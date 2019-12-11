“The Small Bow is not just for those in recovery. Lots of stories with a huge heart that manages to be hilarious and easy while making you question everything you were certain of about yourself.” – Esquire
This is The Small Bow. It is mostly written and edited by A.J. Daulerio and Edith Zimmerman always illustrates it.
Our newsletter goes out every Tuesday morning and also either Friday or Saturday. TSB Paid Subscribers get an extra one on Sunday.
We’re new to Substack but have been publishing since 2018. Most of our Greatest and Latest stories can be found on The Small Bow Dot Com. We’re in the process of populating our home page here, but that will take some time.
If you'd like to check in with me and learn more about what we do or our TSB recovery meetings, email me at ajd@thesmallbow.com.
Also, follow us on Instagram for updates and more illustrations from Edith Zimmerman.
Just an FYI, it’s not BAU, like “take a bow,” it’s BEAU, like “bow and arrow.”
So, welcome to The Small Beau. If you think the name is weird, read its origin story.
Whatever reason brought you here, I'm sorry you’re going through that. But welcome—we’re so glad you found us.
Credits
Editorial
A.J. Daulerio | ajd@thesmallbow.com
Illustrations
Edith Zimmerman | Drawing Links
Musical Director
Jerry "Swamp Dogg" Williams | Swamp on Spotify
Parade Correspondent
Christian J. Sauska
Contributors
Amie Barrodale
Clancy Martin
Leslie Jo Keyes
Eva Hagberg
Garrett Kamps
Joe Schrank
Katie MacBride
Luke O'Neil
Megan Koester
Molly Simms
Sarah Miller
Danielle Tcholakian
Miranda Popkey
Dave Holmes
Madeleine Aggeler
The Small Bow is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support ourr work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.