur on my arms,

to be chilled and stirred in your mortal martini.

In documents elsewhere I have already recorded

my complaints in some painstaking detail.

Now, because all things are joyful near water,

there just might be time to catch up on praise.

