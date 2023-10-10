Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
What It's Like To Be in Recovery for Codependency
by The Small Bow Family Orchestra
16 hrs ago
•
A.J. Daulerio
16
Share this post
What It's Like To Be in Recovery for Codependency
thesmallbow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Empathy for the Devils
On Rudy Giuliani, and other powerless drunks for our Sunday paid subscriber roundup.
Oct 8
•
A.J. Daulerio
10
Share this post
Empathy for the Devils
thesmallbow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Last Call Forever, Maybe
I missed so much even when I was paying close attention.
Oct 6
•
A.J. Daulerio
38
Share this post
Last Call Forever, Maybe
thesmallbow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Bonded by the Blood of the Family Disease
"It’s been hard to accept the fact that the family I grew up both loving and relying on doesn’t exist anymore, and never will. Terrible secrets…
Oct 3
16
Share this post
Bonded by the Blood of the Family Disease
thesmallbow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
The Art of Loneliness
A Sunday roundup featuring Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julia Fox, Me and You
Oct 1
17
Share this post
The Art of Loneliness
thesmallbow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
1
September 2023
I Am Not Cut Out For This
"This should be a funny story because it is such an absurd one, but it returns me to that moment in my life when I was shackled by so much insecurity…
Sep 29
•
A.J. Daulerio
22
Share this post
I Am Not Cut Out For This
thesmallbow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Someday You'll Be Right
How to live soberly and fully accept death.
Sep 26
•
A.J. Daulerio
38
Share this post
Someday You'll Be Right
thesmallbow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Can I Still Believe In Myself If I Don't Have Abs?
A Sunday recovery roundup about what it takes to not be a self-doubting little shit.
Sep 24
7
Share this post
Can I Still Believe In Myself If I Don't Have Abs?
thesmallbow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Home Movies
"My parents were waiting for me to become something they’d approve of, and I was waiting for them to accept me for who I was."
Sep 22
•
A.J. Daulerio
28
Share this post
Home Movies
thesmallbow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
6
Interview With A 71-Year-Old Sober Person: Kevin Teare
"I find recounts of someone’s mood-altering to be highly suspect. I mean, if you got it right, how high were you?"
Sep 19
•
A.J. Daulerio
and
Oldster Magazine
31
Share this post
Interview With A 71-Year-Old Sober Person: Kevin Teare
thesmallbow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
When Will I Love Myself Enough to Shut Up?
A Sunday recovery roundup about old resentments and bad ambition.
Sep 17
8
Share this post
When Will I Love Myself Enough to Shut Up?
thesmallbow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
What Is Kindness?
"After I cleaned up from all the booze and drugs, I discovered that–shocker–I was still a real asshole: Unreliable. Untruthful. And reflexively unkind."
Sep 15
•
A.J. Daulerio
37
Share this post
What Is Kindness?
thesmallbow.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
2
© 2023 Don'T Try This At Home, LLC
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts