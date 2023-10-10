The Small Bow

What It's Like To Be in Recovery for Codependency
by The Small Bow Family Orchestra
 • 
A.J. Daulerio
Empathy for the Devils
On Rudy Giuliani, and other powerless drunks for our Sunday paid subscriber roundup.
 • 
A.J. Daulerio
Last Call Forever, Maybe
I missed so much even when I was paying close attention.
 • 
A.J. Daulerio
Bonded by the Blood of the Family Disease
"It’s been hard to accept the fact that the family I grew up both loving and relying on doesn’t exist anymore, and never will. Terrible secrets…
The Art of Loneliness
A Sunday roundup featuring Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julia Fox, Me and You
1
September 2023
I Am Not Cut Out For This
"This should be a funny story because it is such an absurd one, but it returns me to that moment in my life when I was shackled by so much insecurity…
 • 
A.J. Daulerio
Someday You'll Be Right
How to live soberly and fully accept death.
 • 
A.J. Daulerio
Can I Still Believe In Myself If I Don't Have Abs?
A Sunday recovery roundup about what it takes to not be a self-doubting little shit.
Home Movies
"My parents were waiting for me to become something they’d approve of, and I was waiting for them to accept me for who I was."
 • 
A.J. Daulerio
6
Interview With A 71-Year-Old Sober Person: Kevin Teare
"I find recounts of someone’s mood-altering to be highly suspect. I mean, if you got it right, how high were you?"
 • 
A.J. Daulerio
 and 
Oldster Magazine
When Will I Love Myself Enough to Shut Up?
A Sunday recovery roundup about old resentments and bad ambition.
What Is Kindness?
"After I cleaned up from all the booze and drugs, I discovered that–shocker–I was still a real asshole: Unreliable. Untruthful. And reflexively unkind."
 • 
A.J. Daulerio
2
